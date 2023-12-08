Travel Gossip: China and Singapore to Embrace Visa-Free Travel

For frequent international travelers, or those planning a trip to China, it seems like the visa-free announcements are dropping like confetti in a festival of good news and surprises!

On December 7, the resounding news of reciprocal visa exemption between China and Singapore flooded social media platforms.

Announcement made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Screenshot by That's

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs even made it official:

The two countries have unanimously agreed to waive visa requirements for each other's citizens.

Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao (联合早报) confirmed the details of the visa-free policy. Screenshot by That's

Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao (联合早报) joined the chorus, reporting that the visa-free policy is set to take effect in early 2024, with specific details yet to be ironed out through ongoing discussions between the two nations.

This significant move between China and Singapore is undoubtedly a pivotal moment in the surge of visa-free travel excitement, but it's far from the last of it.

Simultaneously, Indonesia has signaled its intention to consider visa exemptions for citizens from 20 countries, including China, the United States, Australia, India, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

However, Indonesia's visa policies tend to dance a bit of a jig from time to time.

While travel to Indonesia is currently quite convenient, we'd advise you to double-check the visa information for your destination before you embark on your journey.

China had already initiated its visa-free era on December 1, extending this privilege to citizens of six countries: France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia.

This recent wave of visa-free initiatives reflects a broader global trend, with nations increasingly seeking to simplify travel processes to encourage international tourism and economic collaboration.

So, if you've been dreaming of a globe-trotting escapade without the hassle of visa paperwork, it might just be your time to shine!

Have you recently planned a trip to the Chinese Mainland, or are there other countries you're hoping will join the visa-free party with China? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below! For more travel updates in China, follow our WeChat account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]





