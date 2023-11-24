  1. home
  2. Articles

China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

By Billy Jiang, November 24, 2023

0 0

Attention to those planning a trip to China in the near future! 

Today, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a significant visa-related development that brings good news for travelers.

WeChat-Image_20231124164957.jpg

Announcement by China Consular Affairs on Sina Weibo. Screenshot by That's

On November 24, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that – to facilitate high-quality development of services for international exchanges and uphold a high level of openness to the world – China has decided to experiment with unilaterally expanding the range of visa-free entry countries. 

This new policy applies to citizens holding ordinary passports from six countries:

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Spain

  • Malaysia

Starting from December 1, 2023, until November 30, 2024, citizens of these countries holding ordinary passports will be able to enter China without obtaining a visa for purposes such as business, tourism, family visits, and transit for up to 15 days.

Additionally, several Malaysian media outlets have reported that starting from December, Chinese citizens traveling to Malaysia will enjoy a visa-free stay of 30 days. 

As of now, there is no official announcement from the Malaysian government, so confirmation regarding reciprocal measures and other details is awaited.

This major visa policy change is expected to boost tourism and business exchanges between China and the mentioned countries. 

How do you view this significant visa-free advantage? Do you plan to visit China more frequently due to this development? Share your thoughts with us. Stay tuned for more updates on China's latest news by following our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

Travel Gossip Travel Guide Travel Stories Visa-free Entry Visa

more news

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

Seamless Travel: Pre-Check-in Services from Hong Kong to Canton Fair

During the 134th Canton Fair, passengers can enjoy streamlined pre-check-in procedures for their journey between HKIA and the Canton Fair grounds.

Travel Gossip: Can 5 Minutes Make a Big Difference?

Travel Gossip: Can 5 Minutes Make a Big Difference?

A big, bold, blazing 5-minute change!

New Guangzhou-Shanwei High-Speed Railway to Slash Travel Times

New Guangzhou-Shanwei High-Speed Railway to Slash Travel Times

Shanwei is now a convenient one-hour destination within the broader Guangzhou metropolitan area!

Travel Gossip: Direct Flight Opens from Shenzhen to Barcelona

Shenzhen Airlines officially inaugurats its direct flight service from Shenzhen to Barcelona, Spain.

Foreign Travel to China Nowhere Near Full Recovery

Figures show the number of inbound foreign travelers to Beijing and Shanghai is still a fraction of pre-COVD levels.

Where To Get a COVID Test for International Travel in Guangzhou

A handy list of hospitals that offer English COVID test results.

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

The saga continues...

New Travel Policies in Shenzhen and Restrictions in Guangzhou

Daily update.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Join This Bloodline Donation Drive & Help Saves Lives

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

China Reported 127 New Monkeypox Cases in October

WPS Office Faces Backlash Over AI Training Privacy Concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Lishui Travel Guide: Villages & Verandas, Mushrooms & Mountains

Lishui Travel Guide: Villages & Verandas, Mushrooms & Mountains

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives