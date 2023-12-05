Celebrate the Wonders of Christmas at Pudong Shangri-La

It’s time to hop on the Shangri-La Airship with Mr. Nutcracker and his penguin squad to embark on a journey through Christmas memories preserved in time at Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai.

Discover festive delicacies at the Santa Station; indulge in the Magical Lounge's afternoon tea; admire the magnificent view of the Enchanted Bar backlit by the Bund; take part in family-friendly activities like Christmas workshops and festive storytelling... and so much more!



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

Experience the warmth, sweetness and togetherness of the enchanting holiday season with a cup of hot chocolate or mulled wine at the Santa Station.

Offering a delightful assortment of time-limited exquisite Christmas delicacies – such as chocolates, themed cookies, gift hampers, and a Christmas Advent Calendar – the Santa Station invites guests to delight in an unforgettable Christmas.

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai has so much to offer this holiday season, let’s take a peek at what’s in store for all those entering this winter wonderland.

Christmas Advent Calendar

From now until December 24, purchase an advent calendar for a chance to unlock amazing prizes, including vouchers for a one-night staycation in a Grand Tower Horizon Premier Bund View Room, Health Club monthly membership cards, Chi Spa credit vouchers, YICAFE buffet vouchers and more.

All those who participate stand a chance to win gifts worth up to RMB13,525!



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

The Christmas Advent Calendar is RMB2,888 net per set.

Christmas Pu Xiao Xiang Themed Room

Share a memorable staycation with your loved ones in the Pu Xiao Xiang Family Room. Enjoy a rejuvenating Christmas staycation in a spacious guest room with a breathtaking view of the Bund.

The room is transformed into a child's playground, with Pu Xiao Xiang themed decor and a unique game tent, as well as a heart-warming 'cuddle pillow' so children can fall asleep in Pu Xiao Xiang's arms.



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

The Pu Xiao Xiang Family Room package is priced from RMB2,300, including:

One-night stay in Grand Tower Horizon Premier Bund (54sqm) with Pu Xiao Xiang themed setup

RMB1,000 hotel credit per stay (Applicable for Jade on 36 Restaurant dinner for one person or Chi Spa 45-minute express facial treatment for one person)

Pu Xiao Xiang themed decoration

One Pu Xiao Xiang soft toy

Horizon Club Lounge Privilege

Additional Upgrades:

Upgrade to Grand Tower Horizon Grand Bund Room upon check-in for an additional RMB400

Upgrade to Grand Tower Horizon Premier Suite upon check-in for an additional RMB1,750

Holiday Offering Details at Pudong Shangri-la, Shanghai

A wide array of festive treats will be available to satisfy every taste bud. This is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a joyful experience with a specially curated set menu crafted by the esteemed international chef team.

Indulge in a diverse selection of irresistible dishes and delicious treats to commemorate this holiday occasion.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Options include Christmas brunch and dinner at the Michelin-listed Jade on 36 Restaurant; a festive set menu at the renowned Huaiyang Restaurant – Gui Hua Lou; and an elaborate international buffet at the all-day-dining restaurant, YICAFE.

Additionally, Pudong Shangri-la offers whimsical afternoon tea and themed cocktails at the Jade on 36 Bar, along with numerous other choices throughout this month-long festive season.

YICAFE



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai

Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai

Open Weekdays 11.30am-2.30pm; Weekends 12-3pm & 5.30-9-30pm



Dec 4-31: Festive Sunday Brunch Buffet from RMB588 per person, includes free flow house wine and beer

Dec 23-25: Christmas Brunch from RMB588 per person, includes free flow house wine, beer and mulled wine

Dec 23-25: Christmas Dinner from RMB688 per person, includes free flow house wine, beer and mulled wine

Dec 31-Jan 1: New Year Brunch at RMB588 per person, includes free flow house wine and beer

Dec 31-Jan 1: New Year Dinner at RMB688 per person, includes free flow house wine and beer

Gui Hua Lou

Open Daily 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

Dec 1-Jan 1: Festive Set Menu from RMB1,588 for 4 Persons

*A la carte menu also available

Jade on 36 Restaurant



Image by That's Shanghai



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la



Image by That's Shanghai

Open Weekdays 11.30am-2.30pm; Weekends 11am-3pm & 5.30-10pm

Dec 2-17: Festive Brunch (Every Saturday & Sunday) from RMB698 per person

Dec 23-24 & Dec 30-Jan 1: Saturday, Sunday & Monday Festive Brunch from RMB888 per person

Dec 23-26: Christmas 7-Course Dinner Set Menu from RMB988 per person

Dec 30-Jan 1: New Year 7-Course Dinner Set Menu from RMB1,288 per person

*Enjoy wine pairing for an additional RMB498 per person for all above Jade on 36 Restaurant options

Enchanted Bar · Jade on 36 Bar



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

Open Daily 2pm-1am (Through January 1)

Dec 22, 9pm-1am: Santa Party from RMB258 per person, includes entry and one standard drink

Daily, 5pm-1am: Celebration Package from RMB1,588, including a choice of Champagne, whisky or spirits, snacks or oysters, and seafood tower

Daily, 5pm-1am: Christmas Cocktail at RMB118 per glass

Daily, 2-6pm: Christmas Afternoon Tea at RMB688 for two persons, includes two glasses of Champagne

Magical Lounge · Lobby Lounge



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai

Open Daily 8am-9pm (Through January 1)

Daily, 2-6pm: Christmas Afternoon Tea at RMB588 for two persons

Daily, 7am-Midnight: Festive Hot Beverage at RMB68 per glass

YISEA



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai



Image by That's Shanghai



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la



Image by That's Shanghai

Open Daily 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-9.30pm

Daily: Dinner & Weekend Lunch Set Menu with All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki from RMB588 per person

Dec 23-24: Christmas Dinner with Roasted Turkey from RMB588 per person

Dec 30-Jan 1: New Year’s Eve Dinner with Tomahawk Steak from RMB588 per person

Sushi by YISEA

Open Daily 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

Daily: Festive 7-Course Set Menu from RMB1,088 for two persons

*A la carte menu also available

Gourmet

Open Weekdays 8am-8pm; Weekends 8am-7pm

Santa Station

Open Daily 9am-9pm (Through January 1)



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la



Image by That's Shanghai



Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

*All prices are in RMB and subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes.

For more information or reservations, please call (21) 2828 6888, or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com.

Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.