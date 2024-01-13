NOTHING STUDIO X YELLOWKORNER Collaboration Unveils Artistic Masterpiece

In a groundbreaking collaboration, NOTHING STUDIO, the innovative design firm founded by artistic luminary Hou Yinjie, joins forces with the avant-garde French photography gallery YELLOWKORNER to present a mesmerizing exhibition titled "UNDER THE LENS - 影像诗篇." This unique showcase introduces a diverse array of photographic artworks, capturing the essence of contemporary artistry and pushing the boundaries of visual expression.

Visual arts, as one of the most pivotal forms of modern expression, embody a spectrum of artistic thoughts and practices. From still photography to dynamic moving images and the realm of new media, the evolution of visual arts has been constant since its inception in the 1960s. This collaborative exhibition serves as a testament to the evolving nature of visual arts, seamlessly blending the mastery of NOTHING STUDIO with the avant-garde perspective of YELLOWKORNER.

The exhibited artworks, curated meticulously, not only document the artists' profound explorations of portraits, urban landscapes, and nature but also unravel abstract poetic compositions through the lens of photography. Each piece is a visual narrative, capturing the artists' unique perspectives and creative languages, inviting attendees to delve beyond mere observation and actively engage with the exhibited pieces.

MICHEL TEMMAN, "RAINS I" ©YELLOWKORNER

GAMMA AGENCY, "VIE PRIVÉE" ©YELLOWKORNER

The focus of the exhibition extends to two fundamental elements - "visual arts" and "poetry." Attendees are encouraged to navigate the three-story exhibition hall with their own interpretations, forging connections and engaging in a dialogue with the artworks. This dynamic approach underscores the belief that visual arts, rather than a passive viewing experience, offer a rich tapestry of narratives and artistic expressions.

As visitors trace the poetic footprints of the exhibition, a special highlight emerges – the collaboration with renowned domestic table art artist Maomao. Her captivating creation, titled "The Poem of Imprint," seamlessly intertwines the profound French imprints inherent in the core elements of NOTHING STUDIO and YELLOWKORNER. This collaboration extends beyond the exhibition itself, linking with top-tier luxury brands in France related to table living, design, and art. The result is a transformative visual and sensory experience for the table, leaving an exclusive mark that defines the essence of the "UNDER THE LENS" exhibition.

Table Art, as portrayed in this exhibition, transcends mere record-keeping; it becomes an exploration and contemplation. These artistic pieces, crafted by Maomao, serve not only to visually and playfully showcase the lovable aspects of French culture but also to reveal the intricate imprints between diverse cultures and societal histories, creating a romantic poetry that resonates with the essence of French art.

This collaboration between NOTHING STUDIO and YELLOWKORNER stands as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together the realms of design, photography, and table art to create an immersive and enriching experience for art enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. The exhibition opens on January 13, 2024, at D1-10, Wending Life Center, No. 258 Wending Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai. It is a celebration of artistic innovation, cultural exchange, and the enduring legacy of visual storytelling.

UNDER THE LENS - 影像诗篇



Opening Date: January 13, 2024, 15:30-20:30

Venue: D1-10, Wending Life Center, No. 258 Wending Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai