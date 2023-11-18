  1. home
14 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

By That's Beijing, November 23, 2023

Matilda The Musical

_202310171444052.jpg

"Matilda: The Musical," adapted from Roald Dahl's beloved novel, is a theatrical masterpiece produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company. This enchanting production has swept up an impressive 101 international awards, including 24 Best Musical accolades, alongside 7 Olivier Awards in the UK and 5 Tony Awards in the United States. The musical narrates the captivating tale of Matilda, a young girl who confronts her obnoxious parents and tyrannical headmistress, relying on her courage and intelligence to create miracles and rescue herself and those around her. Don't miss this heartwarming story of empowerment and the magic of childhood at its finest.

November 17 - December 10, 2023

Er Qi Theater, No.15 Erqijuchang Road, Xicheng

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving & Christmas Roasted Turkey Set

_20231121231053.jpg

Indulge in the festive spirit with MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing! From November 13 to December 31, savor the Thanksgiving & Christmas Roasted Turkey Set for RMB1,288. Book during this period, and delight in an additional treat of a 4-inch handmade apple pie and a bottle of white wine. Celebrate the season with culinary delights at MAHA Club & Residences.

Price: RMB1,288/set

November 13 to December 31, 2023

MAHA Club & Residences Chaoyang Park, Beijing, No.8 Xiaoyun Road, Chaoyang

Shang Brew's Thanksgiving Extravaganza

640.jpeg

This winter, redefine Thanksgiving with Shang Brew's extraordinary feast. Indulge in a perfectly charred whole turkey with six delectable side dishes, or savor a juicy smoked ham paired with classic accompaniments. Complement your meal with Shang Brew's craft beer for an unforgettable experience. Roast Turkey Set for 6-8 people at RMB1288 and Roast Whole Ham Set for 4-6 people at RMB988. Book 48 hours in advance. Shang Brew, located at Qunming Lake West Street, Beijing. Dial (86 10) 8829 3206 for details. 

November 15 to December 31, 2023

Shang Brew, Standalone (Xiuchi Lake Aside) , Qunming Lake West Street, No. 68 Shijingshan Road, Beijing

Exciting Week at Solana

640.jpg

Exciting events await you this week at Solana!

Thanksgiving Trot & Dinner

When: 6.25 pm (10km) / 6.55 pm (5km)

Where: Meet at Kitty & Daniel's in Solana

HeyRunning LSD Run (~10km)

When: 9.25 am

Where: Meet at Me & Me Café

HeyRunning Sunday Session + Raffles Sharing

When: 9.25 am

Where: Meet at Moka Bros Solana

Join us for HeyRunning x Raffles #11, featuring a sharing session on injury prevention in winter, this Sunday morning, November 26, following the HeyRunning Sunday running session. Don't miss out!

Cheese Fondue Craze at Zarah

Cheese-Fondue-2.jpg

From 7pm – 10pm Zarah's famous Cheese Fondue will be available which will be paired with a selection of free-flow appetizers such as bruschetta, salads and more, with all the fundamental fondue dippers. Cornichons, mini pearl onions, baby potatoes are just a few of the offerings that will be available in the “Cheese Fondue Craze” buffet. 

November 24, 7pm – 10pm

Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Music

Tribute To Chick Corea

138.jpg

On November 24, Blue Note Beijing presents a tribute night to the legendary pianist Chick Corea. Join us at 6.30pm for entry, 8pm for the performance. Experience the power of his music and reminisce together. 

November 24, from 6.30pm

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Sax x Yanos

128.jpg

Prepare to be captivated by the infectious rhythms of Amapiano music blended with live sax melodies. Whether you're a fan of Amapiano or a lover of smooth sax tunes, This Sax x Yanos event promises to be a night of pure musical madness. Don't miss out and get ready to groove!

November 25, 10pm - 5am (next day)

Moonee, No. 51, Old Gulou Street, Xicheng

The Sound of Rhine

135.jpg

Schumann and Brahms, akin yet distinct. Schumann's music paints emotions vividly, while Brahms conceals them beneath a calm surface.

November 25, from 7.30pm

Beijing Concert Hall, No.1 Beixinhua Road, by Xi'anfu Hutong, Xicheng

Ride The Wave

137.jpg

Canadian artist Ember Swift, a member of the Canadian Independent Music Artist Association, has garnered awards like the "Canadian Independent Music Award" and "Canadian Youth Role Model of the Year." Recognized with nominations at the New York OUT Music Awards for "Songwriter of the Year" and "Song of the Year," she was also named "Best Local Artist of 2001" by NOW magazine.

November 25, from 8pm

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Arts

Modern Time

2225.jpg

Picasso, Klee, Matisse, Giacometti, Cézanne, and Braque – the exhibition presents over 90 authentic masterpieces by these six modernist art giants. These pieces are sourced from the renowned modern art museums in Europe and the precious collections of the Nationalgalerie Berlin. It marks the first-ever exhibition of these works in China.

Until February 25, 2024

UCCA Center of Contemporary Art, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Whispers and Echoes: An Exhibition

1114.jpg

Welcome to an utterly absurd and slightly surreal exhibition that gleefully shatters the conventions of art. In "City Flanker", "SAFEGAZE", and "SONICAVE", you'll explore the bewildering minds of artists who gleefully blur the lines between reality and the fantastical. Twelve artists join forces to exhibit their exciting work.

November 25, from 8pm

DDC, No.4 Shanlao Hutong, Dongcheng

Lifestyle

Luxury Hair Spa at mainsonFL

_20231121231059.jpg

Revitalize your hair this autumn and winter with a luxurious hair spa experience at mainsonFL! Treat yourself to a French-style head massage, essential oil aromatherapy, scalp anti-drying conditioning, and a hair shining and repairing serum. Give your hair the care it deserves at mainsonFL.

Special Offer: RMB168 instead of RMB360

From November 2023

mainsonFL, 3/F, Grand Summit Liang Mao Qiao, No.19 Dongfang Dong Road, Chaoyang

Beijing Winter Night Reading

64015.jpg

Literature knows no bounds. Take the stage and recite your favorites, whether it's a Shakespearean soliloquy or a poem by Dylan Thomas. In a bookstore without a fireplace, let's warm each other with the embrace of British literature.

November 25, from 7.30pm

PageOne, E11, Beijing Fun, Xicheng

Festival of German Cinema 2023

IMG_6198.jpg

This year, the festival will continue to build a platform for dialogue among filmmakers, allowing different voices to converge and bringing to Chinese audiences the best German films that have performed well at various film festivals around the world.

November 18 - 26, 2023

798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

