  1. home
  2. Articles

NOTHING STUDIO X YELLOWKORNER Collaboration Unveils Artistic Masterpiece

​UNDER THE LENS - 影像诗篇 | French Photography Artists Group Exhibition

By That's Shanghai, January 18, 2024

0 0

In a groundbreaking collaboration, NOTHING STUDIO, the innovative design firm founded by artistic luminary Hou Yinjie, joins forces with the avant-garde French photography gallery YELLOWKORNER to present a mesmerizing exhibition titled "UNDER THE LENS - 影像诗篇." This unique showcase introduces a diverse array of photographic artworks, capturing the essence of contemporary artistry and pushing the boundaries of visual expression.

Picture8.jpg

Visual arts, as one of the most pivotal forms of modern expression, embody a spectrum of artistic thoughts and practices. From still photography to dynamic moving images and the realm of new media, the evolution of visual arts has been constant since its inception in the 1960s. This collaborative exhibition serves as a testament to the evolving nature of visual arts, seamlessly blending the mastery of NOTHING STUDIO with the avant-garde perspective of YELLOWKORNER.

Picture3.jpg

Picture2.png

The exhibited artworks, curated meticulously, not only document the artists' profound explorations of portraits, urban landscapes, and nature but also unravel abstract poetic compositions through the lens of photography. Each piece is a visual narrative, capturing the artists' unique perspectives and creative languages, inviting attendees to delve beyond mere observation and actively engage with the exhibited pieces.

Picture5.png

MICHEL TEMMAN, "RAINS I" ©YELLOWKORNER

Picture6.png

GAMMA AGENCY, "VIE PRIVÉE" ©YELLOWKORNER

The focus of the exhibition extends to two fundamental elements - "visual arts" and "poetry." Attendees are encouraged to navigate the three-story exhibition hall with their own interpretations, forging connections and engaging in a dialogue with the artworks. This dynamic approach underscores the belief that visual arts, rather than a passive viewing experience, offer a rich tapestry of narratives and artistic expressions.

As visitors trace the poetic footprints of the exhibition, a special highlight emerges – the collaboration with renowned domestic table art artist Maomao. Her captivating creation, titled "The Poem of Imprint," seamlessly intertwines the profound French imprints inherent in the core elements of NOTHING STUDIO and YELLOWKORNER. This collaboration extends beyond the exhibition itself, linking with top-tier luxury brands in France related to table living, design, and art. The result is a transformative visual and sensory experience for the table, leaving an exclusive mark that defines the essence of the "UNDER THE LENS" exhibition.

Picture7.jpg

Table Art, as portrayed in this exhibition, transcends mere record-keeping; it becomes an exploration and contemplation. These artistic pieces, crafted by Maomao, serve not only to visually and playfully showcase the lovable aspects of French culture but also to reveal the intricate imprints between diverse cultures and societal histories, creating a romantic poetry that resonates with the essence of French art.

Picture4.jpg

This collaboration between NOTHING STUDIO and YELLOWKORNER stands as a testament to the power of interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together the realms of design, photography, and table art to create an immersive and enriching experience for art enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. The exhibition opens on January 13, 2024, at D1-10, Wending Life Center, No. 258 Wending Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai. It is a celebration of artistic innovation, cultural exchange, and the enduring legacy of visual storytelling.

UNDER THE LENS - 影像诗篇

Opening Date: January 13, 2024, 15:30-20:30

Venue: D1-10, Wending Life Center, No. 258 Wending Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

Arts Shanghai

more news

Talking Arts: Tale-Telling Yarns at Shenzhen Art Museum

Talking Arts: Tale-Telling Yarns at Shenzhen Art Museum

A Berlin based contemporary artist that prompts deliberation on life, death and relationship.

Talking Arts: Architectural Exhibition 'Landscapes in Motion'

Talking Arts: Architectural Exhibition 'Landscapes in Motion'

An exciting exhibition to take a peek into the latest development of contemporary architecture in China.

Talking Arts: Tale-Telling Yarns at Shenzhen Art Museum

Talking Arts: Tale-Telling Yarns at Shenzhen Art Museum

A Berlin based contemporary artist that prompts deliberation on life, death and relationship.

Embark on a Pioneering Wine Culture Party at Oceanic Wonder

From December 7th to December 16th, Penfolds unveiled a brand-new immersive wine tasting experience, 'Penfolds: Boundless Space,' at Warehouse No. 3 of the Guangzhou Taikoo Warehouse.

Talking Arts: Architectural Exhibition 'Landscapes in Motion'

An exciting exhibition to take a peek into the latest development of contemporary architecture in China.

Christofle and Zheng Lu's "Xingyun: The Endless Dance of the Silver Dragon"

A fusion of tradition, innovation, and cross-cultural dialogue.

4-Time Grammy Award Winner Rocks Guangzhou's New Live House

4-time Grammy Award-winner Antonio Sanchez brought his touring band Bad Hombre to play Englightment in Guangzhou this October.

Brewing Global Connections: The 8th Lujiazui Coffee Festival

'World in Cup, Soul in Life.'

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Ice & Snow Festival, Dongbei Food & More in Harbin!

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo's China Tour Hits a Snag

Beyond Shame – Reconciling Complex Parental Relationships

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

China Extends Visa-Free Travel to Thailand & Singapore

China Extends Visa-Free Travel to Thailand & Singapore

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2024

La Chine & Zi Yat Heen Receive Black Pearl Diamond Ratings for 7th Year

La Chine & Zi Yat Heen Receive Black Pearl Diamond Ratings for 7th Year

Which School Group Topped the IB Results Table?

Which School Group Topped the IB Results Table?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives