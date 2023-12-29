Ultimate Guide to New Year Celebration in Guangzhou

VOSS Pays For You: Yue x VOSS New Year's Cantonese Dinner



Join us for the New Year's first modern Cantonese dinner at Yue, a 2 Diamond Black Pearl restaurant, in collaboration with VOSS. Enjoy a complimentary dinner with a friend, and let VOSS cover the bill. This exclusive offer is available on January 1, 2024, from 5.30pm to 8pm, and on January 2-3, 2024, from 6pm to 10.30pm.



Special Activity Participation Guide:

Search for WeChat Mini Program (VOSS official flagship store) to participate in interactive operation according to the following steps then wait for the lottery to get VOSS selection package and other brand surprise gifts.

Cheers to 2023 at Panyu's BBQ & Craft Beer Festival

As 2023 is winding down, what better way to welcome the New Year than by grabbing a cold beer and indulging in the delight of savory barbecue? Set to unfold from December 29, 2023, to January 1, 2024, at E-Park CR8 Mall in Panyu, this beer fest will showcase 20+ craft beer vendors from across the country, featuring renowned names like Bravo, Jing-A, Master Gao and NBeer with the influencers behind these trending brands joining the Panyu celebration for the countdown!



Event Schedule:

December 29, 2023: 5pm - 11pm

December 30, 2023: 5pm - 11pm

December 31, 2023: 5pm - 1am

January 1, 2024: 5pm - 9pm

E-Park CR8 Mall, No.182 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

New Year Countdown Party at Enlightening



ENLIGHTENING × REVIBE x That's Guangzhou New Year's Countdown Party. Wonderful countdown party you don’t want to miss! Join us in the wonderful New Year's Eve celebration! Get ready for breathtaking views, twinkling city lights, and yummy food for the foodies! Let's embrace 2024 and make some unforgettable memories under the stars together! Can't wait to see you there for a night to remember!



December 31, 8.30pm - Late

Enlightening, 6th floor Guangzhou Bookshop Center, No.123 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

New Year Buffet Brunch at Café @ 2



Celebrate the New Year with family and friends at Café @ 2! Indulge in a delightful New Year Buffet Brunch on January 1, 2024, from 12noon to 3pm. Enjoy a wide array of over a hundred delicious dishes, including seafood, sashimi, grilled Wagyu beef, little hot pot, and local delicacies such as Buddha Jumping Over the Wall. Our culinary delights are sure to delight your taste buds!



New Year Buffet Brunch

January 1, 2024, 12noon - 3pm

Adult Price: RMB298 per person

Child Price: RMB178 per person

Café @ 2, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Sparkling Winter Soirée at Rangoli



Prepare to be enchanted at our "Sparkling Winter Soirée"! Immerse yourself in the magic of the season as we transform our venue into a winter wonderland. Join us for an evening filled with festive cheer, live music, and delectable treats. Sip on handcrafted winter cocktails and indulge in a gourmet feast, carefully curated for a memorable night. Our venue will be adorned with glittering lights, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. Bring your friends and loved ones to share in the joy of the holiday season. Don't miss this chance to make lasting memories at our Sparkling Winter Soirée!



Price: RMB168/person for Food & Alcohol, RMB118/person for Food & Soft Drink

December 31, 2023

Rangoli, Shop No.204, 2/F, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Street, Panyu

GF New Year's Eve Countdown Party



Come dressed with your lucky color and get ready for a fun-packed event with GF and MagicSocial on the Blue Dolphin Cruise on December 31, 2023. There will be live music, Latin dancing, a Zumba performance, face painting, hair braiding, wine booths, food booths, lucky prizes, and so much more!



December 31, from 10pm

Dashatou Pier, No.466 Yanjiang Dong Road, Yuexiu

New Year's Eve with "House of Folies"

Celebrate New Year's Eve at the DSK Cocktail Club — House of Folies Countdown Party! Join us for an evening of festivity and exhilaration as we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new with open arms. Choose from our specially curated set menus and spirits combo to make the night even more memorable:



Set Menu for 2 Pax:

1 Bottle of Delamotte Champagne and 5J Ham at RMB1,108

Set Menu for 3-4 Pax:

3 Bottles of Delamotte Champagne and 5J Ham at RMB3,288

Spirits Combo:

Choose 1 bottle from Altos Tequila, Beefeater 24, Absolut Elyx, or Glenmorangie 12

6 Bottles of Soft Drinks at RMB880

Cocktails (All at RMB128):

DSK Martini, Passionfruit Martini, White Daisy, "Hei Hay Hey！" Raspberry Mizuwari, Jupiter, It's all Bees Knees, Smoked Cherries Old Fashioned

December 31, from 9pm - Late

DSK Cocktail Club, No.1 Qingming First Road, Yuexiu

Festive Menu at Stiller



As the year-end festivities approach, Stiller Guangzhou invites you to embark on a dazzling winter feast, featuring an exclusive series of culinary delights crafted with unparalleled craftsmanship. Immerse yourself in the warm and radiant ambiance, as we present a festive menu designed to create unforgettable moments for you and your cherished ones. At the renowned one Michelin-starred Stiller Guangzhou, our specially curated menu showcases a fusion of contemporary European flavors, offering a diverse selection to personalize your dining experience. Join us in celebrating the season with warmth, sophistication, and culinary excellence at Stiller Guangzhou.



RMB1,288/person

Available on December 31, 2023

Stiller Guangzhou, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

New Year's Eve Celebration at Mercato



Ring in the New Year with a feast of flavors! Enjoy our exclusive New Year's Holiday Special Menu from 12noon to 5.30pm, priced at RMB498 for 2 persons. As the evening unfolds, savor the moments with our New Year's Eve Sharing Menu from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm, available at RMB1,588 for 2 persons. Cap off the night at our City of Stars Countdown Party from 10pm to 1am, featuring free entry and a festive atmosphere. Join us for a memorable celebration filled with delectable dishes and lively tunes!



December 31, 2023

Mercato, Shop 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

24K Band New Year's Eve at Hooley's



Celebrate the New Year in style with our exclusive drink specials! Enjoy Sparkling Wine at an unbeatable price of RMB168 per bottle, available while supplies last. Elevate your night with Heineken Towers for only RMB228. Don't miss out on the New Year Shots – get 6 for RMB120 all night, starting at 10pm. Make your countdown memorable with these fantastic offers! Cheers to a sparkling New Year!



December 31, 2023

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, 8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

SATURNDAYS 1st Anniversary



Join us for a spectacular celebration at the 2024·SATURNDAYS 1st Anniversary on January 1, 2024! From 3pm onwards, immerse yourself in the joyous atmosphere. Early birds enjoy the Happy Ticket for only RMB80 (3pm-7pm), including 1 drink and 1 chip. Later, join the festivities from 7pm till late for RMB100, with the same fantastic inclusions. Transforming into a Monopoly-themed amusement park, we've prepared a plethora of drinks and games for an unforgettable start to your 2024 journey!



January 1, 2024

SATURNDAYS, No.14 Aiguo Road, Huaqiao New Village, Yuexiu

InterNations Guangzhou New Year's Eve Countdown Party



InterNations Guangzhou has a tradition of hosting the annual New Year’s Eve event, and each time, it’s the biggest event of the year in the community! This year, welcome to join InterNations Guangzhou New Year’s Eve Countdown Party 2023-2024: Golden Egyptian Night in Grand Hyatt Guangzhou on December 31 at 9.30pm! Let’s ring in 2024 and celebrate together with expats in Guangzhou!



December 31, from 9.30pm

G Bar, 2/2F, Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, 12 Zhujiang Xi Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Hello 2024 Countdown Party at LN Hotel Five

Join us for a sophisticated New Year's Eve celebration at LN Hotel Five, the epitome of luxury and cultural elegance. Elevate your experience with our exclusive Countdown room packages, offering a tailored set dinner for two, accompanied by a free flow of selective wines, drinks, or our exquisite Whiskey package. Immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere with live entertainment, ensuring a night of joy and merriment. Don't miss the chance to participate in our lucky draw, adding an element of excitement to your New Year's Eve. Bid farewell to 2023 in style and welcome the dawn of 2024 at LN Hotel Five, where cultural experiences and luxury converge for an unforgettable celebration!



December 31, 2023

LN Hotel Five, No.277 Yanjiang Middle Road, Yuexiu

NYE Buffet



Secure your spot at our New Year's Eve Bash! Avail the Early Bird offer (before December 27) at RMB338 or the Regular ticket at RMB368. Both include a 2-hour free flow of Margaritas, Asahi Beers, and House Wine, along with a delightful Soup & Salad selection featuring Butternut Squash Soup and Cancun Salad. Indulge in starters like Ceviche, Taquitos de Pollo, and Cochinita Flautas. For mains, savor Alambre de Res or Alambre de Pollo, both grilled to perfection. End your feast with a sweet touch – a decadent Chocolate Brownie. Don't miss out on this celebration of flavors and fun as we welcome the New Year in style!



December 31, from 7.30pm

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

New Year's Eve Extravaganza at Ganèa



Step into the New Year with style at Ganèa! Elevate your celebration with our exclusive New Year's Eve set menu for two, thoughtfully crafted to delight your taste buds. Indulge in a culinary journey featuring exquisite dishes paired with free-flowing drinks to toast to love and new beginnings. The intimate and charming ambiance of Ganèa sets the perfect stage for a romantic night out. Secure your reservation now and create unforgettable memories as you bid farewell to the year gone by and welcome the promises of the upcoming year. Cheers to a memorable New Year's Eve at Ganèa!



December 31, from 6pm

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, 11 Xiancun Lu, Tianhe

New Year's Eve Gala Buffet at Charlie's

Celebrate New Year's Eve in style at our Gala Buffet on December 31! Indulge in a lavish feast starting at 7pm, featuring a delightful spread, including Turkey Leg, Boneless Rib of Beef, Roast Boneless Lamb Leg, Sole Fillet with Prawns, and all the trimmings. Enjoy the evening with live entertainment and relish the flavors with a free flow of Draught Beer, Red Wine, White Wine, Vodka, Whisky, and Mixers for three hours. Your festive experience begins with a glass of Mulled wine on arrival. Join us for a night of culinary delights and entertainment as we welcome the New Year in grandeur!

December 31, 2023

Charlie's (Panyu), Shop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, 45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu

Budweiser STORM Music Festival



No matter how the world changes, there remains a special place in the hearts of Chinese electronic music enthusiasts—a place reserved for the legendary electronic music festival, STORM. As the largest and most influential homegrown electronic music festival brand and original electronic music IP in China, STORM captures the joy of every electronic music lover. From 2013 to 2017, many people's first experience with an electronic music festival was at STORM. The surprises and emotions brought by STORM during those years, along with countless unforgettable and classic moments, are cherished and remembered by many to this day.



December 30 - 31, 2023

2024 FFACG EXPO



Are you a fan of cartoons, comics and animations? The annual Guangzhou Firefly ACG Expo is your place to be for a wonderful New Year Adventure!



December 30, 2023 - January 1, 2024

Poly World Trade Center Expo, No.1000 Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: