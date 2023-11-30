18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

LEH Foshan Winter Market 2023

After the resounding success of last year's event, LEH International School Foshan is thrilled to announce the return of the Winter Market 2023! Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 9 2023, and prepare to be immersed in a festive wonderland on our campus. Open to the public, this event is a warm invitation to everyone in our community to come together and revel in the joyous spirit of the season. Whether you're a part of the LEH Foshan community or simply wish to experience the charm of our school, we welcome you to join us for an afternoon of merry celebration.



December 9, 3.30pm - 7.30pm

LEH International School Fosha, No.26 Jingping Road, Chancheng

Foshan

Printmaking Masterclass Course

A beginners Printmaking Course for children aged 10 to 19 led by Ms. Helen Hayward, an experienced art educator at LEH Foshan, an associate of The Royal Society of Painter Printmakers, and an award winning printmaking artist. This course promises to ignite your child's artistic passion and develop their technical skills. Our Saturday Masterclasses are delivered in our fully equipped Print Room and students will explore monoprinting, lino printing, collography and dry point etching starting from a theme based idea with reference and exposure to international print artists.



November 25, 2023; December 2, 2023; January 18, 2024; Feburary 23, 2024; March 21, 2024; April 19, 2024

Saturday, 9am - 1pm or 2pm - 5pm

Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan, 26 Jingping Road, Chancheng

Mommy Son & Junoflo China Tour

Music, like love, knows no boundaries, and HIPHOP culture is the reason and answer for bringing people together. Regardless of different countries or regions, the love for HIPHOP culture attracts enthusiasts and fans, creating a gathering of like-minded individuals. HIPHOP connects people globally, and it's the magnetic force that unites fans and Rap Stars from various backgrounds. Join us to experience the heart-pounding beats and the universal language of HIPHOP, bringing together music lovers and audiences from around the world. Be there live, tune in to your frequency, and feel the magnetic vibe of music!



December 1, from 8pm

Also Live, 2/F, Building C, No.6 Yihe Road, Shunde

The Spirit of Ceramics



The exhibition features 100 outstanding works selected from the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021. These works originate from various countries and regions and encompass different techniques, forms, and styles, including ceramics, sculptures, installations, paintings, and videos.



Until December 18, 2023

Guangdong New Shiwan Art Museum, No.1 Laixiang Road, Shiwan, Shunde

The Mixed



The exhibition tries to showcase the cross-cultural context by exploring the TERRA, the CONSTRUCTED objects and the HUMANITY, merging with the assimilations between the aboriginal and exotic visions, to evoke a complex and memorial intuition. This profusion of ties inspired ten artists of different nationalities and backgrounds, who questioned themselves, crossing diverse intercultural proposals in this exhibition in Foshan. "The Mixed" is not a point of arrival. Rather than that, it's a starting point of humanity under the terra and constructions.



October 21 - December 21, 2023

Art On Space, Shop 101, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

272 Gallery by STREAM, Shop 2, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

SOS Perfume, No. 61 Yonghongwufang, Cuihong Road, Foshan

Sensing Bookstore, No.27 Cuihong Road, Foshan

The Calling Hill, No.127 Fenjiangzhong Road, Foshan

Hong Kong

Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival 2023 (December Version)

Clockenflap, Hong Kong's largest international outdoor music and arts festival, will take place at Central Harbourfront on December 1 - 3, 2023.



December 1 - 3, 2023

Central Harbourfront Event Space

READ MORE: Countdown! Clockenflap Ignites Hong Kong in One Week

The Oyster Odyssey Exhibition

Restoring Hong Kong's Lost Treasure



The exhibition takes visitors on an enthralling journey to discover the ecological, cultural, and historical significance of oysters and oyster reefs in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind the disappearance of oyster reefs and highlights the conservation efforts in oyster reef restoration and habitat preservation. It's a captivating experience that not only engages all the senses of the audience, but also serves as a valuable platform to educate and inspire visitors through interactive displays and information.

Until January 31, 2024

Hong Kong Maritime Museum, Central Pier 8, Hong Kong

deTour 2023 – Design Festival



Incorporating the notion of 'New Know How', deTour invites the public to delve deep into the heart of local crafts, examining their glorious past and envisioning a future that bridges the old and the new. Through various installations, exhibitions, workshops, design dialogues, film screenings and guided tours featuring seasoned and young artists, visitors can experiment with new concepts while immersing themselves in Hong Kong's rich cultural heritage.



Until December 3, 2023

PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central

Citygate Outlets x The Smurfs 'Smurfs Up Christmas'



Citygate Outlets celebrates the 65th anniversary of The Smurfs with the 'Smurfs Up Christmas' carnival. During the promotion period, the mall will turn into The Smurfs Christmas Village, featuring Smurfs in futuristic festive looks with a four-metre-tall 'Smurf X' installation making its world debut and six Instagrammable, interactive hotspots!



Until January 2, 2024

18-20 Tat Tung Road, Tung Chung, Lantau (MTR Tung Chung Station, Exit C)

ifc mall 'Snow Park' Christmas Installation



Everyone dreaming of a white Christmas in Hong Kong will finally have their dream come true when the 'SnowPark' opens its doors at ifc mall. The Oval Atrium at ifc mall will become a picture-perfect holiday destination inspired by a quintessential European ski resort, offering guests a sleighful of interactive winter experiences in seven interactive zones.



Until January 1, 2024

ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong Island (MTR Hong Kong Station Exit F)

Festival Walk 'Walk with Me' Christmas Art Project



The 'Walk with Me' Christmas installations at Festival Walk are made from 10 tons of recyclable materials collected from Asia, including a 15-metre-tall treehouse, European cottage, adorable mushrooms, and 12 Christmas puppet wooden sculptures, making for the perfect 25th anniversary gifts for Festival Walk.



Until January 1, 2024

Level LG2, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Kowloon

Celebrate the Gift of Each Other at LANDMARK



This Christmas, LANDMARK Atrium is transformed into a wonderous winter scene, featuring Mount Santa Paws — a gigantic snow-covered Polar Bear Mountain populated by over 100 festive animal friends. Join in the thrilling adventures and experience all 12 exhilarating experiences set against the snowy ski landscape. All proceeds from the Stage Ticket and exclusive Festive Merchandise will go directly to the charity partners.



Until January 1, 2024

15 Queen’s Road Central, LANDMARK, Central, Hong Kong Island

MOKO 'Merry X'mas! Knit Our Town'



This year, MOKO's 'Merry X'mas! Knit Our Town' campaign presents an exciting collaboration with local artists La Belle Époque to celebrate Christmas in style!



Until January 1, 2024

193 Prince Edward Road West, Mongkok, Kowloon

Mira Place 'Find Your Santa Zo-mate' Christmas Campaign 2023



This Christmas, Mira Place introduces the first-ever AI lifting ball installation in a shopping mall in Hong Kong to offer guests a dynamic stargazing experience. As many as 200 dynamic lifting balls will recreate the northern lights, zodiac signs, and other Christmas and celestial motifs, creating an unprecedented immersive northern lights experience. Find your perfect Santa ‘Zo-mate’ and embark on a unique Christmas journey as you explore the Nordic-themed Christmas village with a dreamy glass house and 12 Santa ‘Zo-mates’, as well as the outdoor giant Santa. The Instagrammable photo spots inside and outside the mall are all must-visits in Hong Kong this Christmas!



Until January 1, 2024

132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

IKEA Christmas Market at East Point City



This Christmas, the IKEA Christmas Market is bringing a Swedish festive atmosphere to East Point City. Get ready for the many Christmas-themed photo spots, including the first giant FABLER bear in Hong Kong and the creative IKEA Christmas tree, as well as a cabin full of new Christmas goods. Don’t miss the Christmas postcard programme to enjoy limited-edition IKEA Christmas postcards delivery services, with specially designed Christmas pattern stamps — perfect for sending the warmest Christmas greetings to your friends!



Until January 1, 2024

Atrium, 1/F, East Point City, 8 Chung Wa Road, Tsuen Kwan O, New Territories

Macao



23rd Macau Food Festival



This year's event once again brings together over a hundred restaurants, offering a global culinary feast. Moreover, 25 international merchants gather together to form a uniquely flavoured "Southeast Asian Village".



November 17 - December 3, 2023

Monday - Thursday: 4pm - 11pm

Friday - Sunday: 3pm - 12 midnight

Sai Van Lake Square, Macau Tower Front (50 meters West of Sun Yat-sen Road, Macau Lobby Area)

2023 Ferreira de Almeida Festival



The event spotlights the cultural heritage of the Ferreira de Almeida community. A myriad of activities, such as concerts, Open-air Cinema, exhibitions, and community gatherings, immerse attendees in the historical ambiance of the location. Concurrently, racing-themed endeavours like Mini-Car Races Fiesta, workshops, racing-inspired art displays, Classic Car Show, and Grand Prix Racing Car Photography Exhibition add excitement to the event, echoing the fervour of this month’s Grand Prix for all attendees.



2023 Ferreira de Almeida Festival Opening Ceremony

November 4, 4pm - 5pm

Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro

Ferreira de Almeida Festival - Music Festival

November 4 - 5, 12noon - 5pm

Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro, Rua de S. Roque

“Taste of Macao - Micro Flavors” Exhibition

November 4 - 26, 11am - 6pm (Closed on Mondays)

G32 Gallery, No. 32, Rua de S. Miguel

“One Incense, One Burner” - Incense Culture and Burner Art Exhibition

November 4 - 28, 11am - 6pm (Closed on Mondays)

10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator

5th Encounter in Macao



Prepare to embark on a journey of Sino-Portuguese aesthetics. A myriad of exceptional celebrations are hosted aside the backdrop of Macao's historic districts and iconic buildings including the "Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries", the "China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival", a Portuguese fado concert, the "Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair", "Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community", and wine tasting workshops. The event boosts an impressive array of 70 sessions, brimming with activities that showcase the talents of over 600 artists and performers, creating a magnificent cultural and artistic park for the public and unleashing the charm of Macao as a city of Sino-Portuguese cultural and artistic encounters.



Until January 1, 2024

Various venues, please refer to www.icm.gov.mo/FCP

