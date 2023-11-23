19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Transcend the Boundaries of Modern Cantonese Cuisine

Indulge in an extraordinary culinary experience at our excellent cuisine restaurant, where we transcend the boundaries of modern Cantonese cuisine. Our philosophy revolves around the pursuit of the finest ingredients, showcasing unique blanching styles that highlight the original flavors. Embark on a spiritual journey between chef and ingredient, exploring and pursuing the art of culinary excellence. Our Chef's Tasting Menu embodies the "Farm to Table" concept, ensuring the right and finest ingredients are meticulously prepared using diverse blanching techniques. We offer an intimate dining experience, bringing you a memorable five-senses journey.



Our commitment to precision extends to temperature control, with scientifically crafted blanching techniques. From -196℃ Liquid Nitrogen blanch to 200℃ Oil Blanch, our culinary journey spans from the North Arctic to the Sahara Desert. Join us for an unforgettable gastronomic adventure.

Special seasonal chef menu is on, please contact YUE LU customer service for more details or a further reservation.

Phone/WeChat：18122793031

YUE LU, 4/F Nanfenghui, 618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

Les Misérables in French Concert



Les Misérables, the world's longest-running musical and a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel, is set to make a triumphant return in its original French musical concert format. This grand production will feature a stellar cast of musical theater performers, a live symphony orchestra, and meticulously designed stage sets and costumes tailored exclusively for the show, offering an immersive experience of 19th-century France.



Friday, November 24, 7.30pm

Saturday-Sunday, November 25-26, 2.30pm / 7.30pm

Approximately 120 minutes, with a 20 minute halftime break.

Guangzhou Opera House, 1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

British Day 2023 Tickets On Sale



"British Day", being one of the most important dates in our busy events calendar, takes place in November this year. "Explore the Best of British Childhood Memories" is the theme this year. Exploring the best of British childhood memories can be a fun and nostalgic topic for many people, regardless of where they grew up. It allows us to reflect on happy memories from our past and appreciate the simple joys of childhood. It is also a great perspective to explore different cultures.



Saturday, November 25, 11am - 5.30pm

Outdoor Garden, Shangri-La Guangzhou, No.1 Huizhan Dong Road, Haizhu

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving Specials

Exclusive offer, available only on November 23! Indulge in our lavish Thanksgiving set menu featuring rich Butternut Squash Soup, Agliatelle with Fresh Black Truffles, Roasted Turkey with Foie Gras Stuffing, Mini Roasted Pumpkin Sundae, and Mulled Wine. Delight in the flavors of gratitude. Reserve now for a delightful celebration!



November 23, 2023

Mercato, Shop 802, 8/F, K11 Art Mall, 6 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Tianhe

Thanksgiving Feast @ 13FACTORIES



Come Join us for our annual All American Thanksgiving Feast Featuring Cajun Fried Turkey and Honey Bourbon Cured Pork Loin with all the fixin's and trimmin's.



November 23, from 6pm

13Factories, 121 Huasui Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Thanks Giving Buffet Dinner



Indulge in our Thanksgiving feast! Feast on ALL YOU CAN EAT Roasted Turkey, USDA Wagyu Sirloin, Asparagus Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Wildberry Cheesecake, Pumpkin Rolls, Rosemary Mushrooms, and Garlic Roasted Carrots. Only RMB198/person or RMB228/person. Join us for a memorable dining experience!



November 23 - 24, 2023

Ginstar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 103, 1/F, Mingyue Building, 2 Huacheng Lu, Tianhe

Rooftop Thanksgiving Potluck



Join us this Satuday for a Thanksgiving celebration like no other at Zoskypark's Rooftop Potluck Spectacular! How about weenjoy the afternoon on the rooftop, taking in the city view and soaking up the sun, all while sharing delicious food and indulging in unlimited free drinks!



November 25, 2pm - 4pm

ZoSkyPark, 7/F, Bld.6, Gangding Kaike Rong Courtyard, Tianhe

Four Hands' Cocktail

Experience a unique evening of creativity with a "Four Hands' Cocktail" event at Stiller Guangzhou. Join Carl Liang, the bar manager at Stiller Guangzhou, and Bastien Ciocca, the co-founder of Hope & Sesame, as they explore local markets to craft inventive cocktails. This collaboration promises an exciting fusion of flavors and techniques, showcasing the talent of these two mixology experts. Don't miss the chance to savor innovative concoctions in a vibrant atmosphere.



November 24, from 9pm

Stiller Guangzhou, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

Beaujolais Nouveau Day



On the third Thursday of every November, the annual Beaujolais Nouveau Festival arrives, a global celebration eagerly anticipated by wine enthusiasts. After 365 days of anticipation, indulge in the sweet and festive atmosphere with the "wine closest to the grape." We've air-shipped the wine and invite you to join us for a fresh tasting experience!



November 25, from 9pm

ChugChug自然发酵所, Shop101, No.2, Yangang Street, Haizhu

ChugChug自然发酵所, Shop 108, Creative Park, Yangang No.1, Haizhu

Chugchug Combo, Shop C06, T28 Park, Xinye Road, Haizhu

Wine Blind Tasting Game



Wine lovers! This Sat November 25, F5 & Flamingo are organizing a fun and educational blind tasting game! Come enjoy yummy finger food, good wines & win prizes! Join us to discover the fascinating world of wines.



November 25, 2023

Flamingo Panyu, LG2, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Dadaodong, Panyu

Music

IL VOLO Live in Concert



The Italian pop-opera trio "IL VOLO - The Bel Canto Boys" is making their first-ever visit to China. Starting from Guangzhou Zhongshan Memorial Hall on November 24, they will embark on a thrilling musical journey!



November 24, 7.30pm - late

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Zhong Lu, Yuexiu

Arts

Walking On AirWalking On Air

The large-scale event themed "Walking On Air: Art in Motion" conveys the brand philosophy of "harmony in work and life" through expressions in art, charity, and a human-centric community. This initiative aims to layer commercial spaces with additional functionality and meaning.



Until February 24, 2024

Lumina Guangzhou, 11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Tea Helps to Build A Better World



The exhibition brings together a number of tea industry intangible inheritors, Lingnan tea culture scholars and a number of tea culture brands to jointly create 12 tea culture spaces in three exhibition areas, displaying the new achievements of the inheritance and development of Chinese tea culture in the context of the new era, and carrying out a series of public welfare tea tasting meetings and tea culture experience activities for citizens and tourists.



Until December 25, 2023

Guangzhou Cultural & Arts Centre, No.288, Xinjiao Middle Road, Haizhu

Take a Breathe

"Take a Breathe" marks the nationwide solo debut of the young oil painter Liu Lian. Proficient in capturing emotions through color, she utilizes the evocative power of hues to strengthen individual self-awareness in various spaces. Visitors at the exhibition can let their consciousness flow with the artist's expressive personality, experiencing interactive installations in the gallery that recharge their own mind and emotions, allowing a renewal of breath.



Until November 28, 2023

Art Space, No.4 Shamian Nan Street, Liwan

Ancient City New Green



The exhibition brings together renowned Lingnan painters and emerging artists from various regions. These artists pour their profound emotions for the millennium-old city into their works, depicting trees that are rare and over a hundred years old in Guangzhou. The paintings bear witness to the vibrant development of the beautiful city in the new era. The artworks showcase the rich ecology and humanities of the southern region, reflecting a deep sentiment for building a beautiful city and a harmonious home.



Until November 30, 2023

Tianhe Cultural Center, No.8 Huicai Bei Road, Tianhe

Arrive Deep in the Forest



In Han Jianyu's works, there's a marvelous resonance between the sketches and the allegories of nature, landscapes, and forests. They create a profound contemplation on the relationship between material and nature, birth and death. Han Jianyu presents us with a monochromatic world that transcends the flashy and colorful reality, returning to the artist's simple and vivid emotions and the distant realm of nature, away from the "real."



Until December 29, 2023

GCAC, 6/F, North Tower, Guangzhou Daily Center, No.370 Yuejiang Zhong Road, Haizhu

In Praise of Love



Tribute to the Master - more than 20 authentic artworks - Exhibition of Pablo Picasso. Commemorate the 50th anniversary of the death of Pablo Picasso.



Until January 3, 2024

Look Art Museum, 6/F Grandview Mall, Tianhe

Lifestyle

Oakwood Green Walk 2023

Oakwood Premier Guangzhou presents the annual "Green Walk", a charitable event spanning five editions. Join us for this meaningful event, walking for a cause and bringing empowerment to those in need.



November 25, 2023

Oakroom (Oakwood Premier Guangzhou), 16/F, Oakwood Premier Guangzhou, 28 Tiyu Dong Lu, Tianhe

GF Professional Mixer



Do you have a skill that you are proud of? Do you want to get to know and develop a new skill by the end of this year? Join our Professional Mixer Skills Sharing on November 24 at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou for interactive prompts, valuable discussion and build your network.



November 24, 2023

Canton Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Road, Yuexiu

