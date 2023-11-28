  1. home
Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor Expected to Open in 2024

By Billy Jiang, November 28, 2023

On November 28, the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor, a key infrastructure project in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, achieved complete connection, setting the stage for a potential opening in 2024.

The corridor, spanning 24 kilometers, encompasses elements such as bridges, underwater tunnels, and artificial islands.

Once operational, the travel time between Shenzhen and Zhongshan is expected to be reduced from the current 2 hours to approximately 20 minutes. 

The project, which commenced construction on December 28, 2016, has undergone a construction period of six and a half years.

This transportation link is poised to significantly enhance connectivity and contribute to the development and integration of the Greater Bay Area.

[Cover image via CGTN]

