Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2023

Dulwich Colour Run 2023

Over a thousand students, staff, and parents came together for the Dulwich Colour Run 2023 celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong's founding.

The joy was overflowing as powder flew through the air painting the neighborhood in a rainbow of colors.

"This was such a special event," Head of College Garry Russell shared. "To see parents, students, staff and friends having fun together was truly magical."

All year Dulwich Pudong is putting on a series of anniversary events celebrating 20 years of Making a Difference at the College.

YCIS Celebrate Family Fun Day & Autumn Carnival

In late October, thanks to the combined efforts of the parent organization and the school, both the YCIS Pudong Regency Park Campus and the Puxi Gubei Campus welcomed the community to their Family Fun Day and Autumn Carnival, attracting over 3,000 parents and students.

Highlights included professionally guided face painting for children, laughter-filled moments in the bouncy castle, and the excitement of the raffle draws. The students and parents performed music and dance numbers, showcasing YCIS talents at their best.

The successful hosting of the Family Fun Day and Autumn Carnival not only provided students with a great opportunity to showcase their talents, but also gave parents a deeper understanding of the school.

These two events fully demonstrated the importance of home-school cooperation, strengthening the bond through shared activities.

Champion Equestrian BISS Student

British International School Shanghai student, Penelope (Year 11), became champion equestrian with a series of outstanding competition results, including in the Shanghai J&Y Equestrian Tour and prestigious Beijing Equestrian Longines Masters.

SSIS International Family Bazaar 2023 a Huge Success!

In November, SSIS families and friends converged on campus to enjoy a spectacular array of more than 100 booths featuring games, shopping, and diverse culinary delights, alongside a full day of captivating musical performances and entertainment.

Everyone indulged in the fantastic international offerings, making the bazaar a true embodiment of multicultural celebration and community spirit. All proceeds collected will be contributed to a charity cause.

Wellington Shanghai Celebrates the Joy of Creation with Arts Festival 2023

Wellington Shanghai held its Arts Festival 2023, an eight-day celebration of the joy of creation.

The festival began with three days of ‘Elite Pods,’ enriching workshops for the College’s most talented artists.

Pupils had the opportunity to hone their craft with professional instructors and collaborate with their peers on challenging visual arts projects, musical compositions, theatre pieces, dance numbers and more.

The entire College also enjoyed a full week of impromptu music, dance and theater performances, as well as classes on everything from throwing pottery to silk screen printing.

Overall, the festival highlighted the transformative power of the arts and inspired pupils to be learners, connectors and changemakers.

Concordia Host 2023 APAC Orchestra Festival

From November 16-18, Concordia International School Shanghai proudly hosted the 2023 APAC Orchestra Festival. This event brought together 86 student musicians from six international schools, all under the skillful direction of renowned guest conductor Arjan Tien.

Adding to this musical celebration, Concordia had the privilege of welcoming members of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, whose strings quintet performance was a special treat for the APAC participants and attendees.

The festival concluded with a captivating concert in the Rittmann Theater. There, the talented students showcased their hard-earned skills, delivering a performance that captivated all in attendance.

NAIS Pudong Christmas Fair

Hot on the heels of our incredibly successful Bonfire Night event earlier this month, NAIS Pudong are now gearing up for their annual Christmas Fair, which will take place on Friday December 1 from 4pm onwards.

The event is totally free, open to the entire Shanghai community, and promises to be filled with a huge range of gift vendors, festive food and refreshments, children’s activities, and even an appearance from Santa Clause himself!

To register, you can visit the NAIS Pudong WeChat account NAISPudong, or scan the QR code on the poster above.

