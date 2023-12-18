Ultimate Guide to Christmas 2023 in Guangzhou

Recommended



Warm Up for Christmas: Gingerbread Man DIY Party

Dear buddies, Christmas is just around the corner! Are you eager to spend a warm and creative time with your family on Christmas Eve? Then quickly join the DIY English Handcraft Party co-hosted by Urbanites and FUI SPACE!



Tickets:

RMB158 (2 adult and 1 kid, Includes drinks, refreshments, etc.)

RMB88 for extra one adult/child

December 23, 2pm - 5pm

FUI SPACE, No.11 Qiming Heng Malu, Dongshankou, Yuexiu

Christmas Party at Morton's Grille Guangzhou



Get into the festive spirit with Morton's Grille Guangzhou's Christmas Party! Enjoy a fantastic package including festival food, mulled wine, a 3-hour drink free flow, DJ performance, and a chance to win exciting prizes in the Lucky Draw. Don't miss the Shisha Experience at this lively Christmas celebration!

Price: RMB328/person

December 23, 7pm - 10pm

Morton's Grille Guangzhou, Shop L505 & L603 International Grand City(IGC), No.222 Xingmin Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Christmas Eve Global Themed Buffet Dinner

Celebrate the festive season at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou! Indulge in our grand 10th Anniversary Christmas Buffet on December 24, featuring a lavish spread of global delights – from succulent roasted turkey and ham to exquisite French foie gras. Revel in the joyous atmosphere with live music performances while knowing that part of your dinner proceeds will contribute to the Homeless Love charity in Guangzhou. Make it a memorable Christmas at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou!



For inquiries and reservations, please call 15608511792

December 24, 2023, 6pm - 9.30pm

Open, 2/F at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou

ZoSkyPark SkyBeats



Escape winter's chill at Zosky Park's Sonic Sunsets! Join six incredible DJs as they weave Tekno, House, Hip Hop, and Afrobeats, transforming the winter sky into a colorful canvas. Experience the magic of our Silent Disco with Zocentive hi-fi headphones, dancing under the winter sun's gentle caress. Let the Sonic Sunsets guide you into a world where the warmth of music and the joy of socializing melt away the winter blues.



Early Bird: RMB68 (Until December 20)

Regular Price: RMB88

Solar VIP Pass: RMB128 (Indulge in a rooftop buffet + drinks!)

December 23, 4pm - 8pm

ZoSkyPark, Bld.6, 7/F, Gangding Kaike Rong Courtyard, Tianhe

What's On



Festive Turkey to Go

Savor a traditional festive dinner at home with a mouth-watering whole-roasted turkey to go prepared by our crafted culinary team!



RMB1,888 per turkey (6 to 7kg)

RMB2,188 per turkey (7 to 8kg)

Both including traditional side dishes and sauce for 10-12 persons

Pick-up date until December 25, 2023

Please reserve three days in advance

Dolcetto, 1/F, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Festive Menu at Stiller



As the year-end festivities approach, Stiller Guangzhou invites you to embark on a dazzling winter feast, featuring an exclusive series of culinary delights crafted with unparalleled craftsmanship. Immerse yourself in the warm and radiant ambiance, as we present a festive menu designed to create unforgettable moments for you and your cherished ones. At the renowned one Michelin-starred Stiller Guangzhou, our specially curated menu showcases a fusion of contemporary European flavors, offering a diverse selection to personalize your dining experience. Join us in celebrating the season with warmth, sophistication, and culinary excellence at Stiller Guangzhou.



RMB1,288/person

Available on December 24, 25 and 31, 2023

Stiller Guangzhou, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

Christmas Eve Buffet at Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe



Celebrate the Christmas season with an extraordinary buffet dinner that captures the festive spirit at its best! Indulge in a wide array of delectable delights, including unlimited seafood, sashimi, barbecued skewers, hotpot, local sizzling clay pot dishes, and the Yule long cake. Enjoy free flow of red/white wine, juices, and special drinks. As you savor the culinary delights, let the live band performance uplift the atmosphere and to comple- ment your joy with lucky draw! Join us for a memorable and wonderful Christmas Eve!



Early Bird Offer: RMB688/Person

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Gourmet Christmas Festival



Christmas is on the way! Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu Hotel creates a Christmas Party for you! The hotel collaborated with RANINA wines- tracing back to 8,000 years tradition in Georgia, to present the Winter Wonderland Afternoon Tea and three Limited Cocktails. The chef team create a variety of delicacies inspired by the lovely RANINA icons, inviting you to explore a winter wonderland on the tastebud! Also the Eatery Western Restaurant invites you to join us to celebrate the festival in a delicious holiday feast! Many surprise gifts and activities await! Gathering in Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu, enjoy the party together!



RANINA Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB208/set

RANINA Cocktail

Price: RMB68/each

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB598/each (adult）

RMB268/each (children)

RMB1188/set (family)

Christmas Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB368/each (adult)

RMB199/each (children)

Hotel Hotline: (8620) 3211 0888

Four Points by Sheraton Guangzhou Dongpu Hotel, No.1 Jingying Road, Huicai Road, Dongpu, Tianhe

Winter Celebration at Park Hyatt Guangzhou



Delightful family moments captured the joy and merriment at Park Hyatt Guangzhou with special festive benefits, allowing guests to enjoy the season and make the most of their winter holiday.



Until December 25 | Winter Afternoon Tea | RMB528/two persons

Until December 25 | Winter Season Goodies | from RMB18

Until December 25 | Winter Season Hamper | from RMB688

December 24 | Dining Room Buffet Dinner | RMB1,088/person

December 25 | Dining Room Buffet Dinner | RMB888/person

Park Hyatt Guangzhou, No.16 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Merry Christmas at InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center



Café Aqua presents a wide range of gourmet options for Christmas and New Year. We bring Santa to the party to share happiness that knows no boundary. A wide range of seafood, juicy roasted turkey, a variety of barbecue on site and colorful Christmas-themed desserts. Games and activities are packed with loads of fun and prizes. Here we cheer for innocence in every one’s heart regardless of your age. For a romantic Christmas, CHAR grill & bar welcomes you to indulge yourself in a toothsome five-course menu with live performance. Celebrate Christmas along with CHAR’s signature M7 wagyu beef and Canadian Lobster, together with delicate Christmas-themed desserts and chocolate, add more rituals and unforgettable memories to this delicious discovery journey.



Festive Feast @Cafe Aqua, from RMB598 per person

December 24, 25, 31, 2023

Christmas Set Menu @CHAR bar & grill, Early Bird RMB1,088 (before December 23) RMB1,388 per person

December 24 - 25, 2023

InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No.828, Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu

Christmas Wonderland at W Guangzhou



Indulge in the festive spirit at W Guangzhou's Christmas Wonderland! Delight your taste buds with a rich array of flavors, featuring Christmas turkey and ham, along with special performances and lucky draws at The Kitchen Table's Christmas buffet. Experience a Christmas feast with a blend of land and sea at Kibune Teppanyaki. Enjoy Japanese barbecue, beer, and cocktails at Verve Garden. Let the celebration continue at Woobar with Christmas-themed drinks and cocktails, creating a festive and merry atmosphere.



Get ONE ticket and enjoy endless festive joy at FOUR venues!

Price: RMB698/adult, RMB368/child

December 24, from 6pm

W Guangzhou, No.26 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

A Very Merry Christmas Afternoon Tea at The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou



From November 25, 2023 until January 14, 2024, guests may indulge in this festive afternoon tea at Pearl Lounge of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou and with over 260 years of history making the world’s finest toys, Hamleys is the perfect inspiration for this celebration of Christmas. Highlighting traditional European festive fare, Chef Pol Anter, Executive Pastry Chef, reimagines Hamleys’ iconic symbols into innovative pastries, elegantly served under our exclusively designed “Christmas Tree Stand”.



Price: RMB588 per couple, RMB1,088 per couple with 2 glasses of champagne + one Hamleys Bear

From November 25, 2023 until January 14, 2024, 2pm - 5.30pm

Pearl Lounge, 1/F, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, No.3 Xing'an Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Noel Blanc Afternoon Tea at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou



Experience the magic of Christmas at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou with the special Noel Blanc Afternoon Tea. Step into a snow world adorned with Christmas themes as you indulge in delightful treats and festive flavors. This unique afternoon tea offers a perfect blend of seasonal delights and holiday cheer in an elegant setting. Join us for a memorable Christmas celebration filled with exquisite treats and the spirit of the season at Grand Hyatt Guangzhou.



WeChat Mall: RMB328/two persons

Until December 31, 2023

Grand Hyatt Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Hello December at Bravo

As winter unfolds, so does the season of delectable delights and good fortune! Hello December, join us at Bravo for a festive culinary celebration, featuring special Christmas-themed dishes and beverages. Embrace the spirit of the season with our delightful offerings that promise to add a touch of joy to your dining experience.



Until December 31, 2023

Bravo Brewpub, Unit 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bravo Taproom, 2/F Guangzhou Wenheyou, No.75 Tianhe Dong Road, Tianhe

Bravo Beer Station, 02 Cart, West Plaza, 1/F Four Seas Walk, No.388 Hanxi Avenue, Panyu

Merry Christmas



December is the Christmas month. Weemaison will launch a winter dish that belongs to the Cantonese people. Secret beef brisket and braised pork cheong fun. Advance reservation is required. Except every Friday, there will also be mulled wine priced at RMB38/cup. Everyone is welcome to make a reservation. Wee Maison continues to provide everyone with delicious food and wine.



December 24 - 25, 2023



Wee Maison, Shop 101 on the first floor, No. 5 Xincheng South Street, Tianhe

Christmas Buffet at The Happy Monk



Christmas is just around the corner so time to start planning your special day. Gather your friends and loved ones and Celebrate in style with our sumptuous traditional Christmas Buffet. Christmas classic fare – including USA turkey, slow-cooked ham, homemade Christmas pudding and freshly baked mince pies, warm mulled wine and Gingerbread-making for the kids (2pm - 3pm). Maybe a surprise Santa Visit too?



December 24, 12noon - 8pm

The Happy Monk (Kingold Century), Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, 62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Christmas Feast at The Goat



Embark on a culinary journey with our festive menu! From the refreshing Cranberry Chop Chop Salad to the savory Roast American Turkey and delightful Apple Pie, our offerings promise a symphony of flavors.Priced at RMB188. For the little ones (12 & under), a special treat awaits at RMB98. Reserve your seat and treat your taste buds to a holiday delight that's both delicious and memorable!



December 24 - 25, 2023

The Goat, The Goat, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Christmas Dinner at Flamingo



It's that time of the year when Christmas cheer meets culinary excellence! Join us on Dec 24 & 25 for a festive celebration at Flamingo. Get ready to jingle your taste buds and jolly up your appetite with a sensational Christmas experience. Indulge in the spirit of the season with delightful flavors and joyful vibes. Make your holidays merry and bright at Flamingo this Christmas!



December 24 - 25, from 6pm

Flamingo Panyu, LG2, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Dadaodong, Panyu

Festive Christmas Carvery at Morgan's



Indulge in our festive set menu at RMB288, including a choice of house wine, Carlsberg, Asahi, or a soft drink. Begin with starters like Tomato and Basil Soup or the classic Prawn Cocktail. For mains, savor Roast Turkey, Honey Glazed Gammon, and sides like Fresh Herb Roasted Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts with Bacon. Don't miss out on Cauliflower Cheese, Baby Carrots with Garlic Butter, and Mushroom/Sage & Onion Stuffing. Complete your feast with delectable desserts—choose between Christmas Pudding or Christmas Yule Log Cake. Elevate your dining experience with a selection of exquisite sauces. Book your seat now and celebrate the joy of the season with us!



December 24 - 25, 2023

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, 6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Christmas Buffet at Bandidos



Lock in the Early Bird rate (before December 20) at RMB168 or opt for the Regular ticket at RMB188. Elevate your experience with a 2-hour free flow upgrade for an additional RMB148, featuring Margaritas, Asahi Beers, and House Wine. Delight in a Soup & Salad selection, including Butternut Squash Soup and Cancun Salad. Dive into starters like Ceviche, Taquitos de Pollo, and Cochinita Flautas. Relish mains such as Alambre de Res and Alambre de Pollo, each topped with cheese. Indulge your sweet tooth with a decadent Chocolate Brownie. Join us for a memorable Christmas Buffet celebration!



December 25, 12noon - 3pm

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, 2 Huaxun Jie, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Christmas Set Menu at Wine Universe



Dive into festive indulgence with our Christmas Set Menu! Begin with the tangy delight of Lemon Cheese Tart and the luxurious Marble-patterned Foie Gras. Savor the crispiness of Pan-fried Vegetables before relishing the Universe Roast Chicken, infused with Thyme and Rosemary. Conclude on a sweet note with our Yule Log Cake, a harmonious blend of 75% Chocolate and Mixed Berries. Elevate your holiday dining experience with these exquisite flavors and celebrate the joy of Christmas at our table!



December 25, 2023

Wine Universe By Little Somms, 2/F, 35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe

A Wooden Man's Dreamy Escape

Start your drama journey at the magical forest with Hilton Guangzhou Science City. Joined hands with Muguangji, the hotel brings “A Wooden Man's Dreamy Escape”, a theater recently shortlisted in the Children Drama Unit of 2023 Daliangshan International Theater Festival, lighting up the holiday fantasy for guests. Not only watching the theater, guests also will be invited to be part of the “play”, enjoy a variety of interesting activities like theme costume DIY, face painting, red carpet show, as well as Dopamine Flower parade. A team of professional NPC will lead all guests to immerse themselves in the drama tension of Christmas. Book now and join us on December 23 & December 24.



Tickets: RMB498/adult, RMB198/child (height between 1.2 – 1.4m), RMB699/family ( 2 adults & 1 child, child’s height between 1.2 – 1.4m)

December 23 – 24, 4pm - 9.30pm

Reservation: 020 – 88800999

Hilton Guangzhou Science City, No.28 Ningcai Road, Science City Center Area, Huangpu

Jazz Blossoms



Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of jazz where piano and bass intertwine, creating a tapestry of freedom in rhythm and lively melodies. The harmonious interplay of sound and light will captivate your senses, leaving you unable to resist the allure of jazz.



December 23, from 9.30pm

SATURN, 104-1, 1st Floor, Ximen Qiaojing Building, Huakang Street, Tianhe North Road, Tianhe

