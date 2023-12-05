  1. home
  2. Articles

WATCH: That's 2023 Hospitality Awards a Glittering Success

By That's, December 5, 2023

0 0

On November 30, 2023, JY International Cultural Communications, the parent company of That's, proudly hosted the 7th That's Hospitality Awards at China Hotel, Guangzhou, an event that brought together 150 distinguished guests from the hospitality industry.

This year's ceremony continued the tradition of recognizing and honoring the excellence within China's dynamic and globally acclaimed hospitality sector.

Launched in 2017 at the W Shanghai on the Bund, the That's Hospitality Awards celebrates the very best of China's diverse and world-class hospitality industry. 

In the following years, the luxurious awards ceremony has grown in stature, with leading industry figures from across China descending on Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, Shanghai to see more than 100 hotels recognized for their excellence last year.

The success of the That's 2023 Hospitality Awards owes much to the unwavering support of our sponsors, partners, and media groups who contributed to the grandeur of this year's event.
Before we unveil the big winners, let's check out a video and some photos from the event!

1.jpg

3.jpg

5.jpg

10.jpg

11.jpg

DSC07655.jpg

DSC07764.jpg

DSC07777.jpg

DSC07994.jpg

DSC08047.jpg

   

Now, without further ado, we give you the winners of the That's 2023 Hospitality Awards:

New Hotel & Residence

  • Maqo Changsha

New Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Ascott Pazhou Guangzhou

Luxury Hotel of the Year (North China)

  • Regent Beijing

  • Waldorf Astoria Beijing

  • InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun

Luxury Hotel of the Year (East China)

  • Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund
  • Bulgari Hotel Shanghai
  • Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai
  • J Hotel Shanghai Tower
  • The Peninsula Shanghai

Luxury Hotel of the Year (South China)

  • Niccolo Changsha
  • The Langham, Shenzhen
  • The St.Regis Zhuhai
  • Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich
  • Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou
  • The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year 

  • MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing
  • Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown
  • Jumeirah Living Guangzhou

  • Ascott IFC Guangzhou

MICE Hotel of the Year (North & East China)

  • New World Beijing Hotel
  • Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai
  • Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai
  • Kempinski Hotel Suzhou

MICE Hotel of the Year (South China)

  • Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan
  • InterContinental Shenzhen
  • Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai
  • China Hotel

Business Hotel of the Year (North & East China)

  • Four Seasons Hotel Beijing
  • Sheraton Beijing Lize Hotel
  • Grand Millennium Beijing
  • Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai
  • NANJING GREAT HOTEL

  • JINGLI HOTEL

Business Hotel of the Year (South China)

  • JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Bao'an
  • Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe
  • The Westin Pazhou

The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

  • Grand Hyatt Guangzhou

Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

  • BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER
  • Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Yingde Resort

Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • LN Residence by China Hotel, Guangzhou

Boutique Hotel of the Year

  • Kimpton Qiantan Shanghai

Art Hotel of the Year

  • Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing
  • Taoxichuan Hotel, in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt
  • The PuLi Hotel and Spa
  • NEW JINGLI HOTEL
  • Cordis, Hong Kong
  • LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou

Outstanding Hotel Design of the Year

  • NUO Hotel Beijing
  • The PuXuan Hotel and Spa
  • The Sukhothai Shanghai
  • The Shanghai EDITION
  • The Middle House

Landmark Hotel of the Year (East China)

  • The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai
  • The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong
  • Fairmont Peace Hotel
  • W Suzhou
  • Niccolo Suzhou

Landmark Hotel of the Year (South China)

  • Pullman Dali
  • Grand Hyatt Shenzhen
  • Langham Place, Guangzhou
  • Swissôtel Foshan Guangdong

Landmark Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Ôpartment

The Most Influential Hotel of the Year

  • Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai
  • W Shanghai - The Bund
  • JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong
  • Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai
  • Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Nanshan
  • 1 Hotel Haitang Bay, Sanya

Most Influential Serviced Apartment

  • LIV'N 833

Getaway Hotel of the Year

  • Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan
  • Hilton Dali Resort & Spa

Leisure Getaway Hotel of the Year

  • Shangri-La Guangzhou

Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

  • Yanqi Hotel Beijing managed by Kempinski
  • InterContinental Chengdu Global Center
  • JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shangri-La
  • InterContinental Shenzhen
  • Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

Outstanding View of the Year

  • Conrad Guangzhou

Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

  • BEI Zhaolong Hotel, JdV by Hyatt

Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

  • W Guangzhou

The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel of the Year

  • Le Méridien Shenzhen, Bao'an
  • Artyzen Habitat Hengqin Zhuhai
  • Even Hotel Zhongshan City Center

Outstanding Hotel Spa of the Year

  • The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi
  • The Sukhothai Shanghai
  • MGM Shanghai West Bund

  • The Middle House

Most Competitive Hotel Brand

  • New World Hotels & Resorts

Luxury Serviced Apartment Brand of the Year

  • Kerry Residences

Award for Excellent Hotelier

  • Regent Beijing - Florian S.Kuhn 费名洋
  • BEIJING GUOCE INTERNATIONAL CONVENTION & EXHIBITION CENTER - Alina Guo
  • Kerry Residences - Jennie Ma 马杰
  • MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing - Weay Cheng

Outstanding Wine Partner

  • INTERPROCOM

Outstanding Loyalty Partner Of The Year

  • GMS Group

And, of course, a huge thanks to our sponsors, China Hotel, INTERPROCOM, Iber Bellota, LondonFood Ltd., Laihui Coffee, Conviar.

And also a warm thank you to the following:

  • Turkish Airlines Guangzhou Office

  • Conrad Beijing

  • Mandarins Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing

  • BEI Zhaolong Hotel, JdV by Hyatt

  • BVLGARI Hotel Shanghai

  • Hyatt Regency Shanghai Global Harbor

  • MGM Shanghai West Bund

  • Kempinski The One Suites Hotel Shanghai Downtown

  • Ôpartment

  • W Suzhou

  • M Social Suzhou

  • New JINGLI Hotel

  • JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao'an

  • Sheraton Shenzhen Nanshan

  • Conrad Guangzhou

  • W Guangzhou

  • Kempinski Residences Guangzhou

  • Guangzhou United Family Hospital

  • Kraemer Paris

Congratulations to all the winners! We look forward to welcoming you back for another spectacular event next year!

That's Hospitality Awards That's Hospitality Awards Guangzhou Shanghai Beijing

more news

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai 2023 Food & Drink Awards

Think you have a contender?

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards 2023

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards 2023

The 15th Annual That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards took place at Lounge by Topgolf.

That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards Tickets on Sale Now!

That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards Tickets on Sale Now!

Now in its 15th year, one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry.

Last Chance to Vote in the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards!

You have until midnight tonight!

Vote Now in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards!

The flash voting is only part of it...

Voting Now Open in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

Rise up and be counted!

Nominate Now in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

Think you have a contender?

Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2022

See which restaurants and bars were crowned at our annual Food and Drink Awards, voted for by our readers.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

17 Amazing Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Uruguayan Consulate Marks a Year of Groundbreaking Achievements

Shanghai Food & Drink Gossip: November 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Welcomes 2,029 Visitors on 1st Day of New Visa-Free Policy

China Welcomes 2,029 Visitors on 1st Day of New Visa-Free Policy

36 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

36 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

WATCH: That's 2023 Hospitality Awards a Glittering Success

WATCH: That's 2023 Hospitality Awards a Glittering Success

5 Places to Enjoy Cantonese Opera in Guangzhou

5 Places to Enjoy Cantonese Opera in Guangzhou

Salon du Chocolat – the 'World Cup' of the Chocolate Industry

Salon du Chocolat – the 'World Cup' of the Chocolate Industry

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives