WIN! 17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

inD Guangzhou Art Book Fair

The theme of this book fair is "inD Adaptation", hoping to allow all creators to break away from their familiar fields and media, combine with the characteristics and environment of the current era, and enter the context of paper media. Through text space, they can construct a diverse communication environment across cultures and media, and jointly explore new creative possibilities.

January 11 - 14, 2024

ifland, No.35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe

Winter Limited Chef's Menu at YUE LU

Indulge in the art of dining at YUE LU with Executive Chef Seven's inventive Modern Cantonese creations. The highlight, "Creative Abalone and Lamb Brisket Mini Hot Pot," challenges conventional perceptions with an exquisite blend of Aussie Abalone seasoned in fermented bean curd sauce. Immerse yourself in the rich flavors and authenticity of Cantonese cuisine, curated with globally acclaimed seasonal ingredients. Let YUE LU illuminate your culinary journey with the essence of Modern Cantonese dining.



Yue Lu, Store 130, Zhuguang Yifang, Guangzhou

Pongal and Sankranti Celebration 2024

Rangoli Restaurant brings you the great Dine in Lunch served in Banana Leaf - Pongal and Sankranti Celebration 2024 on January 14 Sunday from 12.30PM to 3PM. Reserve your seats in advance with the time slots specified. Parcel service also available..



January 14, 2024

Rangoli, Shop No.204, 2/F, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Street, Panyu

Special Offer at Antalya



As a token of appreciation to That's Guangzhou readers, Antalya Turkish Restaurant is pleased to offer a special treat with every order. Your dining experience at this hidden gem will be further enhanced with the choice of a complimentary dessert, Turkish ice cream, or a set of Turkish tea.



At Antalya, it's not just about savoring delicious food, but also about creating memorable experiences. This special offer is the restaurant's way of expressing gratitude to its valued guests, and they look forward to sharing these delightful Turkish treats with you. Don't miss this opportunity to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.

Open Hours: 11am - 2am

Antalya Turkish Restaurant Guangzhou, 29A-30A, Bld.12, Hunter Lane, No. Liede Ave., Tianhe

About 120m outside of Exit B, Liede Station Metro Line 5; Opposite Conrad Guangzhou

Cultural Exchange Experience for Laba Festival



Dear food enthusiasts and cultural explorers! On the eve of the Laba Festival, Urbanites and The Happy Monk have collaborated to create an extraordinary cultural experience. We invite families to join us in a hands-on adventure, cooking a heartwarming Laba porridge and delving into the beauty of the five grains!



January 14, from 2pm

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, 36 Machang Rd, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

That's Fortune Bag for Blessings & Wealth



Introducing That's Fortune Bag! In-stock now to fill your life with joy and wealth, symbolizing the transmission of 'Congratulations and Prosperity' for the upcoming Year 2024!



This fortune bag, imprinted with wishes for wealth and safe travels, is considered an Eastern traditional 'amulet'—a symbolic guardian carried with you. Carefully selected auspicious symbols and patterns infuse elements of 'luck' and 'wealth' into every inch. It radiates wonderful blessings, bringing loads of good fortune to you and your family.

Available from January 2024

Starry Night Rooftop Party – InterNations Guangzhou

Welcome the New Year with a bang at the "Starry Night Rooftop Party" by InterNations Guangzhou on Saturday, January 13. The dazzling event will take place at the COCOA XO River View Bar, offering a spectacular view of Liede Bridge and Canton Tower. Join us for a night filled with excitement, connecting with fellow expats, and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Guangzhou's city lights. Don't miss the chance to make new friends and kick off the year in style at this unforgettable rooftop celebration!



January 13, from 8.30pm

COCOA XO River View Bar, Terrace on the 4th floor of Tiande Square, No. 391 Linjiang Avenue, Tianhe

Lady's Night with Jazz Live Music



Jazz Music Party House! Enjoy your Wednesday night with special dining and drinking experience for late night time!



Dining time: 6pm - 9.30pm

Order two Omakase deal get one free with a lady accompany

Drink time: 9.30pm - 1am (next day)

1 Free bottle of specific wine for 2+ ladies served table

Every Wednesday, from January 10, 2024 until January 31, 2024

Zhuting Omakase (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 120-2, Fuli Yingfeng Building, No.2 Huaqiang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Last Halo

Explore the ethereal sounds of Scarlet Horizon, emerging from a three-year hiatus post-"CURE." This time, unveiling not just tracks from "CURE" but also captivating new compositions. From their debut single "Unstoppable" to the evolution seen in "7," Scarlet Horizon's four-year journey unveils a mature, dazzling, and visually immersive live music style.



January 13, 2024

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, No.265 Enning Road, Liwan

IDLMs. Runway 2023 A/W Tour

Embark on a musical journey with the sensational Japanese quartet I Don't Like Mondays. Immerse yourself in their unique blend of 80s-inspired sounds, created with unwavering vocals, addictive rhythms, and a style that transcends the boundaries between Japanese and Western music.



January 10, 2024

ROS Livehouse, No.11 East 1st Street, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No. 88, Xinjiao Middle Road, Haizhu

Fly By Midnight "Anemoia 24" Tour



Experience the enchanting melodies of pop music duo Fly By Midnight, hailing from Los Angeles! Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring the talented singer and songwriter Justin Bryte, along with the skilled producer, singer, and songwriter Slavo.



January 13, 2024

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taikoo Warehouse Pier, No.124 Gexin Road, Longfeng Street, Haizhu

Management and Utilization of Italian Cultural Heritage

Italy boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, spanning various periods such as "Magna Graecia," ancient Rome, and the Renaissance, encompassing art, architecture, and culture. The lecture will be conducted by Liu Shuguang, Chairman of the China Museum Association and recipient of the Order of the Star of Italy, offering insights into the exhibition and fostering a deeper understanding of Italian art and culture.



January 13, 2.30pm - 4.30pm

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu

Monologues - Revel's World of Shakespeare



Prepare to be captivated by the art of solo performance as Joseph Graves, renowned theater director and Shakespearean expert, brings forth an authentic English-style monologue experience. With just an actor, a table, and two chairs, this performance transcends traditional bounds, showcasing the pinnacle of theatrical solo acts.



January 13, 3.30pm/7.30pm

Grandview Mall Theater, 7/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Cui Quanxi's New Oil Paintings Exhibition



The exhibition showcases over 20 recent oil paintings by Cui Quanxi, a military artist known as Tianyu. Born in 1956 in Jiangsu's Xuzhou, Cui Quanxi enlisted in the military in 1972. His artistic journey includes studies at Nanjing Art Institute and Beijing Liberation Army Art Academy. With numerous accolades and his own art studio in Guangzhou, Cui is a distinguished member of the Chinese Artists Association and Guangdong Artists Association, holding the title of National Senior Artist.



Until January 23, 2024

Sancai Gallery, No.38 Yanyu Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Explore and Practice

Nanyue King Mausoleum 40th Anniversary Exhibition

Embark on a journey through time at the special exhibition commemorating the 40th anniversary of the discovery of the Mausoleum of the Nanyue King. In celebration of Guangzhou Archaeology's 70th year and this significant archaeological milestone, the exhibition unfolds the four-decade story since the discovery, exploring various themes from multiple perspectives. Join us for a two-month exploration of the rich history and cultural significance encapsulated in the Nanyue King Mausoleum.



Until February 25, 2024

Nanyue King Museum, No. 867 Jiefang North Road, Yuexiu

Walking On AirWalking On Air



The large-scale event themed "Walking On Air: Art in Motion" conveys the brand philosophy of "harmony in work and life" through expressions in art, charity, and a human-centric community. This initiative aims to layer commercial spaces with additional functionality and meaning.



Until February 24, 2024

Lumina Guangzhou, 11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Gifts of the Goas



Embark on a cultural journey to the sun-kissed region of Apulia Felix, located at the southeastern tip of the Italian Apennine Peninsula. The exhibition delves into the historical ties between Apulia and the Greeks, indigenous communities, and Romans. With its extensive coastline, picturesque harbors, and fertile land, Apulia shares maritime cultural traits with Guangzhou. Since 1986, Guangzhou has fostered an international friendship with the capital of Apulia, Bari. In 2011, Guangdong Province and Apulia became sister provinces, strengthening the cultural bonds between the regions.



Until March 24, 2024

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Street, Miaotou, Huangpu

