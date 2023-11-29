12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Leap of Creativity

YUE's new menu will challenge your perception of Cantonese cuisine. One of Executive Chef Seven's signature dishes, "The Toothpaste", will definitely give guests a big surprise! YUE is the initial of Canton, and the word also means to jump over. At YUE, we create and innovate modern Cantonese cuisine. We are a bunch of young and talented chefs who always think out of the box and challenge ourselves with different modern and Western scientific cooking techniques to redefine and create modern Cantonese cuisine. We discovered the old Cantonese food and presented it with a whole new concept.



For more information, please contact:

Yue · Creative Cantonese Cuisine Customer Service

Tel / WeChat: 19927576951

Address: 4th floor, Nanfenghui, 618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

We're Hiring! Calling All English Junior Editors



Urbanites, a cross-cultural community club created by Urban Family, is now officially recruiting English Junior Editors for "Urban Family"! On a weekend day, immerse yourself in the workplace life of writing and producing an English magazine. Gain insights into the media industry, understand communication logic, and experience the challenges faced by media professionals!



Price: RMB159

December 3, 9am - 12noon

That's Guangzhou Office

Christmas Party at Morton's Grille Guangzhou



Get into the festive spirit with Morton's Grille Guangzhou's Christmas Party! Avail the Early Bird rate of just RMB288 until December 15, and enjoy a fantastic package including festival food, mulled wine, a 3-hour drink free flow, DJ performance, and a chance to win exciting prizes in the Lucky Draw. Don't miss the Shisha Experience at this lively Christmas celebration!



Early Bird: RMB288 until December 15

December 23, 7pm - 10pm

Morton's Grille Guangzhou, Shop L505 & L603 International Grand City(IGC), No.222 Xingmin Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Food & Drink



Bravo's 7th Anniversary

Celebrate Bravo's 7th Anniversary on Friday, December 1, starting at 7pm until late! Join the festivities and enjoy a night of great drinks and cheers as Bravo thanks you for your continuous support. Let's raise our glasses together and make it a memorable celebration!



December 1, 7pm to late

Bravo, Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Holiday Bazaar



AISG extends a very special invitation to our PTA Holiday Bazaar! We have over 15 food booths featuring various cuisines, and over 80 booths hosted by our community, students, and outside vendors selling exciting items and hosting many different holiday activities. You'll find jewelry, housewares, Christmas cookies, shoes, bags, and so much more. Come and find your unique holiday gifts. Don't miss the event!



December 2, 11am - 3pm

AISG Ersha Campus, No.3 Yan Yu Street South, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

InterNations Guangzhou German Wine Festival 2023



We are thrilled to invite you to join InterNations Guangzhou German Wine Festival 2023! See you at 7pm in Kempinski Residences Guangzhou on Saturday, December 2! Come to experience a culturally rich evening and meet people from all around the world!



December 2, 7pm - 10pm

Kempinski Residences Guangzhou, No.19 Jianshe Liu Ma Lu, Yuexiu

Hope & Sesame x Little Bao



Little Bao is home to the most original bao burgers in Hong Kong by Asia's Best Female Chef, May Chow. Drawing from the richness of Chinese cuisine, they reimagine Hong Kong comfort food while drawing inspiration from flavours and techniques all over the world. Little Bao makes its debut in the Chinese mainland, starting with Guangzhou, bringing its signature dish, "Bao", to the historically rich yet youthful neighborhood of Dongshankou.



December 2, 2023

Hope & Sesame, No.58 Miaoqian West Road, Dongshankou, Yuexiu

Music

Darius China Tour 2023

Inspired by fifiltered house music from the French Touch era, Darius nonetheless takes a different



path than his elders. At a time when everyone would still sample, he chose to bring together

spatial territories and immersed symbolism through melodies that make you want to dance as

much as dream.

December 2, from 10pm

AURORA, No.1 Shuqianyi Yiheng Road, Yuexiu

Arts

Innumerable Ravines Contesting with Each Other

The exhibition features twelve mainstream schools of ancient Chinese painting, showcasing 455 items (actual artefacts) from 166 painters. Over 30% of the displayed works are making their debut, and more than 70% are precious cultural relics.



November 30, 2023 - March 31, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Majestic Baota Mountain and Yanhe River



Over 100 carefully selected artworks from the China National Art Museum, spanning Chinese painting, oil painting, printmaking, and sculpture, are heading southward. The exhibition focuses on the spirit of the Long March and the Yan'an spirit, providing a close encounter with the resilience and warmth of the Chinese people in the 20th century. Revisit the stirring years of the spark that ignited a prairie fire.



November 30, 2023 - February 29, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

New Chapter of the Era



This exhibition showcases the exploration and practice of contemporary Guangdong art. Witness the convergence and collision of renowned and emerging Guangdong artists, featuring newly donated works from established artists and contemporary pieces from young talents. The exhibition focuses on the elegance of personalities, the charm of Lingnan, and the landscapes of the new Guangdong, presenting a vivid portrayal of the contemporary artistic scene in Lingnan.



November 30, 2023 - February 29, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

Road of Fusion



Precious original works by Lin Fengmian, collected by the China Art Palace (Shanghai Museum of Art) and the Shanghai Chinese Painting Institute, will be showcased in Guangdong. This exhibition also brings together masterpieces from renowned artists such as Liu Haisu, Wu Guanzhong, and Wu Zuoren—a rare opportunity to witness the fusion of Eastern and Western art in the exploration of "two generations" of artists since the early 20th century.



November 29, 2023 - February 29, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

