4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Spring

By Sponsored, February 1, 2024

5-Day Cambodia Tour to Siem Reap & Phnom Penh

Weixin-Image_20240201213510.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This five-day Cambodia tour includes the best of Siem Reap and the highlights of Phnom Penh.

Siem Reap is the gateway to the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat. Hidden in the deep, a red temple Banteay Srei is waiting to be explored.

Then, fly to Phnom Penh to have a full-day city tour, taking in the Silver Pagoda, National Museum, Royal Palace and Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum; delve into both the glorious and the dark history of Cambodia.

 5-Day Classic Xiamen: Gulangyu Island, Tulou & Quanzhou

Weixin-Image_20240201213513.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

With its amazing natural beauty, tropical feel, and historical colonial-style relics, Xiamen has seen growing popularity among tourists in recent years.

In this tour, you will uncover the classic highlights of Xiamen...

Relax and explore the exotic alleys and scenic seaside views of Gulangyu Island; and drive along the Island Ring Road, appreciating the awesome tropical coastal scenery.

Visit the impressive Hakka Tulou buildings in Hongkeng Village, home of the eponymous hero in Disney's live-action film Mulan; appreciate the exquisite architecture and pray for health and wealth in South Putuo Temple.

And follow in the footsteps of Marco Polo in visiting Quanzhou, one of the most important Chinese ports along the historic Maritime Silk Road.

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Ancient Town

Weixin-Image_20240201213507.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La

Weixin-Image_20240201213503.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes place in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

