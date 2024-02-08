10 Enchanting Ways to Explore Romance in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Rendez-Vous at Mandarin Oriental

Delight in the essence of romance on this unforgettable occasion with your special someone, as we present our exquisite Valentine's Day treats.



MO Staycation Package

Price: from RMB5,200 per night

OPUS 388 6-Course Dinner Set

Price: from RMB3,888 for two persons

TAPAS 77 Romantic Dinner Set

Price: from RMB2,988 for two persons

Champagne Berries Cake

Price: RMB468/2 pounds

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8182 9302

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Valentine's Day Menu at TERRA MADRE



Embark on a romantic journey at TERRA MADRE. Romantic love 5-course set menu, indulge in a unique and personalized festive celebration. Don't miss this chance for a truly special experience of love and joy.



Price: RMB1,314 for 2 persons

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18028713069，+86755-8393 9120

TERRA MADRE, No.103B Tower 3 Kerry Plaza, Futian

Valentine's Day Menu at L'Allée



Embark on the Sweet Love Journey, enjoy a personalized valentine's menu for two. Create lasting memories with a culinary journey of love and taste at L'Allée.



Price: RMB888 for 2 Persons

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8515 8881

L'Allée, Unit NL125, Vientiane Tiandili Lane, Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Valentine's Day Menu at PANOS



Indulge in a romantic dining experience at Panos Steakhouse & Lounge this Valentine's Day with our exquisite menu featuring Blue Fin Tuna Tartare, Dry Aged Duck Ham Salad, and Panos Signature Crab Cakes. Choose from premium entrées like Kombu Dry Aged Australian Wagyu Ribeye or upgrade to Australian Mayura Full Blood Chocolate Wagyu Ribeye. Complete your meal with delightful desserts like Love Full of Berries and Maotai Chocolate Bon Bon. Celebrate love with us!



Price: RMB3,188 for two, plus 10% service charge

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8668 6630

PANOS Steakhouse & Lounge, Unit 302, 3/F, Diamond Tower Podium Building, Xizhilang Building, Yuehai Street, Nanshan

Music

Canon Concert

"D Major Canon" by Pachelbel, once representing a milestone in human civilization, was transmitted into space via artificial satellites. It stands as one of the most beloved classical music pieces worldwide. Adapted into modern compositions, it dominated the Billboard charts for over a hundred weeks. In this concert, besides the classic "Canon," a collection of timeless masterpieces from different eras and styles will resonate, promising a moving and resonant experience for audiences of all ages.



February 14, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-8637 1687

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Poly Culture Square, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan

Valentine's Day at OIL



On this Valentine's Day, OIL brings Taku Hirayama, Jeremy Cheung, Steve Pan, normalturtle300, NISIP1D and Tri to interpret the definition of love through music.



February 14, from 10pm - late

For Reservations: +86-18617150566, +86-18138435193

OIL Club, L1-11A, G/F, Building B, Shenye Tairan Mansion, 8th Tairan Road, Futian

Valentine's Day at MAO Livehouse



Valentine's Day is approaching, a day to bravely express love. Have you thought about how to confess your feelings to your crush? Let us assist you with music!



February 14, from 9pm - 1am next day

For Reservations: +86755-2682 0730

Mao Livehouse Shenzhen, 2/F, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan, Nanshan

Fireworks & Light Shows



Window of the World

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Window of the World as well as the arrival of the Year of the Dragon, Window of the World presents a continuous EIGHT DAYS of fireworks display! From the very first day of lunar new year to the 8th day. The best place to enjoy the show? Book a ticket and head to Eiffel Tower in Window of the World!



February 10 - 17, every night from 9pm

Window of the World, No.9037 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

OCT Harbor Drone & Light Shows

Enjoy the spectacular and iconic water show by OCT Harbor over Chinese New Year holiday. What else is packed inside this amazing place? A continuous SIX DAYS of drone show during the water show! Be sure to secure a seat before heading to the show!



February 10 - 15, everr night 8pm - 8.50pm

Water Show Theater, OCT Harbor, No.8 Baishi Road East, Nanshan

Shenzhen Civil Center Light Show

One of Shenzhen’s most iconic light shows to light up the night sky over Chinese New Year! THREE sections every night for a duration of 14m38s. Our recommendation? Sip on a glass of fine cocktail at MO Bar of Mandarin Oriental Shenzhen. The best view is right in front of you!



February 9 - 17, 7pm, 8pm and 9pm

Shenzhen Civil Center, Fuzhong 3rd Road, Futian

Shenzhen Civil Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4/8

