  1. home
  2. Articles

Prosperity Unwrapped: That's Fortune Bag for Blessings & Wealth

Introducing That's Fortune Bag! In-stock now to fill your life with joy and wealth, symbolizing the transmission of 'Congratulations and Prosperity' for the upcoming Year 2024!

By That's GBA, January 8, 2024

0 0

As we welcome the arrival of the Year 2024, That's has specially crafted a unique fortune bag to fill your life with joy and wealth, symbolizing the transmission of 'Congratulations and Prosperity!'

2024新年到来，为了让您的生活充满喜庆和财富，我们推出了一款独特的福袋，寓意着“恭喜发财”和美好祝愿的传递！

clip_image002.jpg

New Year's Gift from That's 

This fortune bag, imprinted with wishes for wealth and safe travels, is considered an Eastern traditional 'amulet'—a symbolic guardian carried with you. Carefully selected auspicious symbols and patterns infuse elements of 'luck' and 'wealth' into every inch. It radiates wonderful blessings, bringing loads of good fortune to you and your family.

That's为您准备的新年礼物

寓意祝福、守护的福袋，一般印有“恭喜发财”、“出入平安”等文字，是东方传统的“护身符”，被视为一种随身携带的“守护神”。

我们精心挑选了吉祥符号和图案，将一份“幸运”与“财富”融入其中。每一寸空间都弥漫着美好的祝愿，为您和您的家人带来满满的好运。

clip_image004.jpg

Harmony of Auspicious Patterns & Wealth 

The intricately drawn auspicious patterns on the fortune bag not only captivate but also embody wishes for prosperity and flourishing. The combination of golden and red elements symbolizes the accumulation of wealth and the vibrant success of one's career. May the coming year bring you accomplishment and financial prosperity!

吉祥图案与财富相得益彰

福袋上精美绘制的吉祥图案不仅仅令人陶醉，更蕴含着对繁荣与兴旺的美好祝愿。金色元素和红色元素的搭配，象征着财富的累积和事业的红火，祝愿您在新一年中事业有成，财运亨通！

clip_image006.jpg

Gift to Family & Friends, Conveying Blessings 

This is not just a unique New Year's gift but also the perfect choice to convey warm wishes. Prepare a fortune bag for your family and friends, delivering abundant blessings into their lives!

送礼给亲朋好友，传递祝福之情

这不仅是一份独特的新年礼物，更是您传递温暖祝愿的完美选择。为亲朋好友准备一份这样的福袋，就如同将满满的祝福送到他们的身边！

clip_image008.jpg

Buy Now to Welcome Rolling Fortune 

Seize the opportunity to purchase our fortune bag and let the wishes of 'Congratulations and Prosperity' be your top choice for New Year's gifts. Carry it with you or place it at home, in the office, or in your car—this gift will bring you good luck whenever you go!

现在购买，迎接滚滚财运

抓住机会，购买我们的福袋，让“恭喜发财”的祝愿成为您新年首选礼物。随身携带或者在家中、办公室或车内，这份礼物将随时给你带来好运！

clip_image010.jpg

Click the link to buy now and let the blessings of 'Congratulations and  Prosperity' accompany you throughout this wonderful year!"

 点击链接，即刻购买，让“恭喜发财”的祝福伴您度过美好的一年！

_20240108154510.png

Scan via WeChat to BUY NOW!

That's Fortune Bag Gifts

more news

WATCH: Father Gifts Son 20 Properties to Find Wife

WATCH: Father Gifts Son 20 Properties to Find Wife

The video of a father giving the properties to his 24-year-old son so he can find a wife of went viral.

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

PLAYMOBIL Experience Center coming soon to Shanghai.

Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

Deals, Giveaways, Gifts, Oh My! That's Sanya Insiders Group

In addition to these delicious little perks, when we need quotes or story ideas, we'll be sure to source here first.

13 Totally Wacky Taobao Gifts for Christmas 2020

Show your friends and family how much you care this holiday season by getting them a gift that arguably shouldn’t exist.

11 Quaint Gift Ideas from Local Boutiques

Support local artisans and entrepreneurs!

Win Gifts for Clearing Your Plate with This WeChat Mini Program

An app that rewards users for empty plates is gaining in popularity with the ongoing campaign to tackle China's food waste problem.

11 Mother’s Day Gifts to Show Your Love

With Mother’s Day upon us, we’ve rounded up some great gift ideas for all the hardworking supermoms out there.

This Chinese Company is the Youngest on This Year's Global 500 List

One hundred and nineteen Chinese companies made the list this year, eight more firms than in 2018.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Travel Gossip: China & Thailand Announce Permanent Visa-Free Travel

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Voting Now Open in the That's GBA 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Travel Gossip: China Simplifies Visa Application for Americans

Last Chance to Vote in the That's Food & Drink Awards (Shanghai)!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

30 Amazing Art Shows This January in Shenzhen

30 Amazing Art Shows This January in Shenzhen

18 Amazing Art Shows This January in Guangzhou

18 Amazing Art Shows This January in Guangzhou

Prosperity Unwrapped: That's Fortune Bag for Blessings & Wealth

Prosperity Unwrapped: That's Fortune Bag for Blessings & Wealth

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Sign Up Now for 2024 The Color Run™ Beijing!

Sign Up Now for 2024 The Color Run™ Beijing!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives