Cucina & Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel Receive Forbes Recognition for 5th Year

Forbes Travel Guide, the independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and ocean cruises, unveiled its 2024 Star Award winners on February 7. Cucina, the Italian restaurant at Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, proudly secured a Four-Star restaurant rating, while Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel has maintained its Recommended Hotel rating for an impressive fifth consecutive year.

The achievement signifies that Cucina and Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel consistently deliver exceptional quality and service that surpasses even the highest luxury standards. This prestigious recognition is reserved for the most esteemed establishments that consistently demonstrate excellence across all operational aspects. Maintaining this rating for five consecutive years further underscores Cucina's and the hotel's unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and providing guests with unparalleled experiences at the highest level.

“We are deeply honoured that Cucina and Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel have once again been recognised once again by Forbes Travel Guide this year. As Hong Kong’s tourism reopens after three challenging years of the pandemic, our entire team has been committed to delivering the utmost warm hospitality and exceptional service to our valued guests. I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation, particularly to the Cucina team, whose unwavering passion and dedication have been instrumental in achieving this milestone,” said Mr. Gerhard Aicher, Area General Manager of Marco Polo Hotels – Hong Kong. “As tourism continues to flourish and visitors from around the world arrive, we remain steadfast in our commitment to constantly improve and deliver the best possible service to warmly welcome each and every guest.”

To spread the joy, Cucina cordially invites guests to savour its award-winning signature dishes crafted by Chef Andrea Delzanno. Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey starting with the Mystic Tartare. A tribute to Chef Andrea’s home region of Piedmont, this dish features premium Fassona beef complemented by crunchy hazelnuts and the earthy undertones of black truffle. Also not to be missed is the vibrant and refreshing Smoked Gold Salmon Loin with Avocado, Oscietra Caviar, Dill Cream Sauce, and Blinis. This dish highlights the perfect pairing of tender salmon with creamy avocado and enhances it with a luxurious touch of gold leaf and caviar. Meanwhile, the Grilled Mediterranean Octopus and Seared Hokkaido Scallops with Mashed Potato, Tomato Salsa, and Pesto feature a delightful medley of ocean flavours. The fresh tomato salsa harmonises with the other ingredients, creating a symphony of flavours that captures the essence of southern Italy. Last but not least, guests can indulge in Chef Andrea’s family recipe of Stewed Beef Tripe with Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pasta, and Pecorino. The pasta is cooked to al dente perfection, complementing the slow-cooked beef tripe to create the comforting flavours of home-style cuisine.

Cucina – 2024 Forbes Travel Guide four-star restaurant



Address: Level 6, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Tel: +852 2113 0808

Email: info@cucinahk.com

To view the 2024 Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com. For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here.

