Guangzhou to Ban Use of These Vehicles in Public Spaces...

In a bid to enhance public safety and streamline the use of public leisure spaces, Guangzhou has introduced a groundbreaking regulation effective January 1, 2024.



This regulation encompasses a comprehensive ban on specific motor and non-motor vehicles from entering parks, squares, and pedestrian streets at all hours of the day, including:

Electric bicycles

Regular bicycles

Electric unicycles

Electric scooters

The latest regulation outlines public leisure spaces as areas primarily designated for open access to the public, catering to activities such as strolling, exercising, sightseeing, and recreation.

These spaces include parks, squares, pedestrian streets, public leisure areas along rivers, lakes, and reservoirs in central urban areas, as well as other public leisure spaces recognized by district governments.

Violations of the regulation will result in education by the district government, with a mandatory correction order.

Failure to comply will lead to warnings or fines ranging from RMB50 to RMB200.

This new regulation marks a significant step towards managing the impact of vehicles in public spaces, setting a precedent for similar initiatives across the country.



[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]