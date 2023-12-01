8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

5-Day Xishuangbanna Rainforest & Culture Tour



Nicknamed 'Little Thailand,' Xishuangbanna boasts awe-inspiring tropical scenery, unique Dai minority culture and a pleasant climate all year round.

Marvel at this tropical botanical landscape, then experience a thrilling walk on the 'air corridor' hanging 100 meters above the original rainforest.

Visit local markets with exotic snacks and products and stepping into some of the best-preserved Dai villages and former royal gardens of the Dai kingdom.

Visit Thai style monasteries, encounter wild animals, hundreds of years old tea trees and much more...

3-Day Sacred Taoist Sanqing Mountain



Sanqing Mountain, also known as Mount Shaohua, is a famous Taoist mountain with unique granite pillars and three picturesque peaks.

The entire Sanqing Mountain scenic area offers truly stunning views, resembling a traditional Chinese ink painting, with peculiar peaks, ancient trees, flowing springs, and mist-shrouded mountains – a beautiful landscape of exceptional natural and geological heritage.

Spend this weekend in this earthly paradise, experience mountain climbing competitions, learn about Taoist cultural, and enjoy local cuisine.

6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang



The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West.

As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with sights including the Huang River, Confucius Temple, Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes.

A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes of the Silk Road.

3-Day NYE Mystical Taoist Retreat & Hot Spring Resort

Maoshan Hot Spring Holiday Hotel is nestled among the mountains and waters, with all guest rooms boasting private hot spring tubs designed to offer exquisite views from their balconies.

This trip also takes in Jurong Maoshan Scenic Area, a famous Taoist mountain. It is the birthplace of the Daoist Shangqing School and is known as the 'Shangqing Sect Altar.'

It is also one of China's six major mountainous Anti-Japanese War bases with numerous natural attractions, including nine peaks, 19 springs, 26 caves, and 28 pools.

5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Ancient Town





Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also offers the chance to go skiing, and takes in the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, the Saint Sophia Cathederal, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and Guandong Ancient Lane to experience the Harbin culture of yesteryear!

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

4-Day 'Avatar Mountain' Zhangjiajie & Glass Bridge



Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become a striking and iconic Chinese landscape.

Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests.

This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world's longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge – walk it if you dare!

