12 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

F5 Sunday Brunch

Hello Shenzhen! F5 is excited to meet you all for another fabulous brunch! Join us on Dec 3rd, Freeflow brunch Turkish version @Bunco Fine Italian sparkling wines, delicious food, fantastic DJ on set…What are you waiting for? Sign up now for your early bird ticket!



December 3, 11am - 2pm

Bunco By Abidin, 105a, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, No.6, Xinghua Road, Merchants Street, Nanshan

"Pawspective: Unleashing Hope"

A Heartwarming Exhibition for a Pawsome Cause

Get ready for a unique and heartwarming experience at the "Pawspective: Unleashing Hope" event, taking place from 1pm to 5pm on December 2 at ADC Art Exhibition Center in Shenzhen. This one-of-a-kind exhibition brings together talented photographers from China and abroad to challenge perceptions about shelter dogs while supporting the noble cause of Karuna Rescue.



December 2, 1pm - 5pm

ADC Art Exhibition Center, Liyuan Road, Luohu

Food & Drink



GF Deck the Paws Party SZ

Celebrate the season with our furry friends! Deck your dogs out in their holiday best and bring them out to socialize! Let's make this Christmas unforgettable for our puppies!



December 3, 2023

Maluoka Rooftop Bar, Shenzhen, 6 floor, Block Tu, Design Industrial Park, No.3838, Nanshan Road, Nanshan

Winter Social Gathering by TGK



The Table Game Knights Association will be hosting their first social post covid. Come hang out, eat good food, and meet new people at Half Ton Brewery! We’ll be having an ugly Christmas sweater competition, white elephant gift exchange, lucky draw for you winter birthdays and of course all sorts of board-games for you to play! For details and tickets contact Eric (Wechat: Bizounours)



December 3, 2023

Half Ton Brewery, Shop 106, 1/F, Building 212, Tairan Science & Technology Park, Tairan Si Lu, Futian

Music

Ghostly Kisses Asia Tour 2023

Margaux Sauvé's life has always revolved around music. Born into a musical family in Quebec, she began playing the violin at the age of five. Despite briefly dropping out of music school to avoid missing out on fun, her passion for music persisted, leading her to play the violin in local bands. Later, she ventured into vocal training, believing that a powerful voice was essential for a singer. Growing up, mainstream music on local radio failed to resonate with her until she started creating music during her psychology studies at university, revealing a newfound avenue for self-expression: "Music opened up an entirely new path for me."



December 3, 7.30pm - late

Nanshan Cultural and Sports Center Theater, Nanshan Sports Center, Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Darius China Tour 2023



Inspired by fifiltered house music from the French Touch era, Darius nonetheless takes a different path than his elders. At a time when everyone would still sample, he chose to bring together spatial territories and immersed symbolism through melodies that make you want to dance as much as dream.



December 1, from 10pm

Bo LiveHouse, 1F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

Nanshan Live Concerts



This event invites five popular bands from the Greater Bay Area for five consecutive Saturdays, starting from November 18 to December 16! Don't miss out on these five original bands!



Until December 16, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Arts



Plant Intelligence

In the era of intense focus on artificial intelligence, it's crucial to broaden our perspective on the concept of "intelligence." According to Mancuso, defining intelligence as the ability to solve problems opens up diverse possibilities. Intelligence doesn't solely originate from humans but extends to nature, encompassing microorganisms, minerals, celestial bodies, and more abstract entities.



Until December 22, 2023

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

A Journey of All and None - Jacky Tsai Solo Exhibition



The exhibition, titled "万象与留白 A Journey of All and None," draws inspiration from Nietzsche's philosophical novel "A Book for All and None." "万象" represents the infinite richness and complexity in Cai Yunhua's works, while "留白" reflects the depth and inclusiveness in his creative philosophy. Showcasing dozens of pieces encompassing the artist's career, the exhibition embodies his rich experiences with life, philosophy, Zen, and nature.



Until January 1, 2024

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, No.184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

New Fairytale Paradigm



A total of more than 40 paintings by Zhou Yiwen are exhibited, as well as six large-scale installation works such as "Peace Square", "Sleeping Angel", "Birth of Angel", "Angel Singing", "Freshness Period", and "Green Horse", conveying the artist's thinking on love, peace and environmental protection.



Until January 7, 2024

OCT Contemporary Art Terminal (OCAT), Bldg. F2, Enping Jie, OCT Loft, Nanshan

Innovation of Impressions



Oil Painting and Photography Exhibition of Normandy, France

In the 19th century, France was undoubtedly the artistic center of Europe. The invention of photography in 1839, with its precise reproduction of reality, significantly impacted traditional European painting. Artists began exploring new directions for the development of painting. This exhibition features 120 masterpieces, bringing together works by Western art giants such as Monet, Corot, and Courbet in the Normandy region of France. The diverse exhibits showcase the collision of artistic ideas and blending of painting techniques in the Normandy region, narrating the story of art and technology driving human history and civilization.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

Interwoven Scape Digital Art Exhibition



The France OPLINEPRIZE holds its first exhibition in Shenzhen, featuring 17 sets of works by 21 renowned artists from 9 countries (China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, the USA, and Norway). Most of these works are being exhibited in China for the first time.



Until January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

