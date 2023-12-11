Snoopy Snow Season 2023 Unveils Shanghai Premiere at LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao

The enchanting Snoopy Snow Season is making its grand debut at LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao, ushering in a whimsical dream world for all. Are you ready to get up close with the adorable characters of Snoopy and the Peanuts family? Snoopy and his Peanuts companions have woven dreams for every enduring childlike heart. Join us, young and old alike, to immerse yourself in this magical dream world!

Commencing December 1, the Snoopy Snow Season Opening Ceremony at LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has officially commenced. Fans will witness the classic and lovable Snoopy and Peanuts family characters come to life throughout the mall in the form of immersive interactive installations and themed pop-up shops, radiating love and warmth.

Snoopy, the black-and-white beagle, was created by cartoonist Charles Schulz in 1950 in the comic strip "Peanuts." Through a classic IP crossover, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has ignited a trending conversation in the city. Collaborating with the winter theme, the mall has crafted the Snoopy Snow Season at La! series of events. This includes new outdoor imagery, a fresh product lineup, and a novel thematic gallery, featuring various interactive zones like Snowball Throwing, Ice Golf, Cable Car Photo Spot, Log Cabin Photo Spot, Table Curling Game, Flash Shops, and more.

The entire experience revolves around the joy of a snow day. Customers can build snowmen alongside Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and other Peanuts characters, reveling in the shared delight of snowy days. Customers can also participate in Snoopy's "Wish Express" activity within the mall, where they will receive winter blessings and festive cheer during their stroll. The Flash Shops will present attractive giveaways and holiday packages, enticing customers to indulge in the spirit of the season.

LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has consistently set the benchmark for family-friendly shopping centers in Shanghai. It has fortified its position as a prime family consumption destination within the region while continuously expanding its gravitational influence. The mall has hosted various thematic exhibitions like the "Hello, Rhinorion" Rhino Protection Exhibition, Fujiya Magic MiMi Restaurant - Christmas Theme Exhibition, "Shanwu" Intangible Cultural Heritage Innovation Season, and the LaLa Children's Festival. The Snoopy Snow Season 2023 Shanghai Premiere marks another substantial exploration within the extensive IP collaborative series of events.

The scene design emphasizes interactivity and experiential sensations. In the selection of IPs, there is a strategic focus on extending to a diverse clientele, attracting urbanites with shared interests, including couples, young families, consumers of all age groups, tourists, and existing members. This not only breaks through geographical constraints but also resonates with city dwellers who share common hobbies.

Children can revel in various joys here, while other family members experience the delight of parent-child interactions and friend gatherings. Young adults can embark on a journey of exploration and check-ins, with the event sparking delightful memories between customers and LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao.

As we approach the Christmas season, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao is set to host a series of events, including a grand Christmas choir, where customers will usher in the joyous spirit of Christmas through song and dance in 2023. Over the years, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has committed itself to growing together with consumers, employing sound business strategies, diversified experiential scenes, and meticulous and warm-hearted services. It has become a landmark in the Jinqiao City Sub-center, injecting new vitality into the cultural and consumer development of Pudong.

Moving forward, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao will continue to accompany every consumer and every family in their journey forward, continuing to grow and evolve.