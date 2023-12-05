  1. home
Celebrate the Wonders of Christmas at Pudong Shangri-La

By That's Shanghai, December 5, 2023

It’s time to hop on the Shangri-La Airship with Mr. Nutcracker and his penguin squad to embark on a journey through Christmas memories preserved in time at Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai.

Discover festive delicacies at the Santa Station; indulge in the Magical Lounge's afternoon tea; admire the magnificent view of the Enchanted Bar backlit by the Bund; take part in family-friendly activities like Christmas workshops and festive storytelling... and so much more!

WechatIMG50.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

WechatIMG1136.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

Experience the warmth, sweetness and togetherness of the enchanting holiday season with a cup of hot chocolate or mulled wine at the Santa Station.

Offering a delightful assortment of time-limited exquisite Christmas delicacies – such as chocolates, themed cookies, gift hampers, and a Christmas Advent Calendar – the Santa Station invites guests to delight in an unforgettable Christmas.

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai has so much to offer this holiday season, let’s take a peek at what’s in store for all those entering this winter wonderland. 

Christmas Advent Calendar

From now until December 24, purchase an advent calendar for a chance to unlock amazing prizes, including vouchers for a one-night staycation in a Grand Tower Horizon Premier Bund View Room, Health Club monthly membership cards, Chi Spa credit vouchers, YICAFE buffet vouchers and more.

All those who participate stand a chance to win gifts worth up to RMB13,525! 

WechatIMG1131.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

The Christmas Advent Calendar is RMB2,888 net per set.

Christmas Pu Xiao Xiang Themed Room

Share a memorable staycation with your loved ones in the Pu Xiao Xiang Family Room. Enjoy a rejuvenating Christmas staycation in a spacious guest room with a breathtaking view of the Bund.

The room is transformed into a child's playground, with Pu Xiao Xiang themed decor and a unique game tent, as well as a heart-warming 'cuddle pillow' so children can fall asleep in Pu Xiao Xiang's arms.

WechatIMG48.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

WechatIMG49.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

The Pu Xiao Xiang Family Room package is priced from RMB2,300, including:

  • One-night stay in Grand Tower Horizon Premier Bund (54sqm) with Pu Xiao Xiang themed setup

  • RMB1,000 hotel credit per stay (Applicable for Jade on 36 Restaurant dinner for one person or Chi Spa 45-minute express facial treatment for one person)

  • Pu Xiao Xiang themed decoration

  • One Pu Xiao Xiang soft toy

  • Horizon Club Lounge Privilege

Additional Upgrades:

  • Upgrade to Grand Tower Horizon Grand Bund Room upon check-in for an additional RMB400

  • Upgrade to Grand Tower Horizon Premier Suite upon check-in for an additional RMB1,750

Holiday Offering Details at Pudong Shangri-la, Shanghai

A wide array of festive treats will be available to satisfy every taste bud. This is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in a joyful experience with a specially curated set menu crafted by the esteemed international chef team.

Indulge in a diverse selection of irresistible dishes and delicious treats to commemorate this holiday occasion. 

DSC01607.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Options include Christmas brunch and dinner at the Michelin-listed Jade on 36 Restaurant; a festive set menu at the renowned Huaiyang Restaurant – Gui Hua Lou; and an elaborate international buffet at the all-day-dining restaurant, YICAFE.

Additionally, Pudong Shangri-la offers whimsical afternoon tea and themed cocktails at the Jade on 36 Bar, along with numerous other choices throughout this month-long festive season.

YICAFE 

WechatIMG1127.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1125.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1124.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

ZJL_6608.jpgImage by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1126.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1134.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1135.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

Open Weekdays 11.30am-2.30pm; Weekends 12-3pm & 5.30-9-30pm 

  • Dec 4-31: Festive Sunday Brunch Buffet from RMB588 per person, includes free flow house wine and beer

  • Dec 23-25: Christmas Brunch from RMB588 per person, includes free flow house wine, beer and mulled wine

  • Dec 23-25: Christmas Dinner from RMB688 per person, includes free flow house wine, beer and mulled wine

  • Dec 31-Jan 1: New Year Brunch at RMB588 per person, includes free flow house wine and beer

  • Dec 31-Jan 1: New Year Dinner at RMB688 per person, includes free flow house wine and beer

Gui Hua Lou 

Open Daily 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

  • Dec 1-Jan 1: Festive Set Menu from RMB1,588 for 4 Persons

*A la carte menu also available

Jade on 36 Restaurant 

WechatIMG1128.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1137.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

WechatIMG1138.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

WechatIMG1129.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

Open Weekdays 11.30am-2.30pm; Weekends 11am-3pm & 5.30-10pm

  • Dec 2-17: Festive Brunch (Every Saturday & Sunday) from RMB698 per person

  • Dec 23-24 & Dec 30-Jan 1: Saturday, Sunday & Monday Festive Brunch from RMB888 per person

  • Dec 23-26: Christmas 7-Course Dinner Set Menu from RMB988 per person

  • Dec 30-Jan 1: New Year 7-Course Dinner Set Menu from RMB1,288 per person 

*Enjoy wine pairing for an additional RMB498 per person for all above Jade on 36 Restaurant options

Enchanted Bar · Jade on 36 Bar 

DSC01632.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

DSC01645.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

DSC01589.jpg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

WechatIMG1144.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

WechatIMG1145.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

WechatIMG1146.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

Open Daily 2pm-1am (Through January 1)

  • Dec 22, 9pm-1am: Santa Party from RMB258 per person, includes entry and one standard drink

  • Daily, 5pm-1am: Celebration Package from RMB1,588, including a choice of Champagne, whisky or spirits, snacks or oysters, and seafood tower

  • Daily, 5pm-1am: Christmas Cocktail at RMB118 per glass

  • Daily, 2-6pm: Christmas Afternoon Tea at RMB688 for two persons, includes two glasses of Champagne

Magical Lounge · Lobby Lounge 

WechatIMG1133.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1143.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1142.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

Open Daily 8am-9pm (Through January 1)

  • Daily, 2-6pm: Christmas Afternoon Tea at RMB588 for two persons

  • Daily, 7am-Midnight: Festive Hot Beverage at RMB68 per glass

YISEA 

WechatIMG1123.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1122.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1139.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG1141.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

WechatIMG1140.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

Open Daily 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-9.30pm

  • Daily: Dinner & Weekend Lunch Set Menu with All-You-Can-Eat Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki from RMB588 per person

  • Dec 23-24: Christmas Dinner with Roasted Turkey from RMB588 per person

  • Dec 30-Jan 1: New Year’s Eve Dinner with Tomahawk Steak from RMB588 per person

Sushi by YISEA 

Open Daily 11.30am-2.30pm & 5.30-10pm

  • Daily: Festive 7-Course Set Menu from RMB1,088 for two persons

*A la carte menu also available

Gourmet 

Open Weekdays 8am-8pm; Weekends 8am-7pm

Santa Station 

Open Daily 9am-9pm (Through January 1) 

WechatIMG1147.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

WechatIMG1121.jpeg
Image by That's Shanghai

WechatIMG42.jpeg
Image courtesy of Pudong Shangri-la

*All prices are in RMB and subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes. 

For more information or reservations, please call (21) 2828 6888, or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com.

Pudong Shangri-La, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu 富城路33号浦东香格里拉紫金楼36楼, 近名商路.

Christmas

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

