Get Your Tickets for the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards (GBA)

The voting is over, and now all that’s left to do is announce the winners, party, eat and drink at the GBA's glitziest and most glamorous event. The 21st edition of the 2023 That’s Food and Drink Awards (GBA) which will take place on January 30, will be held at Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton.

We are very excited to announce that this year's ceremony will take place at Guangzhou's new favorite hotel. And what a night it promises to be. Get your tickets now to attend the only award ceremony that celebrates the best in F&B throughout the GBA.

Tickets are just RMB200, but are limited in number. All tickets include finger food, snacks and free-flow wine and beer, and a lucky draw.

The ceremony will begin at 6.30pm and end at 10pm.

Scan the OQ Code below to get them now...

Doors open at 6.30pm and over 100 award winners will be announced throughout the night. Furthermore, VIP guests from the F&B industry and GBA communities will be in attendance….and most importantly, there will be booze, food and live DJ throughout!

This week, That's Shanghai hosted the 2023 That’s Food and Drink Awards (Shanghai), here are a some great photos from the night so you know what to expect!

Sponsors



Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton

Welcome to a realm that extends far beyond mere walls – Yuexiu Hotel Guangzhou, Curio Collection by Hilton, where each corner tells a story of immersive culture and distinctive elegance. The hotel design narrative goes beyond conventional spaces, seamlessly weaving Lingnan art and culture into the very fabric of your stay. Embrace the enchantment of room cards adorned with iconic characters, indulge in eco-friendly amenities, and peruse products that invite you to carry a piece of your unique Guangzhou adventure with you.



INTERPROCOM

Created in 2007, the INTERPROCOM Group today comprises more than 50 exceptional Italian Wineries, each of which creates high-quality wines. It is the only group with an exclusive focus on Italian enological heritage fully committed to the establishment and maturing of the Italian wine industry in China.



Liberty Brewing Co.

Liberty Brewing Co. opened in 2016 and became Dongguan's first fully established Brewpub. LBC’s mantra is to keep things as fresh as possible using the highest quality ingredients for both their fresh food creations as well as their beers which is brewed directly onsite.



London Food Ltd

London Food Ltd., a distinguished foreign trade company with 15 years of expertise, specializes in importing premium fresh olives and cheeses. Our curated selection features top-ranked Beppino Occelli cheese and butter from Italy, exquisite white stilton and blue stilton from the UK, authentic cheddar cheese from Wensleydale, AOP soft dry cheeses from France, and high-end bar snacks like nuts. Central to our offerings is the iconic Belazu Olive brand, with over 30 years of excellence. Committed to our mission of bringing the best Mediterranean ingredients to chefs, London Food Ltd. is a trusted partner in elevating culinary experiences with freshness, flavor, and authenticity.



Kafelaku Coffee

Since opened in Guangzhou in 2011, Kafelaku Coffee has been with us for more than 12 years. Focusing on high-quality coffee, they brought Kopiluwak coffee to China very early. Over the past decade, they have committed to build a complete industrial chain, from coffee cultivation, coffee roasting to online and offline stores. Kafelaku Coffee developed from the Greater Bay Area and spread all over the country, with multiple stores and products in the CBD of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Providing tasty drink and food, they welcome friends from all over the world to visit their incredible art space.



MADO

MADO is a renowned ice cream brand in Turkey that has been serving the people of Guangzhou for 8 years. The allure of Turkish ice cream, with its rich milk flavor and dense texture, captivates customers throughout the year. At MADO, patrons can not only savor authentic Turkish ice cream but also indulge in a diverse array of Turkish cuisine and delectable desserts, providing a culinary journey that immerses individuals in the vibrant tapestry of Turkish culture.

