Updates: 25 Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Hong Kong WinterFest



Get ready for the festive atmosphere in Hong Kong! A spectacular Christmas Town is set to take over the harbourfront of the West Kowloon Cultural District, featuring a giant sparkling Christmas tree and whimsical displays, while stunning marine pyrotechnic displays tailor-made for this winter will light up the city's skyline. A series of festive events and experiences will also add to the city's jolly ambience. Don't miss the magical activities at top attractions, prestigious offers and privileges from top-tier shopping malls and shops, exclusive menus at classy hotels and restaurants, themed tours and itineraries, and more!



Until January 1, 2024

West Kowloon Cultural District

V Walk x V city x The Adventures of Paddington Xmas Wonderland



This Christmas, celebrate the 65th birthday of Paddington Bear at the Xmas Wonderland at V Walk and V city. With 23 photo opportunities and various interactive games, V Walk, V city and Paddington Bear wish you and your beloved ones a warm and merry Christmas. There will also be a range of fun, interactive activities, including 'Paddington Bear Meet & Greet' and 'Santa Claus Story Telling'.



Until January 1, 2024

V Walk: 28 Sham Mong Road, Kowloon (MTR Nam Cheong Station, Exit A2)

V city: 83 Tuen Mun Heung Sze Wui Road, New Territories (MTR Tuen Mun Station, Exit C3, D or E)

Celebrate the Gift of Each Other at LANDMARK



This Christmas, LANDMARK Atrium is transformed into a wonderous winter scene, featuring Mount Santa Paws — a gigantic snow-covered Polar Bear Mountain populated by over 100 festive animal friends. Join in the thrilling adventures and experience all 12 exhilarating experiences set against the snowy ski landscape. All proceeds from the Stage Ticket and exclusive Festive Merchandise will go directly to the charity partners.



Until January 1, 2024

15 Queen's Road Central, LANDMARK, Central, Hong Kong Island

Lok Fu Place – 'Nailong Foodie Adventure'



The cheeky Nailong is finally making its grand debut in Hong Kong this Christmas! In collaboration with Lok Fu Place, the Foodie Adventure event will feature a food-themed extravaganza throughout the mall, with three specially crafted, must-visit photo spots for food enthusiasts. On selected days, Nailong will even make a surprise appearance to give away exclusive fan benefits and take selfies with everyone!



Until January 20, 2024

Lok Fu Place, 198 Junction Road Wang Tau Hom, Kowloon

Christmas Wonderland @Discovery Bay



Festive lighting and Italian-themed decorations will embellish every corner of Discovery Bay. Immerse yourself in a cheery ambience with artificial snow and gobo lighting, as well as an array of festive programmes set to welcome you to the European Christmas Wonderland! The DB North Tower is also transforming into a 13-metre-tall Italian Cathedral, and the piazza will showcase a dazzling six-metre-tall Christmas Tree with a Venetian gondola design.



Until January 1, 2024

92 Siena Avenue, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island

Simple Gifts of Joy



As an annual tradition, Tai Kwun showcases the 'Simple Gifts of Joy', featuring a 12-metre-tall Christmas tree and dazzling light shows on the Parade Ground. The heritage buildings' facades are also engulfed in an enchanting glow with fairy tale lighting. The thrilling festivities range from Christmas carols to experimental contemporary circus spectacles, including comedies, a parade of giant giraffe puppets, gravity-defying acrobatics and a competitive playoff of edgy circus skills.



Until January 1, 2024

Parade ground & site-wide, Tai Kwun

Lee Tung Avenue 'The Wishing Stars'



Lee Tung Avenue has invited acclaimed local multimedia artist Victor Wong to create a monumental art installation. Crafted with over a million acrylic beads, The Wishing Stars features the 'Corridor of Wishes' and a five-metre mega Christmas star above the Central Piazza, infusing the community with a sense of hope, joy and wonder.



Until January 14, 2024

200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island

Santa's Secret Kingdom: The Market



How do Santa and the Elves celebrate a fantastic year...with a FUN filled, magical, festive market of course! Santa and his Elves have had a perfect year this year! The toy factory is running well, the elves are acclimatised to HK weather, NOTHING has gone missing and all the secrets are safe - thanks to our Elfers and Elfvestigators of Lapland HK. So, this Christmas Santa and the Elves are planning a pre-Christmas celebration here at LaplandHK for the Elfers, Elfvestigators and new Nice List families! Come and check out our exclusive market space...and Santa's Secret Market too! Shhhhh!



December 2 - 17, 23, 9am - 4.30pm

Santa's, Secret Kingdom Sheung Wan

Montblanc Wishing Tree Afternoon Tea



Embark on a festive journey at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong's 9th-floor lobby, where the Montblanc Wishing Tree, inspired by winter mountains and origami, invites guests to inscribe Christmas wishes on postcards. The wishes adorn the tree branches, and a nearby Montblanc boutique mails them on your behalf. Indulge in the Montblanc Wishing Tree Afternoon Tea at Café 103 and The Lounge & Bar, a collaboration between The Ritz-Carlton and Montblanc, featuring delectable treats blending tradition and creativity. Available from December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024, with special prices on festive cocktails.



Available from December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Rd W, Kowloon

Festive Buffet Staycation and Christmas Feasts



Ring in the most joyful time of the year in style with a myriad of festive staycation package and exquisite Christmas feasts and delicacies at Cordis, Hong Kong, where you also celebrate the season of love and giving by raising funds for Make-A-Wish Hong Kong.



Christmas Dinner Buffet Staycation Package:

One-night accommodation for two persons

Festive dinner buffet at The Place for two person on arrival date

Breakfast buffet at The Place for two persons

15% discount on dine-in consumption in hotel’s restaurants and bars, as well as in-room dining

Complimentary Cordis Experience including Tai Chi Class, Ming Cellar Wine Tasting Class and self-guided art tour

Santa Claus parade at The Place (only on December 24 and 25, 2023)

Price: HKD2,600 per night

Bookings made on or before December 15, 2023 with full pre-payment can exclusively enjoy a 15% early bird discount

Cordis, Hong Kong, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

Ngong Ping 360 x Polaroid Winter Dazzling Christmas



Experience a colourful Christmas at Ngong Ping 360’s exciting collaboration with Polaroid! Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a stunning seven-metre-tall Rainbow Christmas Tree in Polaroid-themed colours. Step back in time with four Y2K Retro-themed photo spots, reminiscent of popular activities like karaoke, bowling, roller skating, and pop culture magazines. Explore the Polaroid Camera Exhibition and enjoy engaging booth games at Ngong Ping Village every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday! Join us for a memorable Christmas filled with colours and Y2K fun!



Until January 1, 2024

Ngong Ping Village, Hong Kong

Langham Place x kkplus Presents: ‘Care Bears™ Express’



Gear up for a Y2K-infused and stylish Christmas at Langham Place! Embark on an exhilarating journey as Langham Place joins forces with kkplus and Care Bears for the ‘Care Bears Express’ Christmas campaign. Immerse yourself in the exclusive pop-up store, brimming with trendy Y2K-inspired Care Bears merchandise for an unforgettable shopping experience. Throughout December, you can also soak in the festive spirit with thrilling activities brought to you by Langham Place and its tenants. Don’t miss the limited-edition Care Bears charity sale, which will support the Rainbow Club under the Hong Kong Cancer Fund.



Until January 1, 2024

Langham Place Shopping Mall, 8 Argyle Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

MOSTown x MOOMIN ‘The MOST Wintry Wonderland’



This festive season, MOSTown will give home to Moomin as it transforms into ‘MOSTown x MOOMIN – The MOST Wintry Wonderland’! Immerse yourself in the ethereal ambience of Scandinavian winter in Moominvalley and have fun at three thematic photo spots and two game zones. Fans of The Moomins shouldn’t miss the world’s first 3.5-metre-tall furry inflatable Moomintroll, the flute-playing, 1.4-metre-tall Snufkin figure realised for the first time in three dimensions, the first showcase of the precious original drawings by Tove Jansson, author of The Moomins, the five-metre-tall Winter Moominhouse and the beautiful rose garden with 200 roses made by recycled plastic bottles and 3D printing technology.



Until January 1, 2024

L2 Atrium, MOSTown, 18 On Luk Street, Ma On Shan, New Territories (MTR Ma On Shan Station Exit B)

The Christmas Cuckoo at MCP



This Christmas, MCP CENTRAL and MCP DISCOVERY join forces with Hönes Uhren GmbH, a celebrated cuckoo clock maker from the Black Forest in Germany, to present Asia’s first cuckoo clock-themed Christmas event. Get ready for a Christmas celebration infused with art and culture, as you get up close with eight cuckoo clock masterpieces that showcase exquisite Black Forest clock-making craftsmanship.



Until January 1, 2024

MCP CENTRAL & MCP DISCOVERY, 8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

1881 Heritage - Botanical Christmas



In celebration of the festive season, 1881 Heritage is staging a splendid botanical garden in the Grand Piazza to spread the joy and magic of Christmas. The ornate structure in the style of Victorian glasshouses is flanked on either side by cast iron benches decorated with colourful flora. You can rejoice in the festive atmosphere with holiday music gently playing in the background. Wander into the glasshouse with your loved ones to marvel at the towering Christmas tree and blooming mechanical flowers, and create Christmas memories that will fill your hearts with joy throughout the year.



Until January 7, 2024

2A Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon (MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station Exit L6)

Pacific Place: A Fairytale Christmas



This Christmas, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct will transform into a Fairy Light Forest, where giant flowers, glowing mushrooms, dancing fairies, and a myriad of creatures are brought to life by talented Korean illustrator Minji Kim. Follow the fairies through this Winter wonderland andembark on a delightful journey. You will get to meet Santa Claus, take part in gift workshops and kids’ activities. Join in the celebration and enjoy the light show, dance and music performances!



Until January 1, 2024

Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong Island

Merry Spacemas at Harbour City



Friends from ‘Bear Planet’ have boarded the ‘Bear Rocket Launch Station’ and landed at Harbour City to have a Christmas party with everyone! The cutting-edge design of the station features a captivating digital aesthetic illuminated by neon lights. Over 30 ‘Bear Astronauts’, Christmas tree robots, and alien friends are ready to welcome everyone across the 10 photo spots in three distinct zones. A threemetre-tall ‘Bear Astronaut’ also leads you to ascend the majestic 10-metre-tall ‘Christmas Tree Rocket’!



Until January 1, 2024

Ocean Terminal Forecourt, Harbour City, Kowloon (3–27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon)

Hong Kong Times Square Christmas Elfventure



With Christmas just around the corner, Times Square is introducing the ‘Christmas Elfventure’ featuring the adorable elf Lumi! Inspired by the Finnish Christmas elves, Lumi is the latest character created by Japanese artist Kohei Ogawa. Lumi will greet mall patrons at his Christmas workshop at Times Square and is set to melt everyone’s heart with his ‘elfventure’ stories.



Until January 1, 2024

1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Island

Citygate Outlets x The Smurfs 'Smurfs Up Christmas'



Citygate Outlets celebrates the 65th anniversary of The Smurfs with the 'Smurfs Up Christmas' carnival. During the promotion period, the mall will turn into The Smurfs Christmas Village, featuring Smurfs in futuristic festive looks with a four-metre-tall 'Smurf X' installation making its world debut and six Instagrammable, interactive hotspots!



Until January 2, 2024

18-20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau (MTR Tung Chung Station, Exit C)

ifc mall 'Snow Park' Christmas Installation



Everyone dreaming of a white Christmas in Hong Kong will finally have their dream come true when the 'SnowPark' opens its doors at ifc mall. The Oval Atrium at ifc mall will become a picture-perfect holiday destination inspired by a quintessential European ski resort, offering guests a sleighful of interactive winter experiences in seven interactive zones.



Until January 1, 2024

ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong Island (MTR Hong Kong Station Exit F)

Festival Walk 'Walk with Me' Christmas Art Project



The 'Walk with Me' Christmas installations at Festival Walk are made from 10 tons of recyclable materials collected from Asia, including a 15-metre-tall treehouse, European cottage, adorable mushrooms, and 12 Christmas puppet wooden sculptures, making for the perfect 25th anniversary gifts for Festival Walk.



Until January 1, 2024

Level LG2, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon

MOKO 'Merry X'mas! Knit Our Town'



This year, MOKO's 'Merry X'mas! Knit Our Town' campaign presents an exciting collaboration with local artists La Belle Époque to celebrate Christmas in style!



Until January 1, 2024

193 Prince Edward Road West, Mongkok, Kowloon

Mira Place 'Find Your Santa Zo-mate' Christmas Campaign 2023



This Christmas, Mira Place introduces the first-ever AI lifting ball installation in a shopping mall in Hong Kong to offer guests a dynamic stargazing experience. As many as 200 dynamic lifting balls will recreate the northern lights, zodiac signs, and other Christmas and celestial motifs, creating an unprecedented immersive northern lights experience. Find your perfect Santa ‘Zo-mate’ and embark on a unique Christmas journey as you explore the Nordic-themed Christmas village with a dreamy glass house and 12 Santa ‘Zo-mates’, as well as the outdoor giant Santa. The Instagrammable photo spots inside and outside the mall are all must-visits in Hong Kong this Christmas!



Until January 1, 2024

132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

IKEA Christmas Market at East Point City



This Christmas, the IKEA Christmas Market is bringing a Swedish festive atmosphere to East Point City. Get ready for the many Christmas-themed photo spots, including the first giant FABLER bear in Hong Kong and the creative IKEA Christmas tree, as well as a cabin full of new Christmas goods. Don’t miss the Christmas postcard programme to enjoy limited-edition IKEA Christmas postcards delivery services, with specially designed Christmas pattern stamps — perfect for sending the warmest Christmas greetings to your friends!



Until January 1, 2024

Atrium, 1/F, East Point City, 8 Chung Wa Road, Tsuen Kwan O, New Territories

