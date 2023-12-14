14 Awesome Events & Special Offers in GBA

Foshan

Printmaking Masterclass Course



A beginners Printmaking Course for children aged 10 to 19 led by Ms. Helen Hayward, an experienced art educator at LEH Foshan, an associate of The Royal Society of Painter Printmakers, and an award winning printmaking artist. This course promises to ignite your child's artistic passion and develop their technical skills. Our Saturday Masterclasses are delivered in our fully equipped Print Room and students will explore monoprinting, lino printing, collography and dry point etching starting from a theme based idea with reference and exposure to international print artists.



November 25, 2023; December 2, 2023; January 18, 2024; Feburary 23, 2024; March 21, 2024; April 19, 2024

Saturday, 9am - 1pm or 2pm - 5pm

Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan, 26 Jingping Road, Chancheng

The Spirit of Ceramics



The exhibition features 100 outstanding works selected from the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021. These works originate from various countries and regions and encompass different techniques, forms, and styles, including ceramics, sculptures, installations, paintings, and videos.



Until December 18, 2023

Guangdong New Shiwan Art Museum, No.1 Laixiang Road, Shiwan, Shunde

The Mixed



The exhibition tries to showcase the cross-cultural context by exploring the TERRA, the CONSTRUCTED objects and the HUMANITY, merging with the assimilations between the aboriginal and exotic visions, to evoke a complex and memorial intuition. This profusion of ties inspired ten artists of different nationalities and backgrounds, who questioned themselves, crossing diverse intercultural proposals in this exhibition in Foshan. "The Mixed" is not a point of arrival. Rather than that, it's a starting point of humanity under the terra and constructions.



October 21 - December 21, 2023

Art On Space, Shop 101, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

272 Gallery by STREAM, Shop 2, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

SOS Perfume, No. 61 Yonghongwufang, Cuihong Road, Foshan

Sensing Bookstore, No.27 Cuihong Road, Foshan

The Calling Hill, No.127 Fenjiangzhong Road, Foshan

Zhaoqing



Meet Barbie for Christmas!

Romantic dinner for two + Charming sparkling wine + Sweet gifts + Snow machine = Merry Christmas. The Christmas atmosphere has also been pulled full, a piece of green, some of the eye to know the festive exclusive gold embellishment, some of the lights on the warmth of the atmosphere of the Christmas tree, snowflakes, Christmas balls in the swaying, the snow machine support, Barclay's give you a romantic Christmas Eve ...... night stars, the atmosphere is full of sense of touching, a shot of a hand beyond the film!



Price: RMB399/set

To reserve a place: Tel/WeChat 18029829578

December 24 & 25, 2023

Wyndham Grand Zhaoqing Downtown, No.13 Xinghu Road, Duanzhou District, Zhaoqing

Hong Kong

"Streamer Constellation - Tree of Warmth, Hope and Love"

The Langham, Hong Kong is presenting creativity and enchantment through its specially designed Christmas tree. Introducing the theme of "Streamer Constellation - Tree of Warmth, Hope and Love", this innovative Christmas tree rises into the hotel Lobby with shimmering, see-through spheres and LED lights. Continue the spirit of giving and sharing with a month-long charity programme of nine spheres which all proceeds and donations will be given to hotel charity partner - The Women's Foundation.

To align with the commitment of sustainability roadmap of the hotel, these nine orbs take on a second life after the festive season. They will be able to transform into a decorative products, which cast a warm glow and enhance the aesthetic design of any home. To take one home, guests may bid for them online via a meaningful silent auction, whereby all proceeds will benefit The Women's Foundation - a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in Hong Kong.

Open to the public throughout December 2023

The Langham, Hong Kong, No.8 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Get Aboard The Fullerton Express for Magical Festive Experiences



The Fullerton Spa also allows you to give the gift of wellness with a series of wellness gift sets by Bamford and Subtle Energies. Guests can also enjoy a 15% discount on all spa products with a purchase of any spa treatment at the Fullerton Spa. In-house guests can also indulge in a body massage and facial treatment with a 10% discount. Guests can also purchase e-gift certificates which can be redeemed for festive journeys at the Fullerton Ocean Park, from room stays to dining experiences.



Christmas Snow Globe

Time: 5pm to 6pm

Price: HKD168

Christmas Gingerbread House Workshop

Time: 3pm to 4pm

Price: HKD428

Fullerton Christmas Card Writing

Time: 9am to 8pm

Price: Complimentary for in-house

Light Clay Christmas Tree

First session: 9am to 10am

Second session: 10am to 11am

Price: HKD168

DIY Christmas Bag

2 sessions daily

First session: 4pm to 4.30pm

Second session: 4.30pm to 5pm

Price: Complimentary for in-house

Between December 1 - 31, 2023

The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, No.3 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen, Hong Kong Island

The Impossible Trial – a Musical



The Impossible Trial – a musical is co-presented and co-produced by the West Kowloon Cultural District and Hong Kong Repertory Theatre. Since its successful premiere, the show returns for a highly anticipated rerun in 2023. The story is about Fong Tong Geng, Guangdong's most prominent advocate, known for his greed and malice. But heaven deals him a blow at the height of his career, and his reputation and wealth are lost overnight. Haunted by the bitter ghost of a childhood friend, Fong fights his way back to the magistrate to right his wrongs and redeem himself as the champion of the common man.



Tickets: www.popticket.hk/en

Until December 24, 2023

Grand Theatre, Xiqu Centre, West Kowloon Cultural District

The Nutcracker



Presented by Hong Kong Ballet, Septime Webre's The Nutcracker is a much anticipated annual festive extravaganza, and it's set to return to bring festive cheer in a fantastical celebration of early 20th-century Hong Kong! With the music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, lavish costumes and an extraordinary setting, the memorable characters Clara, her brother Fritz and the Nutcracker go on a magical journey as they discover the wonderous beauty of local flora and fauna, history and traditions. Experience the splendour and spectacle of this endearing classic that celebrates the joy of the holidays with your loved ones!



Tickets: www.urbtix.hk

December 15 - 30, 2023

Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre

Happy Wednesday – Winter Wonderland



This December, Winter Wonderland will spread the joy with Christmas decorations, delectable delicacies and a range of enchanting experiences. Happy Valley Racecourse will be transformed into a destination for holiday magic and festive fun.



December 20 and 29, 2023, January 4 and 10, 2024

Happy Valley Racecourse, Beer Garden

Stanley Plaza Chillmas by the Sea



Stanley Plaza presents 'Chillmas by the Sea', an extraordinary Australian-inspired Christmas market supported by the Australian Consulate-General Hong Kong and Macau, Tourism Australia, and various state tourism boards. With more than 150 stalls, visitors can enjoy popular brands, Christmas merchandise, artisan crafts, delicious cuisine, and Australian gifts. The Atrium at Stanley Plaza will feature a themed handicraft market with unique products as holiday souvenirs. Immerse yourself in the vibrant ambiance of a Southern Hemisphere Christmas at this unforgettable event.



December 9 – 10, 16 – 17, 23 – 26, 2023

23 Carmel Road Stanley, Hong Kong Island

TKO Plaza 'The Guardians of The Christmas Coral'



TKO Plaza has partnered with A Plastic Ocean Foundation and local architects to organise a coral and ocean conservation exhibition to celebrate Christmas. The exhibition showcases a remarkable three-metre-high Christmas coral art installation crafted from repurposed fishing nets. In addition, the event features various activities and workshops on marine waste and coral ecology. NF Touch members can join these activities to collect NF Seeds and contribute to the community.



Until January 1, 2024

1 Tong Tak Street, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

CK Malls – Christmas Gummy Bear



This Christmas, The Pacifica Mall, Banyan Mall, Victoria Mall, Celestial Place and The Laguna Mall will all turn into a sweet world of gummy bears with Christmas trees decorated with colourful gummy bears. You can also walk into the giant gummy bear gacha machine to take photos.



Until January 7, 2024

The Pacifica Mall: 9 Sham Shing Road, Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon

Banyan Mall: 863 Lai Chi Kok Road, Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon

Victoria Mall: 188 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Celestial Place: 80 Sheung Shing Street, Ho Man Tin, Kowloon

The Laguna Mall: 8 Laguna Verde Avenue, Hung Hom, Kowloon

Storytime with Santa



Come and Join Santa in his Secret Kingdom for a cosy festive story time before he heads off to make final preparations for his big flight!



December 15, from 5.30pm

Santa's, Secret Kingdom, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Island

Christmas Carol Family Choir Workshop



Learn how to sing multiple voices textures using popular Christmas Carol song as an example. What a fun family activity!



December 17, from 11am

Russian Sound Music Academy, 1/F, Kam Tak Building, 20-24 Mercer Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Island

