15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

A Festive Family Reunion with Loved Ones

A time to honor valued traditions, a time to gather with friends, family and loved ones. Welcome the Year of Dragon with Michelin-starred delicacies at Fu Chun Ju. From February 8 to 16, 2024, Fu Chun Ju will exclusively offer personalized menu services. Tailored to individual tastes and preferences, the stellar culinary team is dedicated to crafting customized menus. With a diverse selection of dishes and expert flavor pairings, Fu Chun Ju aims to add a thoughtful and innovative touch to your reunion dinners. Additionally, guests may indulge in the midnight menu for an extended dining experience.



Reservations can be made with delightful anticipation just three days in advance: +8610-5280 6418 or +86-13810883451

February 8 to 16, 2024

Lunch: 11.30am – 2.30pm, Dinner: 5.30pm – 9.30pm

Fu Chun Ju, 3/F, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, No.1, WangFuJing Street, Dongcheng

Sunrise's Night Years Celebration



As the Spring Festival draws near, our spirits leap with heightened cheer, savouring fine wines and feasting on culinary delights, immersing ourselves in traditional culture and discovering outdoor activities. Families are united to celebrate the joyous New Year. Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing tailors exquisite pleasures for your enjoyment and enhances your Spring Festival holiday with comfort, delight and rich flavours.



Special Room Offers start from RMB999/night

February 2, 2024

Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing, No.11 Yanqi Lake South Road, Huairou

Glow Workout Extravaganza



Join us for the ultimate fitness experience this winter – the Glow Workout! Expect heart-pumping, muscle-toning, and fun HIIT workouts that will leave you energized and glowing. Put on your glow gear and express your unique shine with glow paint. Enjoy high-fives, laughter, and an atmosphere filled with positive energy. Refuel post-workout with a delicious dinner from La Maison Lyonnaisse. Cap off the night with an epic after-party! Hurry, only TEN early bird tickets are available. Scan the QR code to secure your spot now!



Prices: Early Bird RMB119, Regular RMB149

February 3, from 7pm

La Maison Lyonnaisse, No.44 Guanghua Road, Chaoyang

JIA Chinese New Year Gathering Menus



Indulge in the culinary artistry of three meticulously crafted set menus by Master Chef Danny Chong, each dish representing the pinnacle and essence of the Chinese & Cantonese cuisines. On February 9, the New Year's Eve program includes classical excerpts of Sichuan Opera accompanied by the one-and-only "Choy San" visiting with good fortune!



Prices: from RMB2,688

February 9 - 18, 2024

Lunch 11.30am - 2.30pm, Dinner 5.30pm - 10pm

Only set menus are available in JIA at dinner time on February 9, 2024.

For Reservations: +8610-5732 6308

NUO Resort Hotel, Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Delightful Value Lunch Set at Bellota



Indulge in life's pleasures with the value-packed lunch set at Bellota Spanish Restaurant! For just RMB98, savor the exquisite flavors crafted by the experienced culinary team. Whether you crave an elegant starter or a flavorful main course, the lunch set caters to your discerning taste buds. Let Bellota Spanish Restaurant be your ultimate choice for savoring life and enjoying exquisite cuisine.



Value Lunch Set priced at RMB98

Available Monday to Friday from 11am to 3pm

Bellota Spanish Restaurant, Pinnacle Plaza, No.882, Kong Gang Street, Shunyi

Timeless Love Stories at Four Seasons



Amidst the romantic ambience, where couples find resonance, love gracefully guides us towards a realm of enchantment. On this day, let love unfurl boundlessly within our hearts, orchestrating a symphony that resonates with warmth, romance, and luxurious ceremonial finesse. Four Seasons Hotel Beijing creates a ceremony of elegance and romance for guests to share with their beloved ones — an expression of the longing for enduring love.



Mio, Italian Symphony, Valentine's Day Dinner

Price: RMB1,999 per person

February 14, 5.30pm - 10pm

Cai Yi Xuan, The Poetic Artistry of Cantonese Cusine, Valentine's Day Gastronomic Delight

Price: RMB2,888 per couple

February 14, 11.30am - 2pm, 5.30pm - 10pm

Opus Lounge, Melodies of Love: Valentine's Day Exclusive Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB388 per person, RMB198 per children (7-12 years old)

February 14, 2.30pm - 5.30pm

SPA, Romantic Spa Escape · Valentine's Day Aromatherapy Retreat

Price: from RMB2,999

February 14 - 29, 12noon - 8pm

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, No.48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Super Bowl 58 & More Daily Activities at Beersmith



It's the Super Bowl on February 12, which Beersmith will show live on the big screen. Super Bowl Sunday becomes Super Bowl Monday in China, so if you've taken the day off, Beersmith is here to help you make the absolute most of it. For RMB128, you'll get free-flowing juice, coffee, and beer! Girls just want to have fun, and at Beersmith, there's no need to wait for the weekend. On Wednesday, January 31, join us for a pop-up ladies' night, with free-flow beers and ciders for all women from 5pm - 9pm. For all meat lovers out there, we're excited to announce our Sizzling Sundays deal, which sees all BBQ pork ribs at half off, and Munchy Monday, where if you buy one burger, you'll get a second absolutely free!



Super Bowl 58

RMB128 for free-flowing juice, coffee, and beer

February 12, from 6.30am

Pop-up Ladies' Night

Free-flow beers and ciders for all women

January 31, 5pm - 9pm

Munchy Monday & Sizzling Sunday

Every Sunday or Monday except public holidays, from January 2024

Beersmith, Hotel Jen Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Tomacado Valentine's Set Menu



Where there is love, roses will bloom. Every February 14, Valentine's Day, the garden at Tomacado is adorned with blossoming roses, witnessing the art of love through their vibrant petals. This Valentine's Day, drawing inspiration from the passionately blooming roses and the love stories of pollen, Tomacado presents a meal, a flower, and a gesture, paying tribute to the moments when love blossoms: warm, radiant, palpable, cherished, satisfying, sweet, and companionship.



Valentine's Dinner Set at RMB799/2pax

Valentine's Flowers Dinner Set at RMB1,699/2pax

February 14, 2024

1/F, China World Mall Tower 2, Jianguomen Street, Chaoyang

9/F, Chaoyang Joy City, No.101 Chaoyang North Street, Chaoyang

4/F, East of Wangfujing Soh, No.269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

Love Is in the Air This Valentine's Day at Hilton Beijing



Makan Kitchen has a specially fashioned 8-course menu featuring all the foods of love, including some purposely to be shared. Be sure to spoil your Valentine this year with a night out at Hilton Beijing.



Valentine's Day Dinner

Price: RMB999/Couple

February 14, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-5865 5020

Please make reservation 24 hours in advance

Hilton Deluxe Room & Dinner for couple (Available for In Room Dining)

Price: from RMB2,199

For Reservations: +8610-5865 5000

Please make reservation 48 hours in advance

Hilton Beijing, No.1 Dongfang Road, North Dongsanhuan Road, Chaoyang

Festive Flair & Joy at The Peninsula Beijing



As the Chinese New Year holiday season draws near, The Peninsula Beijing invites family guests to share truly uplifting dining moments together. The paper-folding themed Afternoon Tea, creative kid's activities and Huang Ting's customized menu invite guests to share the joy of the Chinese New Year with their relatives and friends. Guests are greeted in the Lobby by an artistic of nine Dragon Spirit Wall, red Chinese lanterns, gold ornaments and silver willows symbolising fortune and prosperity, and blooming peach trees are decorated with lucky red envelopes to bestow health and happiness for the Year of the Dragon.



Paper-folding Theme Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB888 + 16.6% surcharge

Until March 12, 2pm - 6pm

Advance bookings of at least one day in advance are required

"Guess the Lantern Riddle" Games for Kids

February 14 - 17, 2024

Chinese New Year Reunion Feast

Price: RMB2,588 per table + 16.6% surcharge

Available from February 9, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-6510 6757

The Peninsula Beijing, No.8 Jinyu Hutong, Wangfujing, Dongcheng

Valentine's Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing



The approach of the 2024 Chinese New Year brings Valentine's Day to couples and loved ones. The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing presents tailor-made Valentine's Day Themed Afternoon Tea and an exquisite 6-course set dinner, which will make this romantic festival shine in the Spring Festival.



The Lounge Valentine's Day Themed Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB888/set for 2 persons, includes themed beverage

February 14, from 1.30pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +8610-5908 8180

The Lounge Valentine's Day 6-Course Set Dinner

Price: RMB1688/2 persons, includes two glasses of themed beverage

February 14, from 6pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +8610-5908 8180

Aroma Valentine's Day Theme Buffet Dinner

Price: RMB688/person

February 14, from 5.30pm - 9pm

For Reservations: +8610-5908 8161

The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, 80A Jianguo Road, China Central Place, Chaoyang

Elements of Islay Whiskey Tasting



Elements of Islay Whiskey Tasting. 5 kinds of Whiskies, start your flavor exploration journey at Atmosphere. Elements of Islay is a series specifically tailored for Islay whiskies by the independent bottler Elixir Distillers. Its inspiration comes from the labels and packaging of traditional medical laboratories.



February 3, 2.30pm - 4pm

Atmosphere, 80/F, China World Summit Wing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, by Jintong East Road

"MY" - Jiaozi Party at Zarah



Don't miss our big reunion dinner, where Zarah will have communal cooking tables to show you the art of dumpling making! Mix and match the ingredients from our extensive buffet selection to create MY-style dumplings the way you like them – traditional, fusion, or something new and creative!



February 2, from 7pm

Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Karaoke Night at Moonee B1

Come join us for some good vibes at the next karaoke night, this time at the Moonee basement! If you like to sing, drink, and meet new people, this is the place for you. Songs in any style and language are welcome!



February 3, from 8pm

Moonee, No. 51, Old Gulou Street, Xicheng

Jubilant



Six Harmonies Ensemble, a unique fusion jazz band in China, has quickly gained acclaim for its diverse and captivating music. With each member bringing a broad musical palette, the band seamlessly blends traditional jazz with Eastern and Western influences.



February 2, 2024

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng





