WATCH: That's 2023 Hospitality Awards a Glittering Success

On November 30, 2023, JY International Cultural Communications, the parent company of That's, proudly hosted the 7th That's Hospitality Awards at China Hotel, Guangzhou, an event that brought together 150 distinguished guests from the hospitality industry.

This year's ceremony continued the tradition of recognizing and honoring the excellence within China's dynamic and globally acclaimed hospitality sector.

Launched in 2017 at the W Shanghai on the Bund, the That's Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China's diverse and world-class hospitality industry.

In the following years, the luxurious awards ceremony has grown in stature, with leading industry figures from across China descending on Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, Shanghai to see more than 100 hotels recognized for their excellence last year.

The success of the That's 2023 Hospitality Awards owes much to the unwavering support of our sponsors, partners, and media groups who contributed to the grandeur of this year's event.

Before we unveil the big winners, let's check out a video and some photos from the event!





Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That's 2023 Hospitality Awards:

New Hotel & Residence

Maqo Changsha

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

Ascott Pazhou Guangzhou

Luxury Hotel of the Year (North China)

Regent Beijing

Waldorf Astoria Beijing

InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Luxury Hotel of the Year (East China)

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

J Hotel Shanghai Tower

The Peninsula Shanghai

Luxury Hotel of the Year (South China)

Niccolo Changsha

The Langham, Shenzhen

The St.Regis Zhuhai

Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing

Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

Jumeirah Living Guangzhou

Ascott IFC Guangzhou

MICE Hotel of the Year (North & East China)

New World Beijing Hotel

Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Kempinski Hotel Suzhou

MICE Hotel of the Year (South China)

Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

InterContinental Shenzhen

Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai

China Hotel

Business Hotel of the Year (North & East China)

Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

Sheraton Beijing Lize Hotel

Grand Millennium Beijing

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

NANJING GREAT HOTEL

JINGLI HOTEL

Business Hotel of the Year (South China)

JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe

The Westin Pazhou

The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers



Grand Hyatt Guangzhou

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER

Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel

DoubleTree by Hilton Yingde Resort

Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year



LN Residence by China Hotel, Guangzhou

Boutique Hotel of the Year

Kimpton Qiantan Shanghai

Art Hotel of the Year



Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt

The PuLi Hotel and Spa

NEW JINGLI HOTEL

Cordis, Hong Kong

LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year



NUO Hotel Beijing

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa

The Sukhothai Shanghai

The Shanghai EDITION

The Middle House

Landmark Hotel of the Year (East China)



The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong

Fairmont Peace Hotel

W Suzhou

Niccolo Suzhou

Landmark Hotel of the Year (South China)

Pullman Dali

Grand Hyatt Shenzhen

Langham Place, Guangzhou

Swissôtel Foshan Guangdong

Landmark Serviced Apartment of the Year



Ôpartment

The Most Influential Hotel of the Year



Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

W Shanghai - The Bund

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan

1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya

Most Influential Serviced Apartment

LIV'N 833

Getaway Hotel of the Year



Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan

Hilton Dali Resort & Spa

Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year



Shangri-La Guangzhou

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year



Yanqi Hotel Beijing managed by Kempinski

InterContinental Chengdu Global Center

JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shangri-La

InterContinental Shenzhen

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

Outstanding View of the Year



Conrad Guangzhou

Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year



BEI Zhaolong Hotel, JdV by Hyatt

Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year



W Guangzhou

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year



Le Méridien Shenzhen, Bao'an

Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai

Even Hotel Zhongshan City Center

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year



The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

The Sukhothai Shanghai

MGM Shanghai West Bund

The Middle House

Most Competitive Hotel Brand



New World Hotels & Resorts

Luxury Serviced Apartment Brand of the Year



Kerry Residences

Award for Excellent Hotelier



Regent Beijing - Florian S.Kuhn 费名洋

BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER - Alina Guo

Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma 马杰

MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing - Weay Cheng

Outstanding Wine Partner



INTERPROCOM

Outstanding Loyalty Partner Of The Year



GMS Group

And, of course, a huge thanks to our sponsors, China Hotel, INTERPROCOM, Iber Bellota, LondonFood Ltd., Laihui Coffee, Conviar.

And also a warm thank you to the following:

Turkish Airlines Guangzhou Office

Conrad Beijing

Mandarins Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

BEI Zhaolong Hotel, JdV by Hyatt

BVLGARI Hotel Shanghai

Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

MGM Shanghai West Bund

Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

Ôpartment

W Suzhou

M Social Suzhou

New JINGLI Hotel

JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an

Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

Conrad Guangzhou

W Guangzhou

Kempinski Residences Guangzhou

Guangzhou United Family Hospital

Kraemer Paris

Congratulations to all the winners! We look forward to welcoming you back for another spectacular event next year!