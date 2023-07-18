China Just Recorded Its Highest Ever Temperature

A weather station in Northwest China has recorded the Middle Kingdom’s highest temperature on record.

According to China Weather Net, a weather station in Sanbao Township, Turpan, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region recorded a high of 52.2 degrees Celsius between 8am, July 16 and 8am yesterday, July 17, 2023.

This beats the previous record of 50.6 degrees Celsius recorded in July 2017 in Gaochang Ancient City, also located in Turpan.

Situated southeast of Urumqi, Turpan – which lies in the basin of its namesake – is no stranger to hot weather. The city’s Flaming Mountains certainly live up to their name, having previously recorded ground temperatures as high as 89 degrees Celsius.

The Flaming Mountains in Turpan. Image via Weibo/@托克逊胡小强



China Weather Net’s Xinjiang outlet reports that between 8am, July 16 and 8am yesterday, July 17, 2023, 61 weather stations in Xinjiang recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, 31 above 45 degrees Celsius and five above 50 degrees Celsius.

A Red Warning – indicating temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius – has recently been issued for Changji Hui Autonomous Prefecture located north of Urumqi.

It’s been a summer of record-breaking heat for many parts of China, including the hottest June temperatures on record for the capital.

While the heat has started to subside for many parts of South China, more extreme weather – in the form of Typhoon Talim – has recently come about.

According to Jiupai News, as of today, July 18, parts of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region – including the cities of Qinzhou, Fangchenggang, Chongzuo, Baise, Nanning and elsewhere – can expect to be badly hit within the next 24 hours.

Extreme weather – particularly high temperatures – have been causing headaches in China and beyond.

A heatwave is continuing across Southern Europe, with temperatures in the central Mediterranean expected to peak today, and Spain, Italy and Greece to experience extreme heat.

The Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily are among areas under red alert, while Taranto in southern Italy may hit 46 degrees Celsius, 2.8 degrees off the European record set in August 2021 in Floridia, Sicily, reports Sky News.

Tourist spots in some parts of Southern Europe have been closed to the public as a precaution. Meanwhile, the heat has caused severe wildfires in Greece and Spain.

France, Germany and Poland are also expected to face extreme heat in the coming days.

In the US, a heat dome over the southwest has translated into extreme heat warnings from coast to coast, which continue to affect more than 110 million people.

Experts are predicting temperature records could be broken in as many as 38 American cities, including Las Vegas.

Scientists have long warned that climate change linked to human activities will lead to an increase in the severity and frequency of extreme weather events.

