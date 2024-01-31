15 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink
A Festive Family Reunion with Loved Ones
A time to honor valued traditions, a time to gather with friends, family and loved ones. Welcome the Year of Dragon with Michelin-starred delicacies at Fu Chun Ju. From February 8 to 16, 2024, Fu Chun Ju will exclusively offer personalized menu services. Tailored to individual tastes and preferences, the stellar culinary team is dedicated to crafting customized menus. With a diverse selection of dishes and expert flavor pairings, Fu Chun Ju aims to add a thoughtful and innovative touch to your reunion dinners. Additionally, guests may indulge in the midnight menu for an extended dining experience.
Reservations can be made with delightful anticipation just three days in advance: +8610-5280 6418 or +86-13810883451
February 8 to 16, 2024
Lunch: 11.30am – 2.30pm, Dinner: 5.30pm – 9.30pm
Fu Chun Ju, 3/F, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, No.1, WangFuJing Street, Dongcheng
Sunrise's Night Years Celebration
As the Spring Festival draws near, our spirits leap with heightened cheer, savouring fine wines and feasting on culinary delights, immersing ourselves in traditional culture and discovering outdoor activities. Families are united to celebrate the joyous New Year. Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing tailors exquisite pleasures for your enjoyment and enhances your Spring Festival holiday with comfort, delight and rich flavours.
Special Room Offers start from RMB999/night
February 2, 2024
Sunrise Kempinski Hotel Beijing, No.11 Yanqi Lake South Road, Huairou
Glow Workout Extravaganza
Join us for the ultimate fitness experience this winter – the Glow Workout! Expect heart-pumping, muscle-toning, and fun HIIT workouts that will leave you energized and glowing. Put on your glow gear and express your unique shine with glow paint. Enjoy high-fives, laughter, and an atmosphere filled with positive energy. Refuel post-workout with a delicious dinner from La Maison Lyonnaisse. Cap off the night with an epic after-party! Hurry, only TEN early bird tickets are available. Scan the QR code to secure your spot now!
Prices: Early Bird RMB119, Regular RMB149
February 3, from 7pm
La Maison Lyonnaisse, No.44 Guanghua Road, Chaoyang
JIA Chinese New Year Gathering Menus
Indulge in the culinary artistry of three meticulously crafted set menus by Master Chef Danny Chong, each dish representing the pinnacle and essence of the Chinese & Cantonese cuisines. On February 9, the New Year's Eve program includes classical excerpts of Sichuan Opera accompanied by the one-and-only "Choy San" visiting with good fortune!
Prices: from RMB2,688
February 9 - 18, 2024
Lunch 11.30am - 2.30pm, Dinner 5.30pm - 10pm
Only set menus are available in JIA at dinner time on February 9, 2024.
For Reservations: +8610-5732 6308
NUO Resort Hotel, Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou
Delightful Value Lunch Set at Bellota
Indulge in life's pleasures with the value-packed lunch set at Bellota Spanish Restaurant! For just RMB98, savor the exquisite flavors crafted by the experienced culinary team. Whether you crave an elegant starter or a flavorful main course, the lunch set caters to your discerning taste buds. Let Bellota Spanish Restaurant be your ultimate choice for savoring life and enjoying exquisite cuisine.
Value Lunch Set priced at RMB98
Available Monday to Friday from 11am to 3pm
Bellota Spanish Restaurant, Pinnacle Plaza, No.882, Kong Gang Street, Shunyi
Timeless Love Stories at Four Seasons
Amidst the romantic ambience, where couples find resonance, love gracefully guides us towards a realm of enchantment. On this day, let love unfurl boundlessly within our hearts, orchestrating a symphony that resonates with warmth, romance, and luxurious ceremonial finesse. Four Seasons Hotel Beijing creates a ceremony of elegance and romance for guests to share with their beloved ones — an expression of the longing for enduring love.
Mio, Italian Symphony, Valentine's Day Dinner
Price: RMB1,999 per person
February 14, 5.30pm - 10pm
Cai Yi Xuan, The Poetic Artistry of Cantonese Cusine, Valentine's Day Gastronomic Delight
Price: RMB2,888 per couple
February 14, 11.30am - 2pm, 5.30pm - 10pm
Opus Lounge, Melodies of Love: Valentine's Day Exclusive Afternoon Tea
Price: RMB388 per person, RMB198 per children (7-12 years old)
February 14, 2.30pm - 5.30pm
SPA, Romantic Spa Escape · Valentine's Day Aromatherapy Retreat
Price: from RMB2,999
February 14 - 29, 12noon - 8pm
Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, No.48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang
Super Bowl 58 & More Daily Activities at Beersmith
It's the Super Bowl on February 12, which Beersmith will show live on the big screen. Super Bowl Sunday becomes Super Bowl Monday in China, so if you've taken the day off, Beersmith is here to help you make the absolute most of it. For RMB128, you'll get free-flowing juice, coffee, and beer! Girls just want to have fun, and at Beersmith, there's no need to wait for the weekend. On Wednesday, January 31, join us for a pop-up ladies' night, with free-flow beers and ciders for all women from 5pm - 9pm. For all meat lovers out there, we're excited to announce our Sizzling Sundays deal, which sees all BBQ pork ribs at half off, and Munchy Monday, where if you buy one burger, you'll get a second absolutely free!
Super Bowl 58
RMB128 for free-flowing juice, coffee, and beer
February 12, from 6.30am
Pop-up Ladies' Night
Free-flow beers and ciders for all women
January 31, 5pm - 9pm
Munchy Monday & Sizzling Sunday
Every Sunday or Monday except public holidays, from January 2024
Beersmith, Hotel Jen Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang
Tomacado Valentine's Set Menu
Where there is love, roses will bloom. Every February 14, Valentine's Day, the garden at Tomacado is adorned with blossoming roses, witnessing the art of love through their vibrant petals. This Valentine's Day, drawing inspiration from the passionately blooming roses and the love stories of pollen, Tomacado presents a meal, a flower, and a gesture, paying tribute to the moments when love blossoms: warm, radiant, palpable, cherished, satisfying, sweet, and companionship.
Valentine's Dinner Set at RMB799/2pax
Valentine's Flowers Dinner Set at RMB1,699/2pax
February 14, 2024
1/F, China World Mall Tower 2, Jianguomen Street, Chaoyang
9/F, Chaoyang Joy City, No.101 Chaoyang North Street, Chaoyang
4/F, East of Wangfujing Soh, No.269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng
Love Is in the Air This Valentine's Day at Hilton Beijing
Makan Kitchen has a specially fashioned 8-course menu featuring all the foods of love, including some purposely to be shared. Be sure to spoil your Valentine this year with a night out at Hilton Beijing.
Valentine's Day Dinner
Price: RMB999/Couple
February 14, 2024
For Reservations: +8610-5865 5020
Please make reservation 24 hours in advance
Hilton Deluxe Room & Dinner for couple (Available for In Room Dining)
Price: from RMB2,199
For Reservations: +8610-5865 5000
Please make reservation 48 hours in advance
Hilton Beijing, No.1 Dongfang Road, North Dongsanhuan Road, Chaoyang
Festive Flair & Joy at The Peninsula Beijing
As the Chinese New Year holiday season draws near, The Peninsula Beijing invites family guests to share truly uplifting dining moments together. The paper-folding themed Afternoon Tea, creative kid's activities and Huang Ting's customized menu invite guests to share the joy of the Chinese New Year with their relatives and friends. Guests are greeted in the Lobby by an artistic of nine Dragon Spirit Wall, red Chinese lanterns, gold ornaments and silver willows symbolising fortune and prosperity, and blooming peach trees are decorated with lucky red envelopes to bestow health and happiness for the Year of the Dragon.
Paper-folding Theme Afternoon Tea
Price: RMB888 + 16.6% surcharge
Until March 12, 2pm - 6pm
Advance bookings of at least one day in advance are required
"Guess the Lantern Riddle" Games for Kids
February 14 - 17, 2024
Chinese New Year Reunion Feast
Price: RMB2,588 per table + 16.6% surcharge
Available from February 9, 2024
For Reservations: +8610-6510 6757
The Peninsula Beijing, No.8 Jinyu Hutong, Wangfujing, Dongcheng
Valentine's Day at The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing
The approach of the 2024 Chinese New Year brings Valentine's Day to couples and loved ones. The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing presents tailor-made Valentine's Day Themed Afternoon Tea and an exquisite 6-course set dinner, which will make this romantic festival shine in the Spring Festival.
The Lounge Valentine's Day Themed Afternoon Tea
Price: RMB888/set for 2 persons, includes themed beverage
February 14, from 1.30pm - 5.30pm
For Reservations: +8610-5908 8180
The Lounge Valentine's Day 6-Course Set Dinner
Price: RMB1688/2 persons, includes two glasses of themed beverage
February 14, from 6pm - 10pm
For Reservations: +8610-5908 8180
Aroma Valentine's Day Theme Buffet Dinner
Price: RMB688/person
February 14, from 5.30pm - 9pm
For Reservations: +8610-5908 8161
The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing, 80A Jianguo Road, China Central Place, Chaoyang
Elements of Islay Whiskey Tasting
Elements of Islay Whiskey Tasting. 5 kinds of Whiskies, start your flavor exploration journey at Atmosphere. Elements of Islay is a series specifically tailored for Islay whiskies by the independent bottler Elixir Distillers. Its inspiration comes from the labels and packaging of traditional medical laboratories.
February 3, 2.30pm - 4pm
Atmosphere, 80/F, China World Summit Wing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, by Jintong East Road
"MY" - Jiaozi Party at Zarah
Don't miss our big reunion dinner, where Zarah will have communal cooking tables to show you the art of dumpling making! Mix and match the ingredients from our extensive buffet selection to create MY-style dumplings the way you like them – traditional, fusion, or something new and creative!
February 2, from 7pm
Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng
Music
Karaoke Night at Moonee B1
Come join us for some good vibes at the next karaoke night, this time at the Moonee basement! If you like to sing, drink, and meet new people, this is the place for you. Songs in any style and language are welcome!
February 3, from 8pm
Moonee, No. 51, Old Gulou Street, Xicheng
Jubilant
Six Harmonies Ensemble, a unique fusion jazz band in China, has quickly gained acclaim for its diverse and captivating music. With each member bringing a broad musical palette, the band seamlessly blends traditional jazz with Eastern and Western influences.
February 2, 2024
Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng
Like to Promote a Deal?
Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
0 User Comments