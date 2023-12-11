Festive Pleasures at the Langham Shanghai Xintiandi

This holiday season, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi is offering an array of seasonal specials, allowing you to revel in the festive spirit.



Prepare to be dazzled as the Hotel Lobby becomes the breathtaking setting to capture celebratory moments with a shimmering Christmas tree and elegant Christmas decorations in pink and warm-white hues.

From sumptuous culinary delights and visual feast to heartwarming moments, immerse yourself in the atmosphere of this auspicious season.



In Mediterranean restaurant Cachet, sparkling lights and delectable cuisine come together to create a festive ambience; embark on an afternoon sweet journey with a range of exquisite desserts and hot beverages, as the warm sunshine intertwines with the snowy scenery, bringing sincere warmth to a chilly winter day.



Beyond in-house culinary indulgences, The Langham presents a festive hamper with a selection of gifts filled with love and good tidings; as this year's winter fairytale comes alive, let gifts brimming with good wishes spread the message of love.

Festive Season Afternoon Tea



Daily, 2-5pm

RMB588 per set for 2 persons, add RMB200 for 2 glasses of Cattier Brut NV Champagne

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet



Sun Dec 24, Dinner 6-9pm

RMB688 per person including 3 hours of beverage free flow and a lucky draw

French oysters Fine de Claire No.4, baby lobster, Swiss raclette, duck foie gras and more…

Christmas Day Five-Course Set Menu



Mon Dec 25, Lunch 11.30am-2.30pm, Dinner 5.30-10.30pm



RMB358 per person, add RMB188 per person for 3 hours of beverage free flow

New Year's Eve Dinner Buffet



Sun Dec 31, Dinner 6-9pm

RMB588 per person including 3 hours of beverage free flow and a lucky draw

French oysters Fine de Claire No.4, 36 months cured Pata Negra ham, Uruguay wagyu rump Cap M6-7, tiramisu and more…

2024 Countdown Party



Sun Dec 31, 9.30pm-12.30am

RMB118 per person including 1 drink and lucky draw

RMB338 per person including 3 hours of beverage free flow and a lucky draw

Live tunes, confetti countdown, guest bartender, lucky draw

Festive Hamper



Until Wed Jan 3, 2024

RMB1,888 per basket including homemade butter cookies, sliced Iberico ham, Langham teddy bear and more…

A 2-day in-advance reservation is recommended

Reservations

Tel: 86 21 2330 2420

Email: tlshx.cachet@langhamhotels.com

Or scan the QR code for more festive season information…

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.