30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Sleepless Shanghai @ KEV



Bund 18 is a Shanghai landmark, integrating history, culture, art and fashion. Its legendary terrace has hosted high-end parties that have borne witness to the changing skyline, from the colonial-era buildings of Puxi to the sparkling skyscrapers of Lujiazui.

This weekend, from afternoon into evening, REL Events Entertainment joins forces with KEV for Sleepless Shanghai, creating a collision of the historic and the modern, art and fashion, East and West – exemplifying the unique charm of Shanghai.





Dress in classy vintage for an unforgettable event, and sway your body to the music, with a stellar live DJ lineup that includes B2B Lonsdale and MALICO from the UK, BEBO from Italy and MICKEY from Russia.



A feast for the ears and eyes, there will also be dance performances combining Chinese and foreign elements, igniting the night with classics and contemporary moves, all to the backdrop of the stunning city panoramic views.

This is not just an event, but an expression of love and the pursuit of life. So party from afternoon into evening and deep into the night, and enjoy an unforgettable experience on the Bund!

Tickets are just RMB158, or RMB700 for a group of five.

Sat Dec 9, 3-11.30pm; RMB158-700.

KEV, 7/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号7楼,近南京东路.

Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre

A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is headed to Shanghai from December 22-24.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.

Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.





Fri-Sun Dec 22-24, 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路.

Wednesday-Sunday



Nordic Yuletide Village @ Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund



As the winter chill settles in, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund transforms into a Nordic Festive Village from December 8-24, transporting guests to a magical haven reminiscent of Santa's hometown in Finland.



This enchanting experience combines the historic luxury of the hotel with the warmth of the yuletide season, creating a truly immersive Northern European winter experience.

READ MORE: Yuletide Magic at Waldorf Astoria's Nordic Festive Village

Every Wed-Sun Dec 8-24; RMB198-398, includes one drink voucher.

Wed-Fri, 4-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号, 近延安东路.

Friday

The Shanghai Beatles @ Abbey Road



The Shanghai Beatles, four mop tops from Japan, have been rocking Abbey Road from as far back as anyone can remember. They are something of an institution; this city's very own Fab Four experience.

Head along for a very special festive concert, where everyone will be simply having a wonderful Christmas time...

READ MORE: We Spoke to Japanese Paul McCartney of the Shanghai Beatles

Fri Dec 8, from 8pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Friday & Saturday

Weekend Skate Party @ RIINK

Head along to RIINK for the ultimate weekend gathering destination! The DJ will be pumping the best rolling tunes in town.

Get ready to sing along, dance along, roll along, as you enjoy refreshing beverages and finger-licking bar food.

With retro vibes and a joyful setting, RIINK provides the perfect backdrop for you and your friends to have a relaxed and fun evening out!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That's How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That's Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Dec 8 & 9, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Pink Panther Party @ La Suite



La Suite presents the Pink Panther Party this weekend. Head along for an evening filled with allure and elegance inspired by the iconic Pink Panther. Let's make this weekend extraordinary!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Dec 8 & 9, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday



Christmas Market @ Ambassy Club



JS Markets will host a super-size Christmas market with tons of artisanal ways to make your days merry and bright. Great selections from fashion designers, home décor artists, and food and beverages for your holiday table.

Bring the kids and ring in the season. Pick out your fresh-greens holiday wreath from the Boy Scouts Troop 969, sing favorite Christmas songs with the Accidental Carolers, meet Father Christmas and take a photo, and join the Ambassy Club craft activities and balloon clown fun (free for club members, RMB88 for non-members.)

With a host of international street foods and beverages, your meals for the day are sorted so you can linger a little longer in the festive atmosphere and enjoy live music by Madalitso.



Sat Dec 9, 11am-6pm; Free Entry.

Ambassy Club, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

90s Xmas Brunch @ Madame Ching



Come through for the 90s throwbacks! Head down the road of 90s nostalgia alongside fine dining at Madame Ching. Good food, good music and an abundance of alcohol makes the perfect backdrop for this Saturday afternoon. Brunch and free flow packages available. Make a reservation via the QR code.

Sat Dec 9, 12-4pm; RMB298+

Madame Ching, 5/F, 20 Donghu Road 东湖路20号5楼.

Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, the bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.







Sat Dec 9, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Santahash @ BnC



Head along to BnC for a night of drinks, dancing, live music, raffles, and games to support the Heart to Heart charity.

Hai-Jinks will be performing all your favorite sing along songs live at BNC. And the best part? Entrance is free, and you’ll get to enjoy a complimentary homemade gingerbread man.

Don’t miss out on this amazing event!

Sat Dec 9, from 7pm; Free Entry.

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

Ian Badenhorst: My Life in Shanghai @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

This weekend sees a very special show, as Ian Badenhorst headlines at 7.30pm Saturday evening, with humorous reflections on his life in Shanghai.



Other Upcoming Shows

Fri Dec 8, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Dec 9, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Dec 14, 8pm; RMB158

Fri Dec 15, 8pm; RMB188



Sat Dec 16, 8pm; RMB380

Thu Dec 21, 8pm; RMB158

Fri Dec 22, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Dec 23, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sun Dec 24, 4.30pm, RMB188

Thu Dec 28, 8pm; RMB128

Fri Dec 29, 8pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Essentials Vol.II ft. Hilit Kolet @ The Venue

Welcome to the brand new hotspot in town - The Venue, a brand new space that consists of a huge nightclub and luxury lounge.

READ MORE: The Venue: An All-in-One Dining, Drinking & Dancing Destination

On this special night, three sensational local DJs will set the stage on fire, paving the way for the pièce de résistance - international sensation Hilit Kolet from the UK!



Representing the iconic Defected label, she brings a unique blend of beats that will elevate the energy and leave you entranced on the dance floor.

Head along for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, unity, and the essence of house music at its finest.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Dec 9, 9pm-Late; RMB128-168, includes one drink.

The Venue, 278 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 陕西北路278号,近南京西路.

Grinch Cirque & Cabaret Show @ The Pearl



Step into a world where the mischievous spirit of the Grinch takes center stage in a spellbinding adult circus and cabaret extravaganza.

This electrifying production weaves together the timeless tale of the Grinch with a captivating array of jaw-dropping acrobatics and sultry performances to bring Dr. Seuss’s story to life in ways you’ve never imagined.

With a dash of cheeky humor and a sprinkle of naughtiness, this unique and audacious show invites you to experience the magic of the season through the lens of the Grinch's misadventures.

Get ready to be enchanted, astonished, and thoroughly entertained as the Grinch's tale unfolds in a spectacle that defies expectations…

Disclaimer: The Grinch’s Cirque & Cabaret is not responsible for any stockings full of coal arriving this holiday season.

As Christmas bonus, The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be performing after the show to get you in the festive party spirit, dancing into the wee hours!







Sat Dec 9, 9.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Saturday & Sunday

English Premier League @ The Blarney Stone



The Blarney Stone will be showing the English Premier League fixtures, including the above big games.

Sat & Sun Dec 9 & 10.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Sunday

Double Trouble Vol.1 @ Madame Ching



Introducing the Madame Ching Double Trouble series, a monthly collaboration with some of the top culinary creatives in the industry. Volume 1: Featuring the master of modern Indian cuisine, Hardeep Somal of KLAY fame, who will be hosting a popup brunch the next two Sundays, December 10 and 17.

Sun Dec 10 & 17, 12-4pm; RMB398

Madame Ching, 5/F, 20 Donghu Road 东湖路20号5楼.

Grinch’s Family Cirque Show @ The Pearl



All the Saturday Grinch show fun, but family-friendly; as the story of the Grinch unfolds through lively and colorful acts, children and adults alike will be transported to a world of wonder, laughter, and Christmas cheer.

Throughout the show, get ready to kick up your heels and groove as The Pearl’s Red Stars band plays tunes that will have families dancing merrily, ensuring everyone – young and old – can hit the dance floor and make cherished memories together at this magical Christmas celebration.

Bring the whole family for an unforgettable afternoon of fun, laughter, and the timeless lessons of kindness and compassion.

Chef Lung will also be serving his special Christmas menu and brunch throughout the day, so come early and enjoy a full afternoon of fun.





Sun Dec 10, 12pm doors, 1pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Christmas Carols Family Sing-A-Long @ Abbey Road



Head along to Abbey Road for a Christmas Carols Family Sing-A-Long with a performance by Cantores Martis.

Sun Dec 10, from 6pm; Free Entry.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Ongoing

32% Off @ Azul Weave



Bhacus at The Weave has been rebranded as Azul Weave, with the restaurant redecorated and the patio covered, so diners can enjoy that winter sunshine without the freezing temperatures.

To celebrate new beginnings, they have launched a new menu with many new and delicious dishes, and discounts of...

32% off from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 10

22% off from Monday, December 11



Azul Weave is open for lunch and dinner everyday – so head along to take advantage of these incredible deals!

READ MORE: Bhacus Becomes Azul Weave – 42% Off This Week!

From Fri Dec 1.

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼.

Christkindlmarkt German Christmas Market @ Yuanmingyuan Lu & Square



The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing you the festive spirit of a traditional German-style market on the charming Yuanmingyuan Lu and Square, next to the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.

This wonderful scenic spot tucked in between the historic Union Church and the Shanghai skyline is the perfect spot for a romantic Christmas market!

Expect festive food and drinks, and more than 40 wooden stalls where you can find a variety of gifts and treats.

A big Christmas tree, adorned with lights and ornaments, stands in the center of the market, adding to the magic.

You can also visit the Santa hut to take a picture with Santa Claus to share your Christmas joy with your loved ones!

READ MORE: Christkindlmarkt on the Bund is Back!

Every Wed-Sun Nov 22-Dec 24; RMB30-40.

Wed-Fri, 3-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间.

Christmas Market @ Zeitgeist

The little brother to the big one on the Bund (above), a cozy Christmas market hidden within the courtyard of Tonglefang in Jing'an.

Treat yourself to delicious food and drinks and shop for your perfect Christmas gifts, and meet Santa at the weekends!

Every Wed-Sun Dec 1-24; RMB20-30.

Wed-Fri, 5-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路.

Sweet Decemeber @ RIINK







RIINK are so Christmassy, they've written a poem for you:

Ho ho ho, it's a December delight, At RIINK, we'll make your spirits take flight, Candies and love, we'll shower on you, With cozy Xmas decor, and a hearty meal too!

Roll with us this holiday season, For endless fun, it's the perfect reason, Bring your team, friends and family, gather with glee, At RIINK, the place to be!

DJ nights and parties, a festive affair, Join us for laughter, music, and flair, Package deals from 188rmb and more, Includes food, drink, and skates galore!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That's How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot deal for That's Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

All Dec; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Dec 12: We Love Movies Quiz – Christmas Special @ El Santo

A We Love Movies Quiz – Christmas Special. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.



If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Dec 12, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Dec 13: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.





Wed Dec 13, 8pm show; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 14: Red Box – A Broadway Christmas @ The Pearl



The Redbox Cabaret Company will be filling the air with the spirit of Christmas, including classics including 'White Christmas,' 'Santa Baby' and 'All I Want for Christmas is You.'

In addition to the Cabaret Show, there will be a lucky draw, while audience members will also receive carefully prepared gifts, allowing the audience to feel the warmth and joy of Christmas.



Thu Dec 14, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 14: Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!



Thu Dec 14, 9.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 15 & 16: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.





Fri & Sat Dec 15 & 16, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 15 & 16: Christmas in Vegas @ The Pearl



Get Ready to Rock Around the Christmas Tree at the Vegas Christmas Show. with Elvis, Showgirls, Marilyn Monroe and more!

Hosted by Marilyn Monroe (Ella VaThyme) and Featuring the Red Stars Band who know how to make spirits bright, the Vegas Christmas Show will showcase hit songs from legendary artists like Elvis, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Etta James and Little Richard.

Get ready to jingle and mingle with the magic of the season, as showgirls, guest singers, and dancers light up the stage in a dazzling display of talent and holiday spirit with tributes to Britney Spears, Madonna, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince and more



But the excitement doesn't stop there! Indulge in the holiday spirit with seasonal festive cocktail and food. Sip on specialty drinks and savor delectable bites that will add an extra dash of merriment to your Vegas Christmas experience.





Fri & Sat Dec 15 & 16, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 16: Jingle Bell Miracle Bash @ The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar

Immerse yourself in a symphony of sounds curated by Shanghai’s best DJs, making the dance floor a dynamic fusion of festive beats that will keep you grooving all night long.



With dazzling lights, full on Xmas decor and festive vibes it promises to be a magical night. Connect, laugh and revel in the joy of the season at this festive wonderland.

For VIP Table booking contact 152 2147 2779.

Sat Dec 16, 9pm-3am; RMB118-188.

The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, 4/F, Jing An Shangri-La, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1218号, 上海静安香格里拉, 近铜仁路.

Dec 16 & 17: 白8 – RJ Steiner @ The Langham

The founder of 白8 – RJ Steiner – is at The Langham for a full weekend of seasonal 白8 cocktails. It starts with an evening of baijiu shaking Saturday from 9pm-midnight at the Lobby Bar.

Then the 白8 will continue flowing into Sunday brunch from 12-3pm.

Sat Dec 16, 9pm-Midnight.

Sun Dec 17, 12-3pm.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

Dec 29-Jan 14: Matilda The Musical @ Shanghai Grand Theatre

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 101 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!



Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.



The original West End musical Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical has traveled the world and is making its return to China after four years.





Fri Dec 29 until Sun Jan 14, 2pm & 7:30pm; RMB1,080.

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路.

