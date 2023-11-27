  1. home
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Soon Open for Tourism

By Billy Jiang, November 27, 2023

The Zhuhai municipal government has officially announced that the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge tourist trial operation is scheduled to open in mid-December 2023.

During the trial operation, the tourist route is limited to travel between Zhuhai Port and Blue Dolphin Island (蓝海豚岛), with a management model structured around group reservations and organized tourists groups.

The entire journey is expected to take approximately 140 minutes.

It's crucial to note that the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge tour does not fall under the category of outbound tourism, and there won't be duty-free shops on the island.

Residents from Hong Kong, Macao and the Chinese mainland will have the opportunity to embark on guided tours of the bridge, starting from Zhuhai Port.

As for visitors holding a foreign passport? Not yet included to the list, but we'll keep you posted if that changes.

That's GBA will keep a close eye on the latest developments in Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge tourism. Stay tuned to our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA, for the most up-to-date information.

[Cover image via The Standard, Hong Kong]

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Zhuhai Hong Kong Macao Travel Updates

