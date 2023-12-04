Vina San Pedro 1865 Unveils New Brand Image and Strategic Partnership in China

Vina San Pedro 1865, the distinguished wine brand, hosted a grand strategic launch dinner and a Masterclass with its Chief Winemaker in Shanghai. The event marked the collaboration with leading regional distribution companies in China, reinforcing its commitment to the Chinese market.

In conjunction with the strategic partnership announcement, Vina San Pedro 1865 revealed its refreshed brand image with the debut of the new promotional video, "Born Outstanding, Every Step is New," on the outdoor screen at the iconic Jing'an Temple Babel Club in Shanghai.

Deepening Market Presence with Regional Focus

Vina San Pedro 1865, the premium wine brand under the Chilean Vina San Pedro winery, pays homage to the winery's founding year in 1865. As one of the top 20 global wine producers and the second-largest wine exporter in Chile under the VSPT Wine Group, 1865 has been active in the Chinese market for over a decade.

At the strategic launch dinner, Craig Aldous, CEO of VSPT Wine Group China, expressed high expectations for 1865 in the Chinese market based on its outstanding performance as the top-selling brand in its category in South Korea. Aldous emphasized the strategic selection of 3-4 designated importers to establish a trusted and long-term sales network, ensuring mutual benefits for importers and downstream partners while maintaining a cohesive brand image for consumers.

This strategic release signifies VSPT's long-term commitment to the development of the 1865 brand in China. Shangyuan Group Qiyuan Trading and Guangzhou Chuntang Trading will respectively handle sales in the eastern and southern regions. In the near future, partners from the northern and western regions will join, forming a comprehensive sales network across China. Johnson Yang, Sales Director of VSPT Wine Group China, stated, "1865 will now collaborate with regional importers to support the nationwide distribution network and brand development. Our sales team will actively expand distribution networks and contribute to the establishment of a more extensive presence."

Unveiling the Refreshed Brand Image

The unveiling of the new promotional video, "Born Outstanding, Every Step is New," marked the rejuvenation of 1865's brand image in China. Displayed on the LED screen at Jing'an Temple Babel Club, the video showcased the achievements of outstanding individuals across various industries, highlighting the spirit of excellence, self-drive, and courage to innovate. This resonates with 1865's commitment to exploring and innovating, establishing itself as a pioneer in the new world.

Sharon Yeh, Market Director of VSPT Wine Group China, stated, "Our consumers are those who strive for self-improvement, pursue quality in life, and possess the ability to explore diverse experiences. They focus on exploration and have a deep understanding in certain areas, emphasizing their aesthetic taste and staying true to personal choices. This perfectly aligns with the philosophy that 1865 has consistently upheld in winemaking. We hope 1865 becomes a companion and witness on our consumers' journey to higher aspirations."

Exploring Terroir, Excellence in Every Glass

In the afternoon, Andrea Calderon Vasquez, the Chief Winemaker of 1865, along with renowned wine lecturer Wine Xiaopi, conducted a comprehensive Masterclass for over 60 partners, media professionals, and opinion leaders. The Masterclass provided a detailed exploration of the 1865 wine portfolio, showcasing the winery's dedication to precision, innovation, and the expression of terroir.

Andrea Calderon Vasquez expressed her passion for immersing herself in nature, meticulously studying each terroir to create wines that reflect the unique characteristics of the land. The selected vineyard series, precision cuvee series, and limited-edition collection epitomize the pursuit of knowledge and excellence, each bottle telling a story of the chemical reactions between different varieties, soils, climates, and time.

The strategic launch event marked a significant milestone for 1865's brand development in China, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional wines and a unique brand experience to Chinese consumers.