12 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023

The long-awaited list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 was announced last night at a ceremony at The Rosewood Hong Kong, a much-anticipated in-person event after nearly three years of virtual award ceremonies.

As a lead-up (and follow-up) to last's nights awards, Hong Kong's bar scene has all week been chalk-full of guest shifts, pop-ups and masterclasses from lauded bars and equally famed mixologists from around the globe.

The question of the hour was which (if any) China mainland bars would make the cut this year?



While 2021 saw 17 bars in Greater China – four of which were on the Chinese mainland – on the Top 50 list...

... 2022 came as a huge upset, with a grand total of zero Chinese mainland bars in the Top 50 – a backlash due to closed borders during COVID that resulted in a lack of visits from the voting committee plus less voters left within China's borders.

And, while that COVID hangover may still be lingering, the Chinese mainland – and Greater China as a whole – is on the up and up again, with one bar on the mainland making the list, as well as three in Taiwan and eight in Hong Kong.





Guangzhou's Hope & Sesame takes the top bar on the Chinese mainland this year, at spot No. 39.

Famed for their inventive cocktails, whimsical presentation and standout team, this group has continually pushed boundaries and worked hard to put China's cocktail scene on the map.



Hong Kong's Coa takes the No. 1 bar in all of Asia for the third year in a row – the first time an establishment has pulled off this unprecedented feat!

A huge congratulations to Jay Khan and the team! A shrine to all things agave, Coa houses an extensive collection of 200 handcrafted Latin American liquids, spanning tequila, mezcal, raicilla, and more.

We are very lucky to have Coa's second outpost, Coa Shanghai, on our home turf.

Other bars ranked in Hong Kong include Argo at No. 8, Darkside at No. 9, The Aubrey at No. 17, Penicillin at No. 26, and Quinary at No.31.

Mostly Harmless at No. 33 is a new entry on the list – an omakase style bar in Hong Kong – while The Old Man re-enters the top 50 list at No. 47.

Moving on to Taiwan, Taipei's Indulge Experimental Bistro claims the title of the island's top bar, sitting at No. 11 in Asia, while Taichung's Vender clocks in at No. 41, and The Public House – a newbie on the list – takes No. 43.

Now onto the good stuff, here’s the full Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list:

Other Special Award Winners include:

Bartender's Bartender Award: Beckaly Franks (The Pontiac, Hong Kong (No. 53), Call Me Al, Hong Kong)

Art of Hospitality Award: Sago House, Singapore (No. 10)



One To Watch: Night Hawk, Singapore (No. 73)

Industry Icon: Hiroyasu Kayama (bartender of Tokyo's Bar Benfiddich, No. 4)

Legend of the List: Jigger & Pony (No. 2, Best Bar in Singapore)

Best New Opening: Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok (No. 22)

Sustainable Bar Award: Analogue Initiative, Singapore (No. 15)

Best Cocktail Menu: The Cocktail Club, Jakarta (No. 19)

Highest New Entry Award: Virtù, Tokyo (No. 20)

Highest Climber: Zest, Seoul (No. 5)

Just last week on July 11, the 51-100 list was also released, spanning 22 different cities across Asia.

Singapore took the lead with eight bars making the 51-100 list, followed by Hong Kong with five, and both Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur with four bars each.

Three bars from the Chinese mainland made the list (Epic at No. 70, The Odd Couple at No. 87, and The Union Trading Company at No. 90), as well as four bars in Taiwan and five in Hong Kong.

Here's the full list of 51-100 Asia's 50 Best Bar winners:

