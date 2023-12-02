Uruguayan Consulate Marks a Year of Groundbreaking Achievements

Facundo Simón, the Consul General of Uruguay in Guangzhou, arrived in China for the first time in November 2022. Despite the tumultuous uncertainty of that time, the 31-year-old had lofty ambitions. The moment China opened up, he set about feverishly delivering Uruguayan products and culture to all the festivals and fairs that fell within his jurisdiction — introducing his home country to the world's most populous major consumer economy.

Image via Consulate General of Uruguay in Guangzhou

Fast forward a full turn around the sun and we join Simón at the Happy Monk for his year-end party, celebrating an impressive list of accomplishments. We drank Uruguayan tannat and engorged ourselves upon soft cheeses while exchanging banter with high ranking diplomats from across the Americas.

Image via Consulate General of Uruguay in Guangzhou

In 2023, a significant year marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Uruguayan Consulate in Guangzhou dedicated its efforts to promoting Uruguay in a number of areas. The consulate participated in over 20 commercial events, including fairs, talks, and seminars, to showcase goods and services from Uruguay.

Image via Consulate General of Uruguay in Guangzhou

Uruguayan products have been making prominent inroads particularly with beef and wine. At the 6th China International Import Export fair in Shanghai, Uruguay Beef welcomed attendees to a 250sqm kiosk in this year's agriculture-focused event. Furthermore, Uruguay was the "Country of Honor" at last May's SIAL (French acronym for Salon International De L'Alimentation) in Shanghai.

The SIAL is the largest food and beverage trade exhibition held annually in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Paris, Montreal, Toronto, Las Vegas, New Delhi, and many more cities. Image via @SIAL国际食品展/Weibo

Beyond hosting more than five wine tastings to promote Uruguayan wines, the consulate also worked to highlight Uruguayuan stones and other sectors which investment opportunities within the country.

Image via Consulate General of Uruguay in Guangzhou

As the only consular office representing Uruguay in southern China, including Hong Kong and Macao, the Consul General visited several provinces, further enhancing bilateral relations. This commitment resulted in the initiation or signing of more than 9 agreements in 2023, covering areas such as university cooperation, library sisterhoods, and frameworks for commercial exchanges. In addition to commercial promotion, the consulate also focused on promoting Uruguayan culture, particularly literature, through events with libraries and Chinese institutions.

[Cover image via Consulate General of Uruguay in Guangzhou]