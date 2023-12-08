8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

3-Day Sacred Taoist Sanqing Mountain



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Sanqing Mountain, also known as Mount Shaohua, is a famous Taoist mountain with unique granite pillars and three picturesque peaks.

The entire Sanqing Mountain scenic area offers truly stunning views, resembling a traditional Chinese ink painting, with peculiar peaks, ancient trees, flowing springs, and mist-shrouded mountains – a beautiful landscape of exceptional natural and geological heritage.

Spend this weekend in this earthly paradise, experience mountain climbing competitions, learn about Taoist cultural, and enjoy local cuisine.

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West.

As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with sights including the Huang River, Confucius Temple, Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes.

A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes of the Silk Road.

3-Day NYE Mystical Taoist Retreat & Hot Spring Resort

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Maoshan Hot Spring Holiday Hotel is nestled among the mountains and waters, with all guest rooms boasting private hot spring tubs designed to offer exquisite views from their balconies.

This trip also takes in Jurong Maoshan Scenic Area, a famous Taoist mountain. It is the birthplace of the Daoist Shangqing School and is known as the 'Shangqing Sect Altar.'

It is also one of China's six major mountainous Anti-Japanese War bases with numerous natural attractions, including nine peaks, 19 springs, 26 caves, and 28 pools.

4-Day Guizhou Minority Culture Tour & Huangguo Waterfall



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The home to many ethnic minority groups, Guizhou is a natural and cultural gem in China, boasting exotic costumes, stunning natural marvels, artistic songs and dances and traditional peaceful ethnic villages.

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail.

In this legendary land, you will meet Miao people and witness their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest – and arguably most beautiful – waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also offers the chance to go skiing, and takes in the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, the Saint Sophia Cathedral, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and Guandong Ancient Lane to experience the Harbin culture of yesteryear!

3-Days Xi'an History Exploration & Food Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this three-day Xi’an getaway, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, Grand Tang Dynasty Everbright City and – of course – world-renowned Terracotta Warriors.

You'll also have the chance to try Xi'an's most authentic snacks, including biangbiang noodles, ice peak (a kind of drink), soup dumplings, mirror cake, sour plum soup, dried persimmon and lamb skewers.

4-Day 'Avatar Mountain' Zhangjiajie & Glass Bridge



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape.

Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests.

This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge – walk it if you dare!

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]