2024 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

As China ushers in the Year of the Dragon, preparations are underway for the 42nd Spring Festival Gala, fondly known as Chunwan (春晚). This annual extravaganza marks the culmination of the lunar year festivities, captivating millions of viewers with its dazzling performances and cultural showcases.

For the uninitiated, the Spring Festival Gala is a four-hour spectacle featuring a diverse array of acts from across mainland China, spanning music, dance, comedy skits, and much more.

While the Gala has historically drawn criticism for its perceived bias towards northern Chinese culture, efforts have been made in recent years to diversify its content and appeal to audiences nationwide, including those in southern regions such as Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hong Kong.

Past editions of the Gala have boasted star-studded lineups, with appearances from renowned figures like Stephon Marbury, Jackie Chan, and the popular boy band TFBoys.

Keen to witness this cultural phenomenon firsthand? Fortunately, you can tune in to China's most anticipated event of the year right from the comfort of your own device.

Date, Time and How to Watch the Stream

When: February 9, 2024

Time: 8pm China Standard Time (CST)

Streaming: CCTV1 Live Stream / CCTV3 / CCTV4 / CCTV7 / CCTV Children / Youtube / Facebook / Douyin/TikTok (Viewable on the app).

Scan the QR Code to watch it live on WeChat

Mark your calendars and get ready to be enthralled by the mesmerizing performances and vibrant cultural celebrations of the 2024 Spring Festival Gala!

[Cover image via CGTN]

