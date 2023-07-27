WIN! 20 Awesome Upcoming Events in GBA

Recommended

Chris James China Tour - Guangzhou

Chris James, who sang "Not Angry," is coming to China! German-American singer-songwriter Chris James will tour six cities in China in August, and tickets have been issued for Guangzhou, Chengdu and Shanghai. Chris James is no stranger to many people, in 2020 he launched his first personal original album, "The Art of Overthinking", in which "Not Angry" became popular on domestic social platforms, and related songs were used 4 billion times, known as "Divine Comedy" by netizens.



August 3, 2023, from 8PM



MAO Livehouse, 3/F, NO.265 Enning Road, Liwan

Foshan



Kid's Party @InterContinental Foshan Dongping

Amidst the scorching summer, indulge in a luxurious hotel stay and savor the comforts. Delight in a plethora of water park facilities, immersing yourself in the joy of aquatic adventures.



Package price from RMB999

Available from July 2023

InterContinental Foshan Dongping, NO.8 Wenhuanan Road, Lecong, Shunde

Ultraman Legends: A Ray of Hope



The popular Ultra heroes take turns appearing. Resist fear and darkness. Recreate the righteous spirit and guardian power of the Ultra universe.



July 29, 15:00/19:30

Foshan Grand Theatre, NO.1, Huakang Road, Lecong Town, Shunde

2022-2023 China Junior Basketball League Finals



What is the future basketball star going to be? Let's check it out!



August 10 - 12, 2023

GBA International Sports and Cultural Center, NO.95 Yuhe Road, Foshan New Town

Zhuhai



Fly to White Island

The production of "Flying to White Island" took two years, including the title, lyrics, arrangement, and post-production.



July 30, 2023

Let's Livehouse, Above the slide of Leshi Cultural District, NO.70 Daishan Road, Qianshan, Xiangzhou

GBA Youth String Music Festival



The first Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth String Music Festival, jointly organized by Zhuhai Huafa Grand Theatre and Guangdong Violin Education Society, was successfully held last summer, bringing together more than 300 string teachers and students from all over the country who love classical music to gain cutting-edge curriculum experience and valuable stage practice experience on a first-class art exchange platform. From July 30 to August 7, 2023, the 2nd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Youth String Music Festival will be rekindled!



July 30 - August 7, 2023

Zhuhai Huafa & CPAA Grand Theatre, HuaFa & CAPP Shizimen CBD Nanwan Avenue, Zhuhai

Loscity Music Festival



In this hot summer, the enthusiasm of rock & roll and the coolness of the wave pool collide with a different kind of spark. A summer party begins!



July 29, 2023

Loscity, Jiuzhou Da Dao, Xiangzhou

Dongguan



Bountiful Harvest After Hard Work

Art Exhibition of Teachers and Students of Master Wu Huaxian.



Until August 20, 2023

Lingnan Art Museum, NO.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Sunday Roast is Back @One For The Road



Come & enjoy a delicious Roast beef with veggies, potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and gravy! Available from 1PM.



Every Sunday from 1PM

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road, Dongguan

Hong Kong



24th Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong

Elefunpop Art & Toy Show

Ani-Com & Games Hong Kong is one of the most popular summer events in Hong Kong, featuring a superb selection of animations, comics, games, e-sports, toys, figures, collectibles and a variety of hot activities. The Elefunpop Art & Toy Show will coincide with the event to showcase collections by artists and the latest toy figures.



July 28 – August 1, 2023

Hall 1, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Vital Signs



'Vital Signs' celebrates Hong Kong's unique and distinctive visual identity through its iconic neon heritage. The exhibition invites contemporary artisans to follow in the footsteps of the pioneering neon masters, and pays tribute to the skill, craftsmanship, audacity, competitiveness, precision and can-do mindset that define this vibrant art form.



Until September 3, 2023

Block 01 Duplex Studio & Laundry Steps, Tai Kwun

Skate Asia 2023



Skate Asia is one of the largest recreation skating competitions in the world. Its 2023 edition will once again take place in Hong Kong, bringing together 1,750 skaters from over 10 countries and cities, who will showcase their skills and compete in individual and team events.



August 4 - 15, 2023

DB Ice Rink

Marginal Notes



The inaugural exhibition at the Hong Kong Arts Development Council's new venue, Marginal Notes is curated by Ying Kwok and features the collaborative efforts of 11 local visual and media artists. The exhibition comprises a range of mediums, including textiles, installations, prints, digital art, drawings and sculptures, exploring the past and present of the Wong Chuk Hang district.



Until October 1, 2023

Showcase, UG, Landmark South, 39 Yip Kan Street, Wong Chuk Hang

58th Singapore National Day Lunch



Celebrate Singapore's 58th National Day with Asian delicacies served during the buffet lunch, with performances, lucky draw prizes & games.



August 5, 12:30 - 14:30

The Grand Ballroom, The Conrad Hong Kong 88 Queensway, Hong Kong

Women and Climate Hong Kong Dinner



Make new friends, enjoy drinks and food, and chat climate. No climate experience necessary!



August 1, 7PM - 9PM

Root Vegan, Central, 1/F, Sunwise Building, 112-114 Wellington Street

Dan Ryan's English Comedy Night



Line up: Steve, Chu, Dannie Aildasani, Rose Rage, Muk Venkataraman, Bianca Lau. Hosted and produced by Rebecca J. Merrit.



July 29, 20:00 - 21:30

Dan Ryan's Chicago Grill, NO.200 Queen's Road East, Wanchai

Vivere 101 Kpop Maniac



What does Black Pink, BTS, Red Velvet and Exo have in common? They are all going to be played at Vivere's ever first Kpop Maniac night.



July 29, 22:00 - Late

Vivere, 11/F, NO.31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay

Ukrainian Photo Books Exhibition



The exposition is a part of big analysis of photo books in Ukraine and demonstrates how private initiatives form an alternative market and platform for communication; visualizes how self-publishing becomes a powerful reflection on contemporary events and a project of archiving social changes documented through photography.



Until August 13, 2023

Lumenvisum, L2-02, Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre, NO.30 Pak Tin Street, Shek Kip Mei, KOW

Macao



Fragments of Wonder

During the pandemic, Ronald set up his own YouTube channel to bring joy to the masses, hoping to give people a glimmer of happiness in the midst of suffering. He deeply realized the indomitable spirit of adapting and finding happiness in the face of the most adversity. So, he incorporated this spirit into the "Fragments of Wonder" concert concept, hoping to transmit this power to friends around the world through music, helping people discover those precious pieces of happiness in life.



July 29 - 30, 2023

The Londoner Macao, Cotai Highway, Macao

Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023



"Art Macao" is an international art event organiszed by the Macao Special Administrative Region Government integrating resources from various sectors in the S.A.R., aimed at congregating global creative forces to produce a city-wide signature biennale event.



July 28 - October 29, 2023

Macao Museum of Art, Av. Xian Xing Hai, Macao

