Guangzhou to Ban Use of These Vehicles in Public Spaces...

By Billy Jiang, December 8, 2023

In a bid to enhance public safety and streamline the use of public leisure spaces, Guangzhou has introduced a groundbreaking regulation effective January 1, 2024. 

This regulation encompasses a comprehensive ban on specific motor and non-motor vehicles from entering parks, squares, and pedestrian streets at all hours of the day, including:

  • Electric bicycles

  • Regular bicycles

  • Electric unicycles

  • Electric scooters

The latest regulation outlines public leisure spaces as areas primarily designated for open access to the public, catering to activities such as strolling, exercising, sightseeing, and recreation. 

These spaces include parks, squares, pedestrian streets, public leisure areas along rivers, lakes, and reservoirs in central urban areas, as well as other public leisure spaces recognized by district governments.

Violations of the regulation will result in education by the district government, with a mandatory correction order. 

Failure to comply will lead to warnings or fines ranging from RMB50 to RMB200. 

This new regulation marks a significant step towards managing the impact of vehicles in public spaces, setting a precedent for similar initiatives across the country. 

READ MORE: Guangzhou Says No to Rental E-Bikes

Do you welcome the new changes? Let us know in the comments below. For more news on the latest developments in the Greater Bay Area, follow our WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

Regulations Guangzhou

