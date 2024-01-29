  1. home
Which School Group Topped the IB Results Table?

By Sponsored, January 29, 2024

Exciting news! Dulwich College International schools in China have achieved top ranking IB scores for 2023.

All four of the Dulwich College International schools – Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, Dulwich College Suzhou, and Dulwich College Beijing – are ranked in the top five of leading international schools in the country according to the China IB League Table.

640.png
Source: China IB League Table for 2023, compiled by Education Advisers 

These remarkable results are a testament to the exceptional teaching methods, personalized support, and enriching learning environment fostered across Dulwich College International’s family of schools. 

Fraser White – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Education in Motion, the parent group of Dulwich College International – commented,

"We are delighted to see our schools consistently excelling in China.

"Dulwich College International schools have secured the top two spots and four out of the top five rankings in the IB League Table, affirming our commitment to fostering an environment where students not only excel academically but also develop the adaptability and resilience needed to thrive in an ever-changing world.

"This accomplishment reflects the hard work, passion, and dedication of our students, teachers, and the entire Dulwich College International community."

Weixin-Image_20240129093502.jpg

Recently, Dulwich College International schools have also received seven shortlisted nominations in the prestigious Tes Awards for International Schools 2024, and four shortlisted nominations in BritCham’s China Schools Awards 2024. 

Let’s explore Dulwich College International’s two schools in Shanghai...

Welcome to Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

DCSPD-1-.jpg

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong is located in Jinqiao, Pudong. Founded in 2003, the school was the first Dulwich College International school to open, and is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Recently, the school has been shortlisted for the Sustainability Award in the Tes Awards for International Schools 2024, and for the Holistic Education Award and Pastoral Care Award in the China Schools Awards 2024.

Scan the QR code below for a virtual tour of the campus:

Pudong-Virtual-Tour.png

Welcome to Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi

dcspx-1-.jpg

Situated in the leafy suburbs of Minhang, Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi opened in 2016.

Recently, the school has been shortlisted for the Diversity and Inclusion Award and Students for Sustainability Award in the China Schools Awards 2024.

Its Head of College, Mr David Ingram, has been shortlisted in the category of International Principal/Head of the Year, while the school has been shortlisted for Best Use of Technology in the Tes Awards for International Schools 2024.

Scan the QR code below for a virtual tour of the campus:

Puxi-Virtual-Tour.png

640.jpeg

Dulwich College International schools place equal focus on academic success and educating the whole child underpinned by a holistic education.

At Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong and Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, the curriculum is based on the British National Curriculum and is enhanced to meet the needs of the international student, culminating in the IB Diploma Programme in Years 12 and 13.

With the two schools located east and west of the river catering to children aged 2 to 18, parents can choose which location is more convenient for their child and family.

Visit the Schools in Person

There’s only one way to truly to get to know what makes a school special: by visiting in person. Please contact the Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong and Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi admissions teams, who would be delighted to speak to you. 

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong:

Admissions Consultation
dcspd-admissions-consultation.png

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi:

puxi-wechat-qr-code.jpg

READ MORE: Join Dulwich Puxi Open Mornings and Immersion Days

A Pioneering Spirit Since 1619 

Weixin-Image_20240126175856.jpg

Dulwich College International began with its founding school, Dulwich College.

The school was founded in 1619 by Edward Alleyn, an actor linked to Shakespeare's Globe Theatre and an entrepreneur in the world of Elizabethan and Jacobean theater, with letters patent from King James I, adding a touch of regal flair to its history.

Having built a solid reputation with its strong academics and innovative teaching, Dulwich College has always been a pioneer in education. That tradition continues to this day.

Which Universities Do Dulwich College International students End Up At?  

3--Graduation-Photo.jpg

Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, Imperial College, LSE – to name a few of the top universities.  

At Dulwich College International, it's not just about chasing the Ivy Leagues; it's about exploring passions and finding the perfect match for each student's unique journey – what Dulwich College International call 'best fit.'

Because what matters most at the end of the day is for young people to discover what they’re truly passionate about and how they can make a difference in the world.

And there is a great team of counselors to guide every step of the way, and access to a global alumni network that unlocks a world of connections and opportunities.

Beyond Academic Excellence: A Holistic Education

HIF_6.JPG

From wellbeing to global citizenship to sports to performing arts, Dulwich College International schools offer an impressive variety of extracurriculars, initiatives and programs to enable students to grow academically, socially, physically and emotionally, and develop into well-rounded individuals.

As a family of schools, students are able to participate in group activities and events with other Dulwich College International students in China and abroad.

2021_HIF_sportklasse_skialpin_foto_mayk_wendt_066.JPG

In Year 9, students have the exciting chance to apply for the Ignite: Switzerland program, a unique opportunity at the boarding school Hochalpines Institut Ftan in Switzerland, where – for a term – students have the chance to enjoy outdoor learning and sports, develop their independence and resilience, continue their academic studies and make new friends, all set against the scenic background of the Swiss alps.

A Global, World Class Education

Junior-School-Science-Lab.jpg

Dulwich College International schools are known for their innovative teaching methods, state-of-the-art facilities, and a curriculum that combines academic rigor with a focus on developing well-rounded individuals.

XFR_5704.JPG

At Dulwich College International, highly qualified, passionate teachers are the driving force behind the exceptional educational experience, fostering a positive learning environment where students flourish intellectually, socially, and personally.

HE__0688.JPG

The outstanding performance is reflected in the Global IB League table, ranking Dulwich College International schools within the top 60 of 5,600 schools globally and the highest in China – further highlighting the effectiveness of the schools' approach in nurturing students to excel academically and thrive in a diverse and interconnected world.

dcspd-dcspx-ib-results.jpg

Find out more about Dulwich College International by following their WeChat account...

Weixin-Image_20240129102853.jpg

