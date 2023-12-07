19 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Enchanting Festivities Await

As the melodious chimes announce the arrival of year-end, Four Seasons Hotel Beijing presents a delightful array of festive offerings. From the whimsical "Miffy's Fantastical Thoughts" themed afternoon tea to Christmas-themed buffets, exclusive lounge packages, New Year's Eve feasts, countdown parties, Christmas hampers and gifts, Italian-inspired festive banquets, and more. Explore the enchanting world of holiday celebrations at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing.



Details available on the hotel's WeChat official account (ID:FourSeasons59658888)

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, NO.48 Liang Ma Qiao Road, Chaoyang

Special Christmas Cake



MAHA Club & Residences invites you to savor the festive spirit with their Christmas special, the "Buche Chocolat Noir et Fruits Secs." Indulge in the rich flavors of dark chocolate and dried fruits, expertly crafted to add a touch of sweetness to your holiday celebrations. Elevate your Christmas experience with this delectable treat from MAHA Club & Residences.



Price: RMB598/each

Please reserve one day in advance

Available until December 31, 2023

MAHA Club & Residences, NO.8 Xiaoyun Road, Chaoyang

Winter Fairy Tale Christmas Afternoon Tea



Experience the enchantment of the season at the Lobby Lounge of The St. Regis, Beijing, where a sparkling Christmas tree sets the backdrop for a festive atmosphere. Indulge in a traditional British-style afternoon tea curated by pastry chef Eric Song and his team, featuring adorable Christmas bells and Santa Claus treats that convey warm holiday greetings. The creative addition of Beijing's popular hawthorn fruit to pastries and hawthorn oolong tea adds a local touch, while a homemade Beijing-style Panettone evokes sweet childhood memories.



Available until December 31, 2023

Daily afternoon tea: 2pm - 5pm

Lobby Lounge. 1/F, The St. Regis, Beijing, No.21 Jianguomen Outer Street, Chaoyang

George's Restaurant Decorates Appetite with Christmas Family Dinner



Step into the festive ambiance at George's Restaurant, adorned with garlands and candles, and treat yourself to an indulgent Christmas Family Dinner. The meticulously crafted menu features savory beef tartare, luxuriant grilled Boston lobster, and the rich and toasty flavors of Beef Wellington. Elevate the celebration with complimentary mulled wine and hot chocolate. Embrace the joyous spirit and savor the scrumptious delights of this cracking festive feast.



Price: RMB1,388/set (for two adults and two children)

Until December 26, Monday to Sunday, 6pm - 10pm

George's Restaurant, 2/F, Hotel Éclat Beijing

Christmas Cosplay Party: Unleash Your Festive Spirit!



Join the Enchanting Christmas Cosplay Party for an unforgettable celebration! For RMB150 per person (free for children under 12), enjoy 2 glasses of mulled wine, soft drinks, delectable finger food, a thrilling photo session, and a chance to win exciting prizes in the lucky draw. Embrace the holiday magic and dress up in your favorite Christmas cosplay for an enchanting evening of joy and festivities!



December 15, Friday, from 6.30pm

maisonFL, 3/F, Grand Summit Liang Ma Qiao, Chaoyang

FEAST in Festive Splendor by EAST



Embark on a culinary journey with the acclaimed FEAST restaurant this Christmas, offering an exquisite holiday-themed buffet to tantalize your taste buds. Delight in succulent roasted turkey, salt-baked trout, bone-in ham, juicy sirloin steaks, and an array of mouthwatering meat dishes. Explore a variety of salads, made-to-order noodles, Western and Chinese stir-fries, dim sum, and indulge in fresh oysters, crab legs, and lobster. Complemented by a selection of free-flowing sparkling wine, wine, beer, and soft drinks, this buffet promises a festive feast for your discerning palate.



Christmas Eve Lunch & Dinner Buffet

Price: RMB568/adult, lunch; RMB588/adult, dinner; Half price for children aged 7 - 12, free entry for children under age 6.

December 24, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5.30pm - 10pm

Christmas Day Buffet

Price: RMB568/adult; Half price for children aged 7 - 12, free entry for children under age 6.

December 25, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 3.15pm - 6.15pm, 7pm - 9.30pm

EAST Beijing, No.22 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Tomacado's Winter Series Unveiled



Tomacado's "One Season, One Flower" unveils its new winter collection, drawing inspiration from the enchanting "Red Camellia." Embracing the essence of red camellias, the winter series seamlessly integrates this floral motif into various aspects, including Camellia-inspired cuisine, floral gifts, and curated Camellia-themed treasures. Tomacado extends a comprehensive exploration of lifestyle, capturing the warmth and romance of this winter season through the timeless beauty of red camellias.

Tomacado Beijing

1st Floor of China World Mall Tower 2, Jianguomen Street, Chaoyang

9th Floor of Chaoyang Joy city, No.101 Chaoyang North Street, Chaoyang

4th Floor of East of Wangfujing Soho, No.269 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng

Savor the Spicy Flavors of Guizhou



This December, Hotel JEN's San Wu Tang and Jun Qin Hua restaurant, specializing in Guizhou cuisine for 25 years, join forces to present a tantalizing Guizhou Food Festival from December 11 to December 17. Guests can indulge in authentic Guizhou Kaili flavors, featuring dishes like the renowned Sour Soup Fish, made with a specially fermented rice base, along with Chili Pickle Fried Egg, Bamboo Shoots and Preserved Pork, and more. Don't miss the limited edition Malatang at San Wu Tang, showcasing the unique sour soup base for an extra kick of flavor. Join us in experiencing the bold and mouthwatering cuisine of Guizhou this December.



December 11 to 17, 2023

JEN Beijing by Shangri-La, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Kempinski Christmas Wonderland at Liangma Riverside



To deliver the charm of winter and holiday cheer, we build a vibrant Christmas hub alongside the Liangma River, offering food, fun, and entertainment! From December 10 to 25, every day from 4pm to 9pm, the Beer Garden of Paulaner Bräuhaus will host the "Christmas Wonderland". The event will feature over 10 German-style chalets, offering free entry to guests who wish to experience the rich Christmas atmosphere.



Every day, from December 10 to 25, 2023, from 4pm

Paulaner Bräuhaus - Kempinski Hotel Beijing Yansha Center, 1/F, Kempinski Hotel, 50 Liangmaqiao Lu, by Dongsanhuan Bei Lu, Chaoyang

Christmas and New Year Gourmet

Join NUO Hotel Beijing in savoring the magic of the season with a delectable array of festive delights. Indulge in a culinary journey at N’Joy All Day Dining Restaurant, featuring Christmas and New Year lunch, dinner, and brunch buffets priced between RMB428 and RMB728 per person. Delight in a feast of international cuisines, fresh seafood, exotic South Asian delicacies, festive turkey and ham, and the chef's secret recipes, making it a memorable and flavorful celebration.



Christmas and New Year lunch, dinner and brunch buffet ranging from RMB428 to RMB728 per person

NUO Hotel Beijing, No.2 A Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang

Christmas Party For Pets & Their People



ICVS is celebrating Christmas and hosting a party for Pets and their People. Bring family, friends and join in the fun at our annual Christmas party for pets, owners, pet rescuers and pet lovers. ICVS will give Christmas presents to all the Pets and their People at the party!



Saturday, December 9, 2pm - 5pm

International Center for Veterinary Services (ICVS), No. 13-16 Rongke Ganlan Chengshang Jie, Futong Xi Da Jie, Wang Jing

Winter Drinks Launch Party at Zarah



Hot and boozy is our favorite combination in Beijing winter, so we've created a whole winter's worth of new delicious drinks to get you through the coldest days of the year. Join our "Winter Drinks Launch Party" on Friday, December 8, and toast to the season with mulled wine, Hot Apple Toddies & comforting spiked hot chocolates to warm up that chill in your bones.



December 8, from 7pm

Zarah, NO.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Music

Rémi Panossian Trio

Get ready for a captivating live performance that will change your stereotypical impressions of jazz. The stylish and renowned French contemporary experimental jazz trio, Rémi Panossian Trio, is making a return after seven years, embarking on a nationwide tour with twelve shows in nine cities starting this December!



December 7 - 8, 2023

Blue Frog (Sanlitun), S2-30, Level 3, S2 Tower, Taikoo Li, Sanlitun

Popasuda 13th Anniversary



The ever-mighty Popasuda celebrates 13 years of parties, dances, and beautiful vibes in China. DJ Skinny Brown returns to DADA Beijing for a massive set of Global Sounds, Afro Bass, Baile Funk, GQOM, Kuduro, and a ton of genres from across the Caribbean, Africa, South America, and India.



December 9, 2023

Dada Beijing, B1/F, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center

Secret Garden: ARTEMIS



Step into the enchanting world of FUSION Bar on December 9th and embark on a mesmerizing musical journey within the vibrant atmosphere of our Secret Garden concept. Immerse yourself in the magical indoor oasis, indulge in delightful cocktails, and dance to the groovy tunes provided by international headliner BORIS BACKGROUND, along with the fantastic beats from our beloved WildKats residents, SHAKTI, GIÓRGI, and TOTO. Join us for a night of celebration at the grand opening of FUSION Bar – where music, ambiance, and cocktails merge seamlessly.



Pre-sale: RMB100

At Door: RMB130

December 9, from 9pm

FUSION, 4/F, The Box, Youth Energy Center, No.12 Chaoyangmenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Enchanting Melodies Cross East and West



Christmas Concert 2023

Experience the magic of Christmas like never before in this unique concert where traditional Western Christmas songs are reimagined with a blend of Western musical style and Eastern artistic charm. Chinese musicians, skilled in playing traditional instruments, infuse these classics with a touch of Eastern allure, creating a harmonious fusion that celebrates the beauty of both worlds. Don't miss this enchanting musical journey that transcends cultural boundaries and captures the spirit of the season in a truly exceptional way.



December 23, 7.30pm - 9pm

Unbounded Theatre, 20-215, Jingyuan Art Center, No. Guangqu Road, Chaoyang

Arts

Art Fair in Hotel

Get ready to embrace the holiday spirit with a unique art fair experience! CC ARTWALK proudly announces its partnership with ART FAIR IN HOTEL (AFIH), set to unfold from December 15th to 17th on the 9th floor of Four Seasons Hotel Beijing. Featuring over 20 local and international art galleries, AFIH offers a curated showcase of diverse artworks, including paintings, sculptures, installations, photography, fashion art, limited edition furniture, high-end jewelry, and more. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to explore and acquire exquisite pieces. A special 20% discount awaits our community, making it a perfect festive outing filled with beauty and surprises!



One-day pass is available on December 17, 2023

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, No.48 Liang Ma Qiao Road, Chaoyang

Lifestyle



HeyRunning Weekend Events

HeyRunning, founded in 2011, unites Beijing's international and Chinese running communities to promote fitness and enjoyment. Keep sweating, smiling, and enjoying the camaraderie of running! Join the upcoming events:



December 9, Saturday Morning

Heyrobics at 8am, meeting at CISB near Solana.

December 10, Sunday Morning

HeyRunning Sunday Session at 9.25am, meeting at Moka Bros Solana

Western Acting Workshop



Western Acting Workshop is an on-camera acting workshop focusing on Western acting techniques. Each workshop allows all students to act in front of the camera using the standard Hollywood audition setup and get immediate feedback from the coaches. But that’s not all. Each workshop also includes a hand-curated lesson designed to expand every actor’s knowledge base and tool belt. Here, you will learn from Kent S. Leung, Karl Dominik, and other veteran actors experienced in both Western and Eastern acting styles, who will reveal the techniques that the professionals use to hone their acting skills.



Every Tuesday, until December 26, 2023

Maan (Chaoyang Joy City), 1/F, Bldg 20, 29 Qingnian Dong Road, by Industrial Bank

