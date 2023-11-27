  1. home
Catch 7 of Beijing's Best Bands at Coachuarlla!

Seven bands set for one amazing day at Dusk Dawn Club

By Mike Fox, November 27, 2023

On January 13, 2024, That’s Beijing presents Coachuarlla at Dusk Dawn Club, an event dedicated the best music acts in China’s capital.

Seven bands will take to the stage in a celebration of the city’s creativity and talent on one of its most treasured stages. From punk rock to prog and featuring blasts from the past and current quirky characters, this is an event not to be missed and not to be matched for the rest of the year.

For many years, That’s has brought you the stories behind the best bands in Beijing, giving you an insight into their inner workings, creative processes and motivations for entertaining you. Now is your chance to catch them all on the same bill on one unforgettable evening.

Space-rock nerds Macondø, female-fronted punk power PizzaFace, earworm masters Harridans, soft-rock heart throbs Axis Neptune, thoughtfully melodic Silent Speech, gloriously noisy Ambulance of Love and mystic-metal storytellers Kuduvillands make up a varied and diverse bill, starting from 6pm.

All the above will be enjoyed with beer deals from our friends at Slowboat Brewery, while one or two sticks of chuan’r might be in the offing.

Tickets are priced at RMB118 pre sale. They will be RMB138 on the day... if there are any left, so the smartest thing would be to get yours now by scanning the QR code on the poster below.

Sat Jan 13, from 6pm; RMB118 pre sale.

Dusk Dawn Club, No.14, Shanlao Hutong, by China Institute of Fine Arts Gallery 东城区山老胡同14号,近中国美术院美术馆.

