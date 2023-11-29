32 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Friday

32% Off @ Azul Weave



Bhacus at The Weave has been rebranded as Azul Weave, with the restaurant redecorated and the patio covered, so diners can enjoy that winter sunshine without the freezing temperatures.

To celebrate new beginnings, they have launched a new menu with many new and delicious dishes, and discounts of...

32% off from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 10

22% off from Monday, December 11



Azul Weave is open for lunch and dinner everyday – so head along to take advantage of these incredible deals!

READ MORE: Bhacus Becomes Azul Weave – 42% Off This Week!

From Fri Dec 1.

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼.

Christmas Fair @ NAIS Pudong



Hot on the heels of their incredibly successful Bonfire Night event earlier this month, NAIS Pudong are now gearing up for their annual Christmas Fair, which will take place on Friday, December 1 from 4-8pm.

The event is totally free, open to the entire Shanghai community, and promises to be filled with a huge range of gift vendors, festive food and refreshments, children’s activities, and even an appearance from Santa Clause himself!

To register, you can visit the NAIS Pudong WeChat account NAISPudong, or scan the QR code on the poster above.

Fri Dec 1, 4-8pm; Free.

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong, 600 Kang Qiao Ban Dao, 2729 Hunan Gonglu, by Xiukang Lu 沪南公路2729号康桥半岛600号, 近秀康路.

Christmas Teachers Appreciation Night @ The Bull & Claw

The Bull & Claw hosts a Teacher Appreciation Night, with live music from the talented OJ Ryan by the fireplace!

Freeflow from 6-9pm is just RMB128 for teachers and includes all the house wine and beer you can drink, or go premium for just RMB168 for three hours.

Fri Dec 1, from 6pm.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Seisiún 上海 – Monthly Irish Social @ Butler & White Tavern



Seisiún 上海 is the city’s new monthly Irish Social, for fans of Ireland’s famous musical sessions, including a drink deal, live music, and Guinness!



In partnership with Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, at the Tavern Tianzifang, and Black Velvet Band, a two-piece spin off from Shanghai’s long-standing Irish band Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK).

They switch between mandolin, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Head along on the first Friday of every month for the craic agus ceol!

Free entry, booking advisable!



First Friday of every month, from 7pm; Free.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Charity Quiz @ El Santo



A charity quiz to raise much-needed funds for The Haven, a shelter for dogs. Entry is just RMB100, with 100% of that money going to help our furry friends, while there will also be a raffle, as well as great prizes for the winners – so head on down for good times and to support a great cause.

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Fri Dec 1, 7.30-10pm; RMB100 charity donation.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Friday & Saturday



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.



With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.



Seating is first come, first served, so head down early to get a good spot!

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

Fri Dec 1, 8pm; RMB188.



Sat Dec 2, 2pm; RMB188.

Sat Dec 2, 4.30pm; RMB380.

Sat Dec 2, 7.30pm; RMB380.

Thu Dec 7, 8pm; RMB128.

Fri Dec 8, 8pm, RMB150.

Sat Dec 9, 4.30pm, RMB150.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Weekend Skate Party @ RIINK

Head along to RIINK for the ultimate weekend gathering destination! The DJ will be pumping the best rolling tunes in town.

Get ready to sing along, dance along, roll along, as you enjoy refreshing beverages and finger-licking bar food.

With retro vibes and a joyful setting, RIINK provides the perfect backdrop for you and your friends to have a relaxed and fun evening out!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special 88rmb Skate and Shot deal for That’s SH readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Dec 1 & 2, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Pearl Floyd @ The Pearl



Featuring Mark W coming all the way from Chicago, the last 2 times the band performed the Pink Floyd opus at The Pearl it was one for the ages; sold out and in front of a passionate, discerning audience.

The Pearl’s Red Stars Band, always up for a challenge, delivered two sets of mind-blowing sonic theatrics that brought back a lot of great memories.

There will be early material from the 1960s and the days of Syd Barrett, when the band were exploring psychedelic rock in the London underground music scene, followed by music after the addition of David Gilmour and his signature guitar sound – as Pink Floyd began to develop epic conceptualized albums, including Dark Side of the Moon.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Dec 1 & 2, 9pm; RMB200.



The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Around the World @ La Suite



Party around the world at La Suite this weekend! Expect a night filled with mesmerizing performances, tasty drinks and an atmosphere that transcends borders. Fasten your seatbelts and let’s go!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Dec 1 & 2, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Let It Snow @ Laowaijie

The festive month of the year is here. Immerse yourself in a magical ambiance, adorned with dazzling lights and Christmas festive decor at three day Christmas Festival Extravaganza Let It Snow.

Explore a festive market offering unique gifts, crafts, and holiday goodies for a memorable shopping spree along with various Ffood, drinks and craft vendors.

There will also be live performances, music by Shanghai's top DJs and entertainment promising a joyful experience.

Santa Claus has prepared some special gifts for you all. Enjoy the Snow Show along with a huge Christmas tree and full Christmas vibes.

Free Entry for all guests.

Fri Dec 1, 6-10pm.

Sat & Sun Dec 2 & 3, 1-10pm.

Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Saturday



Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar @ Concordia International School

The Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar is back this December 2, offering a full day of festive activities from 10am to 6pm.

Browse more than 100 stalls where you can enjoy a variety of foods and winter drinks, connect with non-profits and charities supported by the community, and don't miss the chance for a photo with Santa.

Experience the joy of Christmas carols and performances from Concordia community members. Visit the Christmas Story Corner for storytelling, participate in games, and don't forget to enter the raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The day will conclude with the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting, accompanied by hot cocoa and holiday cookies.

A day of community and celebration awaits at Concordia International School Shanghai!

Sat Dec 2, 10am-6pm; Free.

Concordia International School Shanghai, 999 Mingyue Lu, by Yunshan Lu 明月路999号, 近云山路.

Christmas Fair @ BISS Puxi



If you listen carefully, you can almost hear the first jingling bell and the laughter of children.

You can almost smell the sweet aroma of hot spiced mulled wine and velvety hot chocolate with marshmallows…



The BISS Puxi Christmas Fair is nearly here!



Head and join their festive community event and have an early Merry Christmas! It promises to be BISS' biggest event in years, and there will be lots for the whole family, including a special visit from Santa!

Sat Dec 2, 11am-3pm; Free.

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Huacao Town, Minhang District 华漕镇金光路111号, 近保乐路.

Winter Fair @ Dulwich Pudong



This red and white themed Winter Wonderland will be a great opportunity for the entire community to come together and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

There will be food and drink vendors, holiday shopping, entertainment, student performances, activities for children, and – of course – a chance to take a photo with Santa in Santa's Grotto.

There will also be a prize raffle with amazing prizes, with the proceeds going to support student-led service projects.

The Dulwich Winter Fair is open to all families in Shanghai. To register your intention to attend, scan the QR code on the poster above.

Sat Dec 2, 11am-4pm; Free.

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu, by Mingyue Lu 蓝桉路266号, 近明月路.

Goddess of Women: Food ART & Edible Installation Pop Up @ XIME

Presented by artist group La Mondo, in collaboration with XIME, the fourth edition of La Mondo's Food Art project is inspired by the heroines of the art world.

The pop up art dining event 'Goddess of Women' takes focus on a group of 10 female artists with distinctive styles and great importance from the Middle Ages to present day.

Working closely with XIME's head chef Sam Norris, each female artist's work are transformed into edible dishes participants are invited to taste, around an installation centerpiece.

The event is narrated by La Mondo founder and local artist Yoyo. Only 12 spots are available, and it is just RMB300 per person, so snag your spot now by scanning the QR code on the poster above.



Sat Dec 2, 4-6pm; Free.

XIME, Rm.1-B, The Center, 989 Changle Lu, by Changshu Lu 长乐路989号世纪商贸广场1楼1-B室, 近常熟路.

Xmas Jazz in Wonderland @ Cotton's

Back at Cotton's by popular demand: Anne Evenou, a renowned French jazz vocalist with a crystalline and warm voice; Shihai Li, one of the most influential saxophonists, composers, and arrangers on saxophone and flute; Tony Bott, master of the keys.

Those three brilliant musicians bring us their a very special Xmas Jazz Under Stars at Cotton's, transforming the beautiful villa garden into a winter wonderland!

Sat Dec 2, 6-9pm.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Loud Rotations @ Harley's







The re-opening celebrations of Harleys new backroom continues with a night of rock and punk from three of Shanghai’s finest: Bad Treatment, The Surging Waves, and Doppler Drive.

Sat Dec 2, 9pm; RMB80, includes two drinks.

Harley's, B1/F, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号地下一层, 近漕溪路.

Moulin Rouge Masquerade @ KEV







A Moulin Rouge themed party at KEV on the Bund (ex-Bar Rouge), an elevated celebration with an enchanting fusion of glamour, opulent decor, breath-taking city skylines, and pulsating beats.

The party ambiance is heightened by captivating dance shows, mirroring the vivacity of the can-can. Deep reds, rich velvets, and sparkling lights will create an atmosphere of romantic extravagance.

Attendees, bedecked in Moulin Rouge-inspired attire, revel in an unforgettable night where the dazzling skyline converges with sensational music and a spirited atmosphere, creating a soirée steeped in allure and modern decadence.

The dress code for the night is red and black. This party promises to be a delightful escape, merging history, glamour, and a sense of liberated revelry into a night to remember.

For tickets and VIP table bookings add WeChat ID Novaevents

Sat Dec 2, 9pm; RSVP for free entry.

KEV, 7/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号7楼,近南京东路.

After Dark: Local Heroes Edition @ Celia by Pulse



Prepare to be captivated as Celia transforms into a haven for techno aficionados. The After Dark: Local Heroes special edition by Space Panda promises an audio odyssey featuring cutting-edge beats and melodic tunes from melodic house to techno and in between.



Surrender to the rhythm and dance beneath the pulsating lights, surrounded by the energy of like-minded individuals.

Set against the industrial backdrop of the new Celia space, this event guarantees an immersive experience, bringing together some of the cities most interesting DJs for a night that will echo in your memories long after the night concludes.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Dec 2, 10pm-Late; RSVP for free entry before midnight, otherwise RMB100, which includes one drink.

Celia by Pulse, 154 Nanyang Lu, by Xikang Lu 南阳路154号.

Saturday & Sunday

Xinhua Lane Holiday Market @ Lane 345 Xinhua Lu

Step out for a bit of Christmas Magic at JS Markets' newest venue on Xinhua Road.



The kids will love The Storybook production of North Pole Magic Music Surprise as Elf Andie leads them on a live musical journey from 11.30am-12 noon.

Take a photo with Father Christmas, try your luck at the arcade games and get you face painted up for Christmas fun.

You'll find something for everyone on your Christmas list from some of Shanghai's best artists and crafters.

Live jazz and soul music will keep your steps lively and an array of international street foods will keep you energized.

Free admission; pet friendly.

Sat & Sun Dec 2 & 3, 11am-6pm; Free.

Lane 345, Xinhua Lu 新华路345号.



Brunch with Santa @ Geneva



Head along to Geneva for a buffet brunch and meet Santa himself, who will be giving out gifts and taking photos. There will also be gingerbread cookie decorating and Christmas card making.

Sat & Sun Dec 2 & 3, 11.30am-1.30pm; RMB68-188.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Holiday Commune Market @ The Weave



Eat, Drink and be Merry – Holiday Commune Market is coming to The Weave in downtown Xuhui!

Saturday from noon to 9pm, and Sunday from noon to 8pm, head along for nostalgic Christmas music, delicious food from The Weave restaurants, specialty cocktails and hot mulled wine.

They will have an array of original designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, gifts, toys, live artists and so much more – all the sparkling festivities to help you celebrate this holiday season!

Sat & Sun Dec 2 & 3, Sat 12-9pm, Sun 12-8pm; Free.

The Weave, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Gao'an Lu 吴兴路277号, 近高安路.

English Premier League @ The Blarney Stone



The Blarney Stone will be showing the English Premier League fixtures, including the above big games.

Sat & Sun Dec 2 & 3.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Sunday

Easy Listening Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Catch some live music at Abbey Road over tasty food at this easy listening jazz brunch.

Sun Dec 3, from 12 noon.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Dec 3, 6pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Ongoing

Every Wednesday-Sunday

Christkindlmarkt German Christmas Market @ Yuanmingyuan Lu & Square

The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing you the festive spirit of a traditional German-style market on the charming Yuanmingyuan Lu and Square, next to the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.

This wonderful scenic spot tucked in between the historic Union Church and the Shanghai skyline is the perfect spot for a romantic Christmas market!

Expect festive food and drinks, and more than 40 wooden stalls where you can find a variety of gifts and treats.

A big Christmas tree, adorned with lights and ornaments, stands in the center of the market, adding to the magic.

You can also visit the Santa hut to take a picture with Santa Claus to share your Christmas joy with your loved ones!

READ MORE: Christkindlmarkt on the Bund is Back!

Every Wed-Sun Nov 22-Dec 24; RMB30-40.

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间.

Looking Ahead



Dec 5: We Love Movies Quiz @ El Santo

This week's Tuesday themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Movies Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.



If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Dec 5, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Dec 6: U2 + Coldplay Viva La Vida Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

A tribute to Irish rockers U2 and post-Britpop alternative act Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Dec 6, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 9: Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, the bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat Dec 9, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Essentials Vol.II ft. Hilit Kolet @ The Venue

Welcome to the brand new hotspot in town - The Venue, a brand new space that consists of a huge nightclub and luxury lounge.

READ MORE: The Venue: An All-in-One Dining, Drinking & Dancing Destination

On this special night, three sensational local DJs will set the stage on fire, paving the way for the pièce de résistance - international sensation Hilit Kolet from the UK!



Representing the iconic Defected label, she brings a unique blend of beats that will elevate the energy and leave you entranced on the dance floor.

Head along for an unforgettable evening of rhythm, unity, and the essence of house music at its finest.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Dec 9, 9pm-Late; RMB128-168, includes one drink.

The Venue, 278 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 陕西北路278号,近南京西路.

Dec 9: Grinch Cirque & Cabaret Show @ The Pearl



Step into a world where the mischievous spirit of the Grinch takes center stage in a spellbinding adult circus and cabaret extravaganza.

This electrifying production weaves together the timeless tale of the Grinch with a captivating array of jaw-dropping acrobatics and sultry performances to bring Dr. Seuss’s story to life in ways you’ve never imagined.

With a dash of cheeky humor and a sprinkle of naughtiness, this unique and audacious show invites you to experience the magic of the season through the lens of the Grinch's misadventures.

Get ready to be enchanted, astonished, and thoroughly entertained as the Grinch's tale unfolds in a spectacle that defies expectations…

Disclaimer: The Grinch’s Cirque & Cabaret is not responsible for any stockings full of coal arriving this holiday season.

As Christmas bonus, The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be performing after the show to get you in the festive party spirit, dancing into the wee hours!



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat Dec 9, 9.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 10: Grinch’s Family Cirque Show @ The Pearl

Embark on a heartwarming journey into the whimsical world of the Grinch with The Pearl's enchanting family-friendly cirque show and party.

This delightful production brings Dr. Seuss's classic tale to life through a spectacular array of variety acts that will captivate audiences of all ages, a magical experience filled with dazzling acrobatics, charming performances, and joyous surprises.

As the story of the Grinch unfolds through lively and colorful acts, children and adults alike will be transported to a world of wonder, laughter, and Christmas cheer.

Throughout the show, get ready to kick up your heels and groove as The Pearl’s Red Stars band plays tunes that will have families dancing merrily, ensuring everyone, young and old, can hit the dance floor and make cherished memories together at this magical Christmas celebration.

Bring the whole family for an unforgettable afternoon of fun, laughter, and the timeless lessons of kindness and compassion.

Lung will also be serving his special Christmas menu and brunch throughout the day, so come early and enjoy a full afternoon of fun.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sun Dec 10, 12pm doors, 1pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Looking For More?







And Don't Forget to Join Our 'What's On in Shanghai' WeChat Group

Like to Promote an Event?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: