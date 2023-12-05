WATCH: That's 2023 Hospitality Awards a Glittering Success

On November 30, 2023, JY International Cultural Communications, the parent company of That's, proudly hosted the 7th That's Hospitality Awards at China Hotel, Guangzhou, an event that brought together 150 distinguished guests from the hospitality industry.
This year's ceremony continued the tradition of recognizing and honoring the excellence within China's dynamic and globally acclaimed hospitality sector.
Launched in 2017 at the W Shanghai on the Bund, the That's Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China's diverse and world-class hospitality industry.
In the following years, the luxurious awards ceremony has grown in stature, with leading industry figures from across China descending on Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, Shanghai to see more than 100 hotels recognized for their excellence last year.
The success of the That's 2023 Hospitality Awards owes much to the unwavering support of our sponsors, partners, and media groups who contributed to the grandeur of this year's event.
Before we unveil the big winners, let's check out a video and some photos from the event!
Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That's 2023 Hospitality Awards:
New Hotel & Residence
Maqo Changsha
New Serviced Apartment of the Year
Ascott Pazhou Guangzhou
Luxury Hotel of the Year (North China)
Regent Beijing
Waldorf Astoria Beijing
InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun
Luxury Hotel of the Year (East China)
Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund Bulgari Hotel Shanghai Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai J Hotel Shanghai Tower The Peninsula Shanghai
Luxury Hotel of the Year (South China)
Niccolo Changsha The Langham, Shenzhen The St.Regis Zhuhai Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong
Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year
MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown Jumeirah Living Guangzhou
Ascott IFC Guangzhou
MICE Hotel of the Year (North & East China)
New World Beijing Hotel Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai Kempinski Hotel Suzhou
MICE Hotel of the Year (South China)
Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan InterContinental Shenzhen Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai China Hotel
Business Hotel of the Year (North & East China)
Four Seasons Hotel Beijing Sheraton Beijing Lize Hotel Grand Millennium Beijing Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai NANJING GREAT HOTEL
JINGLI HOTEL
Business Hotel of the Year (South China)
JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe The Westin Pazhou
The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers
Grand Hyatt Guangzhou
Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year
BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel DoubleTree by Hilton Yingde Resort
Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year
LN Residence by China Hotel, Guangzhou
Boutique Hotel of the Year
Kimpton Qiantan Shanghai
Art Hotel of the Year
Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt The PuLi Hotel and Spa NEW JINGLI HOTEL Cordis, Hong Kong LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou
Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year
NUO Hotel Beijing The PuXuan Hotel and Spa The Sukhothai Shanghai The Shanghai EDITION The Middle House
Landmark Hotel of the Year (East China)
The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong Fairmont Peace Hotel W Suzhou Niccolo Suzhou
Landmark Hotel of the Year (South China)
Pullman Dali Grand Hyatt Shenzhen Langham Place, Guangzhou Swissôtel Foshan Guangdong
Landmark Serviced Apartment of the Year
Ôpartment
The Most Influential Hotel of the Year
Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai W Shanghai - The Bund JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya
Most Influential Serviced Apartment
LIV'N 833
Getaway Hotel of the Year
Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan Hilton Dali Resort & Spa
Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year
Shangri-La Guangzhou
Urban Resort Hotel of the Year
Yanqi Hotel Beijing managed by Kempinski InterContinental Chengdu Global Center JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shangri-La InterContinental Shenzhen Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha
Outstanding View of the Year
Conrad Guangzhou
Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year
BEI Zhaolong Hotel, JdV by Hyatt
Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year
W Guangzhou
The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year
Le Méridien Shenzhen, Bao'an Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai Even Hotel Zhongshan City Center
Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year
The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi The Sukhothai Shanghai MGM Shanghai West Bund
The Middle House
Most Competitive Hotel Brand
New World Hotels & Resorts
Luxury Serviced Apartment Brand of the Year
Kerry Residences
Award for Excellent Hotelier
Regent Beijing - Florian S.Kuhn 费名洋 BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER - Alina Guo Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma 马杰 MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing - Weay Cheng
Outstanding Wine Partner
INTERPROCOM
Outstanding Loyalty Partner Of The Year
GMS Group
And, of course, a huge thanks to our sponsors, China Hotel, INTERPROCOM, Iber Bellota, LondonFood Ltd., Laihui Coffee, Conviar.
And also a warm thank you to the following:
Turkish Airlines Guangzhou Office
Conrad Beijing
Mandarins Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing
BEI Zhaolong Hotel, JdV by Hyatt
BVLGARI Hotel Shanghai
Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor
MGM Shanghai West Bund
Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown
Ôpartment
W Suzhou
M Social Suzhou
New JINGLI Hotel
JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an
Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan
Conrad Guangzhou
W Guangzhou
Kempinski Residences Guangzhou
Guangzhou United Family Hospital
Kraemer Paris
