China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

Attention to those planning a trip to China in the near future!

Today, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced a significant visa-related development that brings good news for travelers.

Announcement by China Consular Affairs on Sina Weibo. Screenshot by That's

On November 24, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that – to facilitate high-quality development of services for international exchanges and uphold a high level of openness to the world – China has decided to experiment with unilaterally expanding the range of visa-free entry countries.

This new policy applies to citizens holding ordinary passports from six countries:

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Spain

Malaysia

Starting from December 1, 2023, until November 30, 2024, citizens of these countries holding ordinary passports will be able to enter China without obtaining a visa for purposes such as business, tourism, family visits, and transit for up to 15 days.

Additionally, several Malaysian media outlets have reported that starting from December, Chinese citizens traveling to Malaysia will enjoy a visa-free stay of 30 days.

As of now, there is no official announcement from the Malaysian government, so confirmation regarding reciprocal measures and other details is awaited.

This major visa policy change is expected to boost tourism and business exchanges between China and the mentioned countries.

How do you view this significant visa-free advantage? Do you plan to visit China more frequently due to this development? Share your thoughts with us. Stay tuned for more updates on China's latest news by following our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

