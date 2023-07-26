18 Awesome Upcoming Events in Guangzhou

Recommended

YUE LU - Modern Cantonese Hot Pot

YUE LU, a new brand of Black Pearl Two Diamonds Restaurant "YUE Creative Cantonese Cuisine," invites you to experience a unique Cantonese hot pot under the rising moon, surrounded by friends and family. Reinterpreting the art of Dining, YUE LU's "Modern Cantonese Hot Pot" presents a diverse selection of fresh and exquisite ingredients from all over the world. Indulge in this authentic and flavorful journey of discovery, where elements of water, sky, moon, light, fog, and shadows blend to create a vibrant and enjoyable gathering by the sea.



Limited special night menu at 21:00 will be served along with skirt steak, fish maw, yellow croaker, Spanish Iberico Pork Tenderloin. Feel the collision of fragrance and collagen between your teeth, and enjoy a great evening tasting wine with friends.

Please get in touch with YUE LU customer service for more details.

Phone/WeChat：18011933399

YUE LU, Shop 130, Zhuguang Yifang, Guangzhou

W Guangzhou Presents:



SunChasers - The Ultimate Summer Delight

Here's a glimpse of the amazing events we have lined up for you:



Every Wednesday Night

Happy Hour + Trivia/Comedy Night at WOO BAR

From July 19 thru September 6, join us every Wednesday evening from 6pm to 9pm for lively happy hours and entertainment! Immerse yourself in a lively atmosphere, savor refreshing drinks, and unleash your competitive spirit.

Weekend Brunch @29/F WET BAR

Dates: July 30; Aug. 12, 27

Time: Morning Wellbeing Program + Brunch

For just RMB398, indulge in the ultimate morning wellbeing program, savor a delectable brunch spread, and enjoy a single swimming ticket for the day. This all-inclusive package is designed to nourish your body, mind, and soul. Please note that the morning wellbeing programs will require an additional fee of RMB88 per person.

W Guangzhou, No.26 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New City, Tianhe

Food & Drink



Baking Academy

Join a small group and learn hands on about something we all love – baking delicious desserts.



This time, the theme will be "BANOFFEE PIE". A play on the words "Toffee" and "Banana", Banoffee Pie is a classic English dessert lovingly made from a delicious biscuit base, sweet toffee caramel, fresh bananas and topped with heavenly whipped cream. We've yet to meet anyone who doesn't instantly fall in love with Banoffee Pie. Why not join us and discover exactly why?

July 30, 3PM - Late

The Happy Monk (Party Pier), Shop 02, Building 60, Block B, Party Pier, 118 Modiesha Dajie, Xin'gang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Sweet Moment @InterContinental

Lobby Lounge will launch seven new cakes this summer. Our Pastry Chef Simon Wu focuses on the creative combination of ingredients and brings a new twist to the classic cake. The cakes integrate local and seasonal fruits, and special ingredients with rich layers of texture, bringing guests a delightful sweet moment.



Available from July 2023

Lobby Lounge, InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, Haizhu

Friday Magic @Morton's Grille



Every Friday in July if you're eating in Morton's Grille, your child can learn magic from Nic the founder of N2G. He will teach every child the magicians secrets a different class each week, so they can dazzle you at home!



July 28 Theme: Object Resolve

July 28, 2PM - 3PM

Morton's Grille, Shop L505 and L603, IGC Mall, 222 Xingming Lu, Tianhe

GF Happy Hour @Shan·Hai



Join our next Happy Hour Fridays at Shan Hai music restaurant & bar on July 28!



Come and spend a relaxing Friday evening with old and new friends, enjoy live music, drinks and board games together at the cozy environment! The 老板 (boss) is a cute and lovely French bulldog Pat him on the head and he will purr and sit next to you.

July 28, 2023

Shan·Hai Music Restaurant & Bar, NO.87 Huangpu Avenue West, Tianhe

Brunch Special @Morgan's Public House



A. Steak & egg, hash browns - RMB88



B. Bacon & sausage sandwich with egg - RMB58 ; To add beans, tomato or black pudding - RMB10

C. Eggs Benedict with smoked salmon or Parma ham - RMB78

D. Pancakes with bananas or berries with cream and maple syrup - RMB58

E. Spicy sausage breakfast casserole with beans and eggs - RMB58

RMB120 per person for 2 hours free flow on selected drinks: Mimosas Prosecco House wine

Until August 31, 11AM - 2PM

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, 6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Happy Hour @Luodo Di Figo



FIGO LIQUOR TIME: RMB158/single ticket, RMB238/double ticket for unlimited drinking of 90 minutes! Tickets purchased at 21:00 can be postponed for 90 minutes



Until December 31, 19:30 - 21:30

Luodo Di Figo, NO.187 Guangzhou Avenue, Yuexiu

Music



Pipe Organ Music Season Young Organist Series

On July 28, the Organ Art Season ushered in the second concert - "Young Performers Series (2) German Cross-Era Classics", which will be performed by Jiang Yushan, a harpsichord and organist in Europe, a teacher at the China Conservatory of Music, Park Zhen, an organ player diploma winner from the Eastman Conservatory of Music and a teacher at the Sichuan Conservatory of Music, as well as a young player and Xiao Feng, who has won international awards, to interpret the classic works of five outstanding German composers, taking you to listen to the German organ music styles of different eras.



July 28, from 20:00

Xinghai Concert Hall Address 33 Qingbo Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

"Keep Glowing" Cantonese Song Live



Enjoy a night of Cantonese pop songs by the new-generation Cantonese singer, Deng Qianying.



Genre: Pop

July 29, from 20:30

Yesterday's World Bar, TopChain Link, Haizhu

ThomeBoyDontKill 2023



CSNV Tour of ThomeBoyDontKill, the 11th stop - Guangzhou!



Genre: Rap, Hip-hop

July 30, 20:00 - Late

Tai Space Livehouse, NO.5 Taigucang Wharf, Haizhu

Arts



Remake Art Exhibit

Amidst wear and aging, should objects be discarded with time and change? Objects hold emotions and memories. On Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich's 12th anniversary, the hotel embraces sustainable art, using it to extend the life of cherished items. A collection of old objects like bed linen, tablecloth, plates, furniture, and ambassador uniforms symbolizes the hotel's growth, preserving memories of cozy sleep, delightful dining, inspiring travels, and exceptional service.



Until September 15, 2023

Lobby, Sofitel Guangzhou Sunrich, NO.988 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe

"New Rain in the Ancient City" Exhibition



The "New Rain in the Ancient City - Zhaoqing Painting Academy Young Chinese Painters Tour Exhibition" sponsored by Zhaoqing Painting Institute is to continue the cultural context of Zhaoqing, give full play to the energy of the young generation of local artists, and push Zhaoqing's Chinese painting art to a broader stage.



Until July 30, 2023

Guangdong Provincial Cultural Center, BO.1229 Guangzhou Dadao Zhong, Tianhe

"Re(joi)ce" Contemporary Experimental Art Exhibition



This Contemporary Experimental Art Exhibition takes the "blind fruit" as the philosophy proposition of life and "Fruit Forest" as the main line of the exhibition of Suewei Sancang.



Until August 1, 2023

Movi Cosmos Address Art Gallery, LG1, Four Seas Walk, No. 390 East Hanxi Avenue, Panyu

Paintings: Places, Stories, Customs, and Fables



This exhibition invites four artists, Mao Xuhui, Ma Ke, Qin Qi and Chen Yingjie, to explore the relationship between painting and places, stories, customs and fables from different perspectives, which are not the whole of painting, but make painting a wide connection with the human world.



Until August 20, 2023

Guangdong Museum of Art, NO.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Grids and Pyramids



This exhibition systematically sorts out Liu Yanhu's pioneering creations that break through tradition and cross-border integration in recent years in Jinshi Hanmo and contemporary art.



Until August 20, 2023

Guangdong Museum of Art, NO.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Lifestyle



SPECIAL-D Waterwars

SPECIAL-D'S MOST FUN WATERWARS OF THE YEAR IS HERE! New water battle elements are added to each game! Every experience is unique! For the first time, Latin American style and music in Mexico will become SPD's "creative amigo", pouring out the anxiety in your heart with the purest enthusiasm! Why is there a WATERWARS outpost? Just because we want to make you have one more day, we can't wait!



July 29 - 30, 2023

COCO Park, NO.16 Dongsha Avenue, Liwan

Grandview Mall Anime & Comics Carnival



The mega-animation festival in the country pays tribute to the most imaginative and creative young people with a multi-scene, multi-level ACGN culture! With the most exciting activities and the most amazing scenes, create an innovative experience of micro-vacation in the city center! At Grandview Mall, break boundaries with a grand anime carnival, where you can eat, shop, watch, and play to make all your friends happy this summer!



Until August 31, 2023

Grandview Mall, NO.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe

