  1. home
  2. Articles

12 China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars 2023

By Sophie Steiner, July 19, 2023

0 0

The long-awaited list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 was announced last night at a ceremony at The Rosewood Hong Kong, a much-anticipated in-person event after nearly three years of virtual award ceremonies.

As a lead-up (and follow-up) to last's nights awards, Hong Kong's bar scene has all week been chalk-full of guest shifts, pop-ups and masterclasses from lauded bars and equally famed mixologists from around the globe. 

The question of the hour was which (if any) China mainland bars would make the cut this year?

WechatIMG472.jpeg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

While 2021 saw 17 bars in Greater China – four of which were on the Chinese mainland – on the Top 50 list...

READ MORE: 17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

... 2022 came as a huge upset, with a grand total of zero Chinese mainland bars in the Top 50 – a backlash due to closed borders during COVID that resulted in a lack of visits from the voting committee plus less voters left within China's borders. 

And, while that COVID hangover may still be lingering, the Chinese mainland – and Greater China as a whole – is on the up and up again, with one bar on the mainland making the list, as well as three in Taiwan and eight in Hong Kong.

WechatIMG473.jpeg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Guangzhou's Hope & Sesame takes the top bar on the Chinese mainland this year, at spot No. 39. 

Famed for their inventive cocktails, whimsical presentation and standout team, this group has continually pushed boundaries and worked hard to put China's cocktail scene on the map. 

WechatIMG470.jpeg
Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Hong Kong's Coa takes the No. 1 bar in all of Asia for the third year in a row the first time an establishment has pulled off this unprecedented feat!

A huge congratulations to Jay Khan and the team! A shrine to all things agave, Coa houses an extensive collection of 200 handcrafted Latin American liquids, spanning tequila, mezcal, raicilla, and more.

We are very lucky to have Coa's second outpost, Coa Shanghai, on our home turf.

READ MORE: A Sit-Down with Jay Khan: Owner of Coa, Asia's No. 1 Bar

Other bars ranked in Hong Kong include Argo at No. 8, Darkside at No. 9, The Aubrey at No. 17, Penicillin at No. 26, and Quinary at No.31.

Mostly Harmless at No. 33 is a new entry on the list – an omakase style bar in Hong Kong – while The Old Man re-enters the top 50 list at No. 47. 

Moving on to Taiwan, Taipei's Indulge Experimental Bistro claims the title of the island's top bar, sitting at No. 11 in Asia, while Taichung's Vender clocks in at No. 41, and The Public House – a newbie on the list – takes No. 43. 

Now onto the good stuff, here’s the full Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list: 

WechatIMG468-1.jpeg

Other Special Award Winners include: 

  • Bartender's Bartender Award: Beckaly Franks (The Pontiac, Hong Kong (No. 53), Call Me Al, Hong Kong)

  • Art of Hospitality Award: Sago House, Singapore (No. 10)

  • One To Watch: Night Hawk, Singapore (No. 73)

  • Industry Icon: Hiroyasu Kayama (bartender of Tokyo's Bar Benfiddich, No. 4)

  • Legend of the List: Jigger & Pony (No. 2, Best Bar in Singapore)

  • Best New Opening: Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok (No. 22)

  • Sustainable Bar Award: Analogue Initiative, Singapore (No. 15)

  • Best Cocktail Menu: The Cocktail Club, Jakarta (No. 19)

  • Highest New Entry Award: Virtù, Tokyo (No. 20)

  • Highest Climber: Zest, Seoul (No. 5)

Just last week on July 11, the 51-100 list was also released, spanning 22 different cities across Asia. 

Singapore took the lead with eight bars making the 51-100 list, followed by Hong Kong with five, and both Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur with four bars each. 

Three bars from the Chinese mainland made the list (Epic at No. 70, The Odd Couple at No. 87, and The Union Trading Company at No. 90), as well as four bars in Taiwan and five in Hong Kong. 

Here's the full list of 51-100 Asia's 50 Best Bar winners:

WechatIMG178.jpeg

[All images courtesy of Asia’s 50 Best Bars]

Best Bars in Shanghai Asia's 50 Best Lists Bars in China World's 50 Best Lists

more news

Matcha Madness: An A-Z of Shanghai's Most Creative Uses

Matcha Madness: An A-Z of Shanghai's Most Creative Uses

So 'matcha' love for Shanghai's most matcha-forward treats.

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Crayfish season is upon us

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

Asia's 50 Best has just revealed the 1-50 list or bars, after revealing 51-100 earlier this week. Check out the results!

Epic Wins Asia's 50 Best Bars Campari One To Watch Award 2021

Shanghai's Epic is recognized by Asia's 50 Best Bar Awards as the winner of the Campari One To Watch Award

16 Greater China Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bar List for 2019

See which bars secured spots.

14 China Bars Named in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2018

See which bars made the cut.

12 China Bars Named in Asia's 50 Best Bars 2017

See which ones made the cut.

The 4 Types of Cocktail Bars in Shanghai

Different national styles of Shanghai watering holes.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

43 Happy Hour Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

21 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

11 Health & Fitness Communities to Join in Beijing This Summer

The People's Elbow: Pro Wrestling's Rise in China

12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Harrods SH Launches Private Members' Club & Gordon Ramsay Resto

Harrods SH Launches Private Members' Club & Gordon Ramsay Resto

Topgolf Will Open A New Location in Wuhan by October 2024

Topgolf Will Open A New Location in Wuhan by October 2024

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

18 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Beijing

What Do Chinese Companies Get Wrong When Entering International Markets

What Do Chinese Companies Get Wrong When Entering International Markets

22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives