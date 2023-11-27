Celebrate a Purple & Silver Festive Season at Niccolo Suzhou

Crowning the top floors of Suzhou International Square (IFS), Niccolo Suzhou overlooks this city’s picturesque canals and Jinji Lake.

Dubbed 'The Beacon of the Future,' the new Suzhou landmark towers majestically above the city – a shimmering glass tower shaped like a fishtail, symbolizing longevity and prosperity, designed as an auspicious tribute to the rivers and canals of the city known as the 'Venice of the East.'

The hotel is equipped with elegantly designed dining venues, including Niccolo Kitchen, The Tea Lounge and Bar 115.

Situated on L115, Niccolo Kitchen, The Tea Lounge and BAR 115 will introduce the city to the beautifully crafted new venues with incredible views for dining and entertainment.

This December, inspired by the festive purple and silver elements of the holiday season, Niccolo Suzhou presents ‘Festival Delights’ Christmas-style holiday dining offers, including themed afternoon tea and Christmas Eve Dinner.

Purple Wonderland Afternoon Tea

December 1-29

The Christmas-inspired afternoon tea was customized by Niccolo Suzhou’s Executive Pastry Chef Laem Liu.

Priced from RMB588 per set, the afternoon tea set includes five bespoke savory dishes and holiday-themed desserts, as well as a selection of coffee and tea.



In addition, the afternoon tea set also includes Vanilla Soufflé, Colorful Cane Candy, Citrus Raisin Scones and Red Date & Cranberry Puffs.

For an additional RMB100, guests can also enjoy Niccolo Caviar and two glasses of Niccolo Prosecco or Hot Cocoa.



Niccolo-Style Christmas Eve 8-Course Dinner

December 24

The 8-course Christmas Eve dinner – featuring a fantastic Christmas setting and exquisite Western dishes paired with champagne and wine – is priced at RMB1,288/1,688 (sky view seat) per person.

You will also experience the thrill of an exhilarating lucky draw amidst a vibrant and enjoyable atmosphere, plus there is a mystery gift for those that book before December 18.



Amuse Bouche – Niccolo Kitchen Signature Dishes



Pumpkin Sphere, Spicy Beef Tongue, Lobster Skewer in Sour Broth



Entree – Hand-Picked Crab Meat



Caviar, Avocado, Ponzu Vinegar



Hot Appetizer – Roasted Crispy Turkey Roll



Celeriac, Granny Smith Apple, Cranberry, Port Wine



Broth – Black Truffle Explosion



Ravioli, Creamy Parsnip, Beef Consommé Gelée



Refresh – Red Wine & Rosemary Sorbet

Confit Lemon Zest, Tequila Cranberries



Fish – Sous-Vide Toothfish

Jerusalem Artichoke, Chestnut Pumpkin, Leek Crisp



Main Course – Dry Aged Australian Wagyu Rib Eye

Brussels Sprout Foam, Snap Beans, Morel Sauce



Dessert – Festive Chocolate Ball

Christmas Fruit Cake, Chocolate Chantilly, Hazelnut Paste, Rum & Raisin Ice Cream

For more information, please visit the official WeChat account Niccolo Suzhou.



Or call Niccolo Suzhou at 0512 6068 8888.

Niccolo Suzhou, Tower 1, Suzhou IFS, 409 Suzhou Avenue East, Suzhou Industrial Park 中国江苏省苏州市工业园区苏州大道东409号苏州国际金融中心1号楼.

[All images courtesy of Niccolo Suzhou]