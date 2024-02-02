23 Enchanting Ways to Explore Romance in Beijing

Food & Drink

Celebrate Your Romance at Danieli's



Indulge in an enchanting Valentine's Day celebration at The St. Regis Beijing, where romantic dining experiences await. Elevate the month of love with a special celebration of commitment and affection. Danieli's Italian Restaurant, renowned for its culinary excellence, presents a delightful six-course dining experience. Create lasting memories with your loved one as you savor exquisite flavors and enjoy a romantic atmosphere crafted just for you. The St. Regis Beijing invites you to celebrate love in style and create cherished moments on this special occasion.



Price: RMB1,988 for two, including a FENDI CASA fragrance candle gift bag and a bottle of Italian sparkling wine, extra RMB600 for upgrading to a bottle of Moët Chandon Champagne.

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-64606688 ext.2440 (Danieli's)

Danieli's Italian Restaurant, The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

A Luxurious Escape to Rekindle Romance



With elegant decoration throughout and unobstructed views of Beijing's skyline from our Amber Lounge, located on the 18th floor of Pan Pacific Beijing, it is the ideal Hotel to book for a romantic retreat with your partner. Seduce your partner with a tailor-made Valentine's Dinner by Amber Lounge. Delicacies with selected red wine bring sweetness to your taste buds and are starting the romantic night for RMB1,314 per couple.



February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6376 7777

Amber Lounge, Pan Pacific Beijing, No.2 Hua Yuan Street, Xicheng

Timeless Love Stories at Four Seasons



Amidst the romantic ambience, where couples find resonance, love gracefully guides us towards a realm of enchantment. On this day, let love unfurl boundlessly within our hearts, orchestrating a symphony that resonates with warmth, romance, and luxurious ceremonial finesse. Four Seasons Hotel Beijing creates a ceremony of elegance and romance for guests to share with their beloved ones — an expression of the longing for enduring love.



Mio, Italian Symphony, Valentine's Day Dinner

Price: RMB1,999 per person

February 14, 5.30pm - 10pm

Cai Yi Xuan, The Poetic Artistry of Cantonese Cusine, Valentine's Day Gastronomic Delight

Price: RMB2,888 per couple

February 14, 11.30am - 2pm, 5.30pm - 10pm

Opus Lounge, Melodies of Love: Valentine's Day Exclusive Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB388 per person, RMB198 per children (7-12 years old)

February 14, 2.30pm - 5.30pm

SPA, Romantic Spa Escape · Valentine's Day Aromatherapy Retreat

Price: from RMB2,999

February 14 - 29, 12noon - 8pm

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, No.48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Tomacado Valentine's Set Menu



Where there is love, roses will bloom. Every February 14, Valentine's Day, the garden at Tomacado is adorned with blossoming roses, witnessing the art of love through their vibrant petals. This Valentine's Day, drawing inspiration from the passionately blooming roses and the love stories of pollen, Tomacado presents a meal, a flower, and a gesture, paying tribute to the moments when love blossoms: warm, radiant, palpable, cherished, satisfying, sweet, and companionship.



Valentine's Dinner Set at RMB799/2pax

Valentine's Flowers Dinner Set at RMB1,699/2pax

February 14, 2024

1/F, China World Mall Tower 2, Jianguomen Street, Chaoyang

9/F, Chaoyang Joy City, No.101 Chaoyang North Street, Chaoyang

4/F, East of Wangfujing Soh, No.269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

Love Is in the Air This Valentine's Day at Hilton Beijing



Makan Kitchen has a specially fashioned 8-course menu featuring all the foods of love, including some purposely to be shared. Be sure to spoil your Valentine this year with a night out at Hilton Beijing.



Valentine's Day Dinner

Price: RMB999/Couple

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-5865 5020

Please make reservation 24 hours in advance

Hilton Deluxe Room & Dinner for couple (Available for In Room Dining)

Price: from RMB2,199

For Reservations: +8610-5865 5000

Please make reservation 48 hours in advance

Hilton Beijing, No.1 Dongfang Road, North Dongsanhuan Road, Chaoyang

Valentine's Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing



The approach of the 2024 Chinese New Year brings Valentine's Day to couples and loved ones. The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing presents tailor-made Valentine's Day Themed Afternoon Tea and an exquisite 6-course set dinner, which will make this romantic festival shine in the Spring Festival.



The Lounge Valentine's Day Themed Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB888/set for 2 persons, includes themed beverage

February 14, from 1.30pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-5908 8180

The Lounge Valentine's Day 6-Course Set Dinner

Price: RMB1,688/2 persons, includes two glasses of themed beverage

February 14, from 6pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8610-5908 8180

Aroma Valentine's Day Theme Buffet Dinner

Price: RMB688/person

February 14, from 5.30pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-5908 8161

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, 80A Jianguo Road, China Central Place, Chaoyang

Sweet Valentine at Grand Millennium Beijing

Valentine’s day is fast approaching, it’s the time of the year to show your affections to your loved one. Make this special Day by gifting delicious Sea Salt Chocolate Mousse Cake priced at RMB258 which specially prepared by our pastry Chef, featuring with the shape of Cupid's arrow to express the romantic love. Mouthwatering cake will surely bring a smile on your beloved’s face and make the occasion memorable.



February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-8587 6888 ext.3011

Grand Millennium Beijing, No.7E, 3rd Ring Road Middle, Chaoyang

Moments of Blossoming

Luxurious and indulgent enjoy a glamourous encounter at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, We present you with a series of sumptuous Valentine's treats to celebrate a romance time. CHAR offers a delightful experience where couples can enjoy intimate moments together, creating exclusive and unforgettable memories with each other. Ying Chinese's cheese panna cotta adds a romantic touch to the sweet atmosphere, creating a wonderful evening for you and your partner. Top Tapas offers a Valentine's Day dinner with exotic vibes, allowing you and your beloved to come together, hearts intertwined, savouring a sweet intimate evening in private. Enjoy a romantic dinner for two, themed around the gathering of irises with your beloved. Stay in the Presidential Suite and embark on an exclusive heart-throbbing journey together.



Love @CHAR

Price: RMB2,024/couple

February 14, 5.30pm - 8pm, 8pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8610-8516 0065

Romantic @YING

Price: RMB520/person

February 14, 5.30pm - 8pm, 8pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8610-8516 0066

Sweet @Tapas

Price: RMB520/person

February 14, 5.30pm - 8pm, 8pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8610-8516 0067

Moments of Blossoming Presidential Suite Package

Price: RMB24,214

Special romantic arrangement & one table only

For Reservations: +8610-6530 8888

February 14, please reserve 3 days prior to arrival

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Valentine's Day with Slowboat



Looking for the perfect spot to spend Valentine's Day with your special someone, your best friend, or even your family? Look no further! Here's why Slowboat is the ultimate destination for love and laughter this Valentine's Day:



Love Birds’ Dinner Set

Indulge in any two of Slowboat's award-winning burgers and two alcoholic beverages (your choice from our selection of 20 taps of craft beer, wine, or bubbly) with a complimentary dessert! Choose from Slowboat's Signature Cheesecake, County Fair Oreos, or Caramel & Sea Salt Waffles for a sweet ending to your meal.

Sip & Draw to Win Prizes

Get creative with your loved one(s) during Slowboat's drawing competition! Request a sketching set from your server, sip on your drinks, and let your artistic talents shine.

February 14, 2024

Slowboat Sanlitun Brewpub, No.6 Nan Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Slowboat Maizidian Brewpub, No.78 Maizidian Street, Chaoyang

Slowboat Dengshikou Taproom, No.157 Dongsinan Avenue, Dongcheng

Slowboat Baitasi Taproom, No.73-2 Gongmenkou Xicha, Xicheng

Slowboat Shichahai Taproom, No.2 Hehuashichang, No.51 Di'anmen Avenue West, Xicheng

Hello My Valentine at Migas



The most sweet day of the year is coming, time to express your love! Have a romantic date with your special someone at Migas, share good food, champagne and happiness together. Migas will be serving up a gastro menu all day long, as well as a very special Valentine's Day menu. Be sure to book in advance and make this day unforgettable.



February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6500 7579, WeChat: migasbeijing

Migas, 7/F, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Valentine's Special Menu at Opera BOMBANA



Wrapped in the cozy hug of love, February 14 is your own laid-back love spa day, giving your romance a sweet little boost. It's the magic touch that makes love blossom wherever your heart desires. On this day of lovey-dovey magic, Opera BOMBANA is weaving a quirky kind of love spell, luring couples to dive back into the river of romance with a splash! As Cupid's arrow draws near, Opera BOMBANA unveils a special RMB3,888 couple's tasting menu, with a 10% service charge. Delight in love-infused dishes, and let joy bloom within the spirit of love.



February 14, 2024

Lunch 12noon - 2pm, Dinner 5.30pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13811076551

Opera BOMBANA, LG2-21 Parkview Green, No.9 Dongdaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Music

Romantic Trio at Barcarolle

As toasts intertwine, music fills the air. Amidst flickering candlelight and blushing cheeks, it surpasses any confession. In melodies, even the most unspoken emotions find their echo, intertwining with sentiments to express countless affections. Barcarolle invites you to join us for a romantic candlelit musical evening, where love and music intertwine in perfect harmony.



February 14, 8pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86-18612883856

Barcarolle, 3/F, Liangmagangwan Building, No.53 Maizidian Street, Chaoyang

Maria Kim - My Funny Valentine



Maria Kim, hailing from South Korea, began her piano studies at a young age. At 18, she participated in the "Vocals and a scholarship from the Berklee College of Music World Scholarship Tour" held in Korea, where she won first prize. Subsequently, she enrolled at Berklee College of Music for further studies. Later on, she pursued advanced studies at the New England Conservatory, where she developed her unique style, blending elements of free jazz with her music.



February 14 & 15, from 8pm

Blue Note Beijing, B1/F, No.23 Qianmen East Avenue, Dongcheng

NINI PEI Quartet



On February 14, the romantic and warm jazz music concert will be led by the talented jazz vocalist Pei Jiani, accompanied by a quartet.



February 14, from 6pm

DDC, B1/F, No.39 Shenlu Street, Chaoyang

Jazz Duo Night



On February 14, Lucky Trip invites you to experience a jazz duet featuring singer Lena and keyboardist Feng Wei. Immerse yourself in the music of a jazz duet set in a campsite. As it coincides with Valentine's Day, you'll also enjoy some jazz standards related to love. Wishing all lovers a lifetime of happiness together.



February 14, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-13161600608

Lucky Trip, Xindong Road, Sanlitun

Monster Project - Miss You



The Monster Project Band, formed in Beijing in 2019, specializes in Pop rock music with a blend of Disco, Punk, Garage, and other elements. Their style is characterized by a handsome and romantic charm, blending softness with strength.



February 14, from 8pm

Yue Space, People's Art Culture Zone, No.7 Banqiaonanxiang, Dongcheng

More Than Love at Musicfans Arts Space



Through music, we express love, guiding us into the profoundly touching classic romantic movies and immersing ourselves in the enchanting melodies that once captivated our hearts. This romantic Valentine's Day, let's experience the power of love together. With their exquisite skills and heartfelt performances, the Love Symphony Light Music Ensemble will lead us to appreciate the musical charm of classic romantic movies from both domestic and international scenes.



February 14, from 7.30pm

Musicfans Arts Space (Changying), Building 1, No.20 Changying Land Port City, Chaoyang North Road, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

Joyland Market

"Joyland Market" is an innovative market brand initiated by several female organizers, characterized by its small yet extraordinary offerings. Initially starting with only three booths, it was named "小集" (meaning "small collection" in English). Unlike other markets that focus on bustling crowds, the organizers' unique female perspective, along with creatively curated items filled with warmth and humanistic care, made this small but extraordinary "Joyland Market" come to life.



February 14, 2pm - 7pm

Joyland Tanko, 1/F, Manshan Plaza, No.7 Jingtan Middle Road, Mentougou

Handcrafting for Spring Festival



As the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dragon, approaches, PAGEONE Bookstore collaborates with the Dongsi Hutong Museum to present the "Handcrafting for Spring Festival" series. Join us for a variety of activities led by heritage culture instructors, including bracelet making, kite crafting, woodcarving, and more. Beyond dumplings and family visits, celebrate the Lunar New Year by experiencing intangible cultural heritage. Explore the beauty of traditional Chinese culture through unconventional and enjoyable means.



February 2 - 24, 2024

PAGEONE Wudaokou, No.1 Wudaokou West Street, Haidian

PAGEONE Huayuan Hutong, Huayuan Hutong, No.10 North Luogu Alley, Dongcheng

ICOS SP Beijing International ACG Festival 03

Free travel plan now launched for ICOS SP Beijing International ACG Festival 03! Cosplay, Lolita, Hanfu, Furry, Tokusatsu, profesional photographers and Kiger! Bring your best look and enjoy the festival entry-free!



February 13 - 14, 10am - 5pm

Huanghe Jingdu Conference Center, Taipingzhuang Middle Road & Zhongtan Road, Changping

Longfu's Utmost Blessings to You



In the auspicious Dragon Year of 2024, Beijing's century-old landmark, Longfu Temple, seems to be awakened by mystical forces, unveiling the gateway to the "Dragon Realm" for a limited time! Here, people will embark on a unique journey of prosperity, aiming for the ultimate destination of "Abundant Blessings at the Highest Altar." Join us for an extraordinary Lunar New Year celebration at Longfu Temple!



February 10 - 15, 2024

Longfu Temple, Dongcheng

Badachu Cultural Temple Fair



Get ready to usher in the Lunar New Year at the Babadu Cultural Temple Fair. Centered around the concept of "Reveling in Joyous Dragons, Embracing a Distinctive Beijing-Style New Year," this year's temple fair promises an authentic taste of Beijing. Explore the vibrant Beijing-themed market, indulge in delicious Beijing-style snacks, enjoy traditional performances, and immerse yourself in the rich "New Beijing Flavor" throughout the festivities.



February 10 - 17, 2024

Badachu Park, No.3 Badachu Road, Shijingshan

Lantern Festival at Shijingshan



Embark on a festive journey at Shijingshan Amusement Park, where a sea of vibrant red lanterns, elaborate themed light installations, and captivating performances create an immersive Lunar New Year experience. Introducing the inaugural "Lantern Festival at Shijingshan," the park extends its evening hours from the first to the sixteenth day of the Lunar New Year.



February 10 - 17, 2024

Shijingshan Amusement Park, No.25 Shijingshan Road, Shijingshan

