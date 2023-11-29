17 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

Recommended

Notte Italiana 2023



The China-Italy Chamber of Commerce in special partnership with the Italian Institute of Culture in Beijing is glad to invite you to the 2023 Edition of the Italian Night "Notte Italiana" on December 1 at Park Hyatt Hotel, Beijing. Do not miss the largest social event for the Italian Business Community and our Chinese partners and friends in a night of high-quality networking, authentic Italian culture and lifestyle, and great company exposure.



December 1, from 6.30pm

Park Hyatt Beijing, No.2 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang

Food & Drink



Enchanted Wonders Afternoon Tea

Celebrate the festive season with the Enchanted Wonders Afternoon Tea at China World Summit Wing, Beijing. Indulge in delightful treats like the traditional log cake with cute Santa Claus, cherry white chocolate mousse tree, smoked salmon roll with dill sour cream, and turkey ham paired with cranberry gel. Each bite captures the genuine warmth of Christmas, making your winter afternoon memorable. Join us at The Lounge on the 80th floor for a joyous and delicious experience.



Price: RMB768 for 2 persons including coffee or tea

Available from November 2023

The Lounge, L80, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Trio Christmas Market

Trio's Wine Christmas Market is back! This festive season, indulge in the spirit of Christmas with the perfect gift – wine!



Price: Early Bird, RMB198, At Door, RMB258

December 2, 1pm - 5pm

Trio Wine Bar, #2139, Level 1, North Tower, Shangdu SOHO, 8 Dongdaqiao Road, Chaoyang

Nikolaus Brunch with Kids Christmas Activities



Did you know that the true story of our beloved, jolly Christmas icon Santa Claus begins with Nikolaus (in German) or Saint Nicholas (in English) or Sinterklaas (in Dutch), a fourth-century Greek Christian bishop from the Mediterranean city of Myra in present-day Turkey? Surprise! Yup, he was neither from the North Pole, nor a reindeer-sled driver! Zarah is commemorating St. Nicolas’ generosity with a delicious Sunday Brunch and a fun-filled kid’s Christmas Corner!



December 3, from 10am

Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Music



Isaac Gracie China Tour 2023

Isaac Gracie, the British singer-songwriter, was born in 1994 in Ealing, West London. He began experimenting with songwriting at the age of 14. Influenced by his mother, a poet, his music is infused with a strong literary atmosphere, revealing melancholic poetry and delicate emotions. His powerful vocals, characterized by robust lower tones and subtle highs, showcase a versatile range from clear and bright to husky.



December 1, from 8pm

LocalAce Live, Beijing Film Academy, Pingfang Road, Chaoyang

Encore - Shuangzi



In 2022, Shuangzi's "上岸" album was originally scheduled for a special three-night premiere at Blue Note Beijing. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the performance had to be canceled on the eve of the show. After a special performance at the beginning of 2023, both on and off the stage felt that there was more to be shared. Shuangzi promises to have another face-to-face, close-up live performance this year as a way to give back to the fans who love him. It serves as a bookend and aims to provide a perfect conclusion to the year for everyone.



December 2 - 3, 2023

Blue Note Beijing, B1/F, No.23 Qianmen Dajie, Dongcheng

Taro Aika's Special Band 2023 - Happy Attack



Taro Senga, also known as Taro Aika, took to the stage at the age of 3, and his career spans more years than the age of many fans born after 2000. Despite numerous invitations to perform at major international music festivals, this marks his first visit to China.



December 3, 2023

OMNI Space, B-103, Tianqiao Arts Center, Tianqiao Nan Dajie, Xicheng

Arts



Happy Martian

The exhibition is organized thematically rather than chronologically, presenting works from different periods that trace the continuity and connections in the artist's long, over 70-year creative career. Since the late 1940s, Lasnig pioneered a self-observational painting method she referred to as "body awareness," aiming to depict the feelings originating from the self, not the outward appearance perceived by others. She explained, "The only truth is my own feelings, and these occur in the body in which I reside."



Until January 7, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

European Oil Painting Art Collection Exhibition



The exhibition showcases masterpieces by renowned artists known as the "Barbizon School of Seven Stars," including Corot, Rousseau, Millet, Dupre, and Diaz. These Barbizon painters immersed themselves in nature, objectively depicting changes in light and shadows, and portraying real life. While embracing realism, they had a significant influence on the birth of Impressionism.



Until December 5, 2023

Above The Clouds Art Gallery, No.1704 Cultural and Art New Street, Gaobeidian, Chaoyang

Prehistoric Lower Yangtze



The Hemudu Culture, dating back approximately 7,000 to 5,000 years, named after the Hemudu site in Yuyao, is one of the most significant Neolithic cultures in the Yangtze River basin and a prominent representative of China's prehistoric civilizations. This exhibition will showcase numerous artifacts unearthed from sites such as Hemudu, Tianluoshan, Tashan, and Jingtoushan.



Until December 31, 2023

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Nice Dog



This exhibition focuses on the artist's creative practices over the past six years, featuring a collection of significant works from important collections worldwide, as well as the premiere of his latest masterpieces. Krull, who graduated from the Düsseldorf Art Academy in 2017 under the mentorship of artist Peter Doig, has recently relocated to New York. His recent works reflect a sense of unease and anxiety influenced by the atmosphere of the city.



Until December 1, 2023

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Elemental Constellations



The exhibition showcases 17 sets of works from 15 artists worldwide, encompassing mediums such as painting, sculpture, installations, and video art. Inspired by Primo Levi's novel "The Periodic Table".



Until February 5, 2024

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Han Yuchen Oil Painting Art Exhibition



This exhibition, Han Yuchen's third major showcase in Beijing, features 38 masterpieces of oil paintings on Tibetan themes, 55 large-scale sketches capturing diverse ethnic groups, and a collection of over 90 authentic European oil paintings spanning nearly three centuries.



Until December 3, 2023

Above The Clouds Art Gallery, No.1704 Cultural and Art New Street, Gaobeidian, Chaoyang

The Essence of Shandong's Ancient Civilization



Through seven sections, the exhibition showcases the East Asian cultural genes and developmental journey of Chinese civilization from different perspectives, revealing the consistent essence of Chinese culture.



Until January 14, 2024

Tsinghua University Art Museum, No.1 Tsinghua University Campus, 30 Shuangqing Road, Haidian

Lifestyle

AI Winter Camp丨Coding & Robotics

We welcome 5 Y.O. to 17 Y.O. young coders to join their half-day camp that takes place downtown, at the German Embassy School, and in Shunyi, at the International School of Beijing over the course of three weeks for a Jingle winter camp with holiday projects!



December 18 - 22, 25-29, 2023

January 1 - 5, 2024

9am - 12.30pm, 2pm-5.30pm

International School of Beijing, 10 An Hua Street, Shunyi

German Embassy School, 49A Liangmaqiao, Chaoyang

HeyRunning



Keep sweating and smiling with HeyRunning! Founded in early 2011 to unite Beijing's international and Chinese running communities, this weekend's activities include Heyrobics on Saturday morning at 8 am near Solana, HeyRunning LSD Run (~10km) at 10 am, and HeyRunning Sunday Session on Sunday morning at 9.25 am at Moka Bros Solana. Join in for active and enjoyable fitness sessions!



December 2, from 8am

Meet at CISB near Solana

December 2, from 10am

Meet at Me & Me café

December 3, from 9.25am

Meet at Moka Bros Solana

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: