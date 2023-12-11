Festive Pleasures at the Langham Shanghai Xintiandi

This holiday season, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi is offering an array of seasonal specials, allowing you to revel in the festive spirit.
Prepare to be dazzled as the Hotel Lobby becomes the breathtaking setting to capture celebratory moments with a shimmering Christmas tree and elegant Christmas decorations in pink and warm-white hues.
From sumptuous culinary delights and visual feast to heartwarming moments, immerse yourself in the atmosphere of this auspicious season.
In Mediterranean restaurant Cachet, sparkling lights and delectable cuisine come together to create a festive ambience; embark on an afternoon sweet journey with a range of exquisite desserts and hot beverages, as the warm sunshine intertwines with the snowy scenery, bringing sincere warmth to a chilly winter day.
Beyond in-house culinary indulgences, The Langham presents a festive hamper with a selection of gifts filled with love and good tidings; as this year's winter fairytale comes alive, let gifts brimming with good wishes spread the message of love.
Festive Season Afternoon Tea
Daily, 2-5pm
RMB588 per set for 2 persons, add RMB200 for 2 glasses of Cattier Brut NV Champagne
Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet
Sun Dec 24, Dinner 6-9pm
RMB688 per person including 3 hours of beverage free flow and a lucky draw
French oysters Fine de Claire No.4, baby lobster, Swiss raclette, duck foie gras and more…
Christmas Day Five-Course Set Menu
Mon Dec 25, Lunch 11.30am-2.30pm, Dinner 5.30-10.30pm
RMB358 per person, add RMB188 per person for 3 hours of beverage free flow
New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet
Sun Dec 31, Dinner 6-9pm
RMB588 per person including 3 hours of beverage free flow and a lucky draw
French oysters Fine de Claire No.4, 36 months cured Pata Negra ham, Uruguay wagyu rump Cap M6-7, tiramisu and more…
2024 Countdown Party
Sun Dec 31, 9.30pm-12.30am
RMB118 per person including 1 drink and lucky draw
RMB338 per person including 3 hours of beverage free flow and a lucky draw
Live tunes, confetti countdown, guest bartender, lucky draw
Festive Hamper
Until Wed Jan 3, 2024
RMB1,888 per basket including homemade butter cookies, sliced Iberico ham, Langham teddy bear and more…
A 2-day in-advance reservation is recommended
Reservations
Tel: 86 21 2330 2420
Email: tlshx.cachet@langhamhotels.com
Or scan the QR code for more festive season information…
The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.
