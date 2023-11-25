  1. home
Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

November 25, 2023

What's On in Shanghai

A group to discuss the latest goings on, from parties to art shows, live music to markets, and share your thoughts on Shanghai’s vibrant events scene.

There are plenty of benefits to being in this group, including ticket giveaways, vouchers, exclusive deals, invitations and much more, so keep your eye out for those!

Shanghai F&B Fans

A group to discuss delicious dining experiences, share great bar recommendations and your thoughts on the Shanghai food and drink scene.

There are plenty of benefits to being in this group, including restaurant and bar vouchers, exclusive deals and much more, so keep your eye out for those!

Travel News & Deals

A group to discuss your favorite sports, gyms, lifestyle tips and your thoughts on health and wellness.

There are plenty of benefits to being in this group, including gym vouchers and cards, fitness courses and much more, so keep your eye out for those!

Shanghai Health & Wellness

A group to discuss your favorite destinations and share your funny, moving and interesting travel experiences.

There are plenty of benefits to being in this group, including travel vouchers, exclusive deals and discounts and much more, so keep your eye out for those!

And, of course, don't forget to follow us on WeChat...

And Little Red Book / Xiaohongshu / 小红书!

