20 Enchanting Ways to Explore Romance in Guangzhou

Valentine’s Day at Chaoyue

A trip to explore modern Chaoshan cuisine with Krug and taste happiness. Invite your lover to Start the Art and Aesthetics Journey of savoring Chaoyue cuisine and Krug champagne (The output accounts for only 0.2% of the world). The whole tasting menu experience is beyond imagination. From the moment you close your eyes, you can feel the multiple layers of Chaoshan taste, followed by the sensation of six senses with Krug champagne pairing through the menu, like a wave of novelty and deja vu. The unknown is more exciting. "Every drop of wine comes from a visionary dream. The essence of champagne is pleasure." Krug Champagne is balanced and complex. Just like a journey through the soul of Modern Chaoshanese Cuisine that we give to each guest. To feel the perfect pleasure dining experience with a romantic and unforgettable night with your loved one.



Please contact ChaoYue customer service for more details or further reservation

Tel/WeChat: +86-18922252999

Chaoyue, No.36, West Gate, The Canton Place, Tianhe

Food & Drink

Discover Romance at Hilton



Bring a sense of ceremony to make a difference for your loved one on the special day. The moment you step inside, you are greeted by a sophisticated setting adorned with European decor, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The menu features authentic Italian cuisine that tantalizes the taste buds. From creamy foie gras to succulent wagyu beef, every dish is crafted with care using traditional recipes and locally sourced ingredients.



Price:

Wagyu & Cod Fish Set Menu, RMB999

Wagyu & Foie Gras Set Menu, RMB1,314

Wagyu & Lobster Set Menu, RMB1,999

February 14, 2024

For Reservations, IL Ponte Italian Restaurant, +8620-6683 3636

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe Hotel, 215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Romance Moment at InterContinental



The secret ingredient is always love. Surrounded by the sounds of our live performances, we will offer you and your loved ones an everlasting loving dining experience. CHAR bar & grill presents you an six-course Valentine’s set menu with seafood tower and CHAR modern Wellington steak. Canal Luna creates a traditional Chinese set menu, with dishes that convey a deep and implicit Chinese romance. Cafe Aqua’s lavish and romantic Valentine’s Dinner Buffet will feature an extensive selection of seafood and a luxury range of global gourmet.



CHAR bar & grill, Early Bird RMB2,388 for two persons

Canal Luna, RMB1,688 for two persons

Cafe Aqua, RMB598 per person

February 14, 2024

For Reservations, +8620-8922 8888

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No.828, Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Valentine's Day at Four Seasons

How about being straightforward this Valentine's Day? Indulge in a plethora of romantic offerings at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou.



Love in Kumoi Valentine's Day Set Dinner

Price: from RMB1,988/two people

Kumoi, 72/F

Love in Catch Valentine's Day Set Dinner

Price: from RMB2,688/two people

Catch, 100/F

Love in Caffe Mondo Valentine's Day Crossover Dessert Buffet

Price: RMB1,596/two people

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-8883 3888

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Dive Deep into Love | Valentine’ Day Gourmet



Love is lingering in the air. Dive deep into the romance with exclusive Valentine’ Day offers from Canton Bazaar All Day Dining, including slow-cooked beef, chocolate lava cake and wine selection. Enjoy breathtaking views on the 42nd floor with a wide selection of cloud delicacies such as teppanyaki lobster, sashimi and sushi. All presented by Mai Japanese restaurant.



Valentine’s Day Buffet Dinner at Canton Bazaar

Enjoy Chef’s special dessert

Enjoy Red/white wine free-flow

RMB688/2 persons

Available for dinner on February 14, 2024

Valentine’s Day Premium Set Menu at Mai

Enjoy Chef’s special dessert

Enjoy 1 bottle of white wine

RMB988/2 persons

Available for lunch/dinner on February 14, 2024

For Reservations, +8620-8918 1818

The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu

The Sweet Indulgence of French Romance



A compatible couple doesn't need a specific day of the year to validate their love, but it would be a romantic idea to spend time with your sweetheart and have a special experience of warmth during Valentine's Day. Our unique city view and charming ambiance offer the perfect setting to spark romance; one night stay at French style guestroom from RMB2,188 per night; amidst the French-inspired elegant ambience of Le Grill, you begin your Valentine’s Day 6-course set dinner with the most exquisite French culinary journey. From a romantic staycation to an intimate dinner date or relaxing SPA treatment, we always have ways to help you mark the day of love.



Price: from RMB2,188/per night, with Spa buy one get one free

Valid on February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3883 8888

Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich, No.988 Guangzhou Dadao Zhong, Tianhe

Romance at G



Celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic dinner for two at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou on February 14, 2024. Enjoy the G Valentine's Day Set Dinner priced at RMB1,314 net for two persons, available through the WeChat Mall.



G Valentine's Day Set Dinner

Price: RMB1,314 net for two persons

February 14, 2024

Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Romantic Journey at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha



Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha expands its dining options and provides a perfect setting for guests to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Guests may experience exclusive menus paired with selected sparkling wine and dine in an intimate touch of romance at SAIL and LIGHT.



SAIL Romance Moments Set Dinner

Price: RMB1,988 per couple (including Valentine’s Day romance set up, one bottle of sparkling wine and a hand-made chocolate gift box)

LIGHT Champagne & Oyster Set

Price: RMB1,314 per set (including Valentine’s Day romance set up, selected oyster and Champagne set, Spanish Iberian Ham and chef’s selection – ‘Song of Rose Garden’ dessert.)

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8620-3861 1888

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, Haixinsha East Square, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Tianhe

Romantic Valentine's Day at Mercato



Join us at Mercato to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day with the enchanting city view on the rooftop of K11 Art Mall. Indulge in a delightful culinary experience designed to enhance your special day. Pamper yourself and your loved one with the exclusive romantic sharing menu. A la carte options are also available for your preference. Book now for an unforgettable evening of love and flavor!



Valentine's Day Sharing Menu

RMB1,628, subject to 10% service charge

Only available from 12noon to 10pm on February 14, advance booking is required.

For Reservations: +8620-6681 8086

Mercato, Unit 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, No.6 Zhujiang Road East, Tianhe

Valentine’s Menu at Morton’s Grille

A perfect Valentine’s Day with wonderful food and wine and the unique river view in Morton’s Grille. Valentine’s Menu is offered in 2 sections only for booking at 5pm-7.30pm, and 8pm or after. Please feel free to call and make a reservation.



February 14, 5pm-7.30pm, 8pm or after

For Reservations: 8620-8708 5888

Morton's Grille, Unit L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe

Valentine's Day Special at Atelier Des Sens



Celebrate love this Valentine's Day with our special Valentine's set menu on February 14! Enjoy a delightful two-person meal for just RMB1,888, including a complimentary bottle of Prosecco.



For Reservations: +86-19924380844

Atelier Des Sens, Unit 302, Tian-An Science Park Headquarters, Yuancun, Panyu

Bandidos Style Valentine's Day



On the most romantic day of the year, let’s celebrate love in our favourite language - food! In Bandidos style! This Valentine's Day, we invite you to savor our special set meal. Bandidos has crafted an authentic Mexican Lovers Set to tantalize your taste buds. Reserve now and let us be a part of your celebration of love and friendship at Bandidos!



Price: RMB198

February 14, 2024

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Two is Better Than One

Bring back the same lover as last year for a free meal! OR bring a new one for next year!



February 14, 2024

The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Valentine's Day with Live Band at Zapata’s



Tasty Mexican cuisine & cocktails by the Pearl River! Live band with classic English & Chinese Songs!



February 14, 2024

Zapata's, Unit A21, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

Valentine's Special at Charlie's Panyu



Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and we have some exciting specials for you. Indulge in our mouthwatering Chicken Wings Starter for only RMB19.50!



February 14, 2024

Charlie's Panyu, Unit 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, No.45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu

Valentine's at Highland Whisky



On February 14, join us at Highland Whisky Bar for a romantic Valentine's Day accompanied by a jazz band. We'll have Valentine's Day special cocktails and desserts served for everyone. See you on Valentine's Day!

February 14, 2024

Highland Whisky Zhujiang New Town, No.3 Huacheng Road, Tianhe



Highland Whisky Panyu, LG2/F, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Panyu Avenue East, Panyu

Ladies' Night at OMMA



Ladies, enjoy a complimentary cocktail with us! Join us for Ladies' Night every Wednesday and savour the exquisite flavors of a free cocktail. Elevate your midweek experience with our enticing selection. Cheers to a fantastic Ladies' Night!



Every Wednesday until February 29, 2024

OMMA, 1/F, Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Arts

Walking On AirWalking On Air



The large-scale event themed "Walking On Air: Art in Motion" conveys the brand philosophy of "harmony in work and life" through expressions in art, charity, and a human-centric community. This initiative aims to layer commercial spaces with additional functionality and meaning.



Until February 24, 2024

Lumina Guangzhou, 11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Hello Illustration

This exhibition mainly features over 100 selected works from the final shortlist of the Second National Illustration Support Program committee, which underwent multiple rounds of professional judging. The showcased pieces include gold, silver, and bronze award winners, as well as prizes from the "Understanding Guangzhou" competition and special awards from the committee.



Until February 25, 2024

Guangzhou Library, No.4 Zhujiang Dong Road, Tianhe

Lover in the World



This exhibition is the first to focus on the Chinese literary classic "The Romance of the Western Chamber." Leveraging the collection of this museum and bringing together 320 exquisite cultural relics from 13 cultural and museum institutions nationwide, it provides a multidimensional and all-encompassing presentation of the deep cultural connotations and noble spiritual pursuits of "The Romance of the Western Chamber." The exhibition delves into the profound influence of "The Romance of the Western Chamber" on material, spiritual, and cross-cultural exchanges, aiming to "bring to life the words written in ancient books" and thus achieve the creative transformation and innovative development of outstanding Chinese traditional culture.



Until February 25, 2024

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

