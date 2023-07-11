Community Urged to Help Bring Baby Mia Home

A heart-wrenching situation has unfolded for Matthew Melia and his wife DanDan, as they desperately seek community support to bring their premature baby daughter, Mia, back home to the UK for specialized treatment.

Born three months prematurely in China, Mia's twin sister Scarlett tragically did not survive, leaving Mia separated from her family during this critical time.

The premature birth occurred in Shenzhen, where Matthew had been studying, with plans to return to Liverpool, England, after the girls' birth.

Unfortunately, complications arose, and both Scarlett and Mia were born on May 3, facing numerous health challenges due to their early arrival.

Immediately transferred to a neonatal intensive care unit, both babies were unable to be held by their parents, Matthew and DanDan.

Given the severity of their conditions, Scarlett and Mia were transferred to a hospital in Guangzhou, where CT scans revealed significant health issues for both babies.

Tragically, Scarlett's condition deteriorated rapidly, and her parents had to make the heartbreaking decision to stop treatment.

Scarlett passed away on June 8, the first and only time she was held by her father.

Matthew, in the midst of this tragedy, worked tirelessly to complete his degree while advocating for his daughters' rights to life and proper medical care.

Despite facing immense challenges, including the loss of his job due to time off after Scarlett's passing, Matthew continued to fight for Mia's well-being.

Current Situation

Mia has already undergone brain surgery and is bravely battling the complications associated with premature birth.

To provide Mia with the specialist treatment she urgently needs and to reunite her with her family, a collaboration with the national charity Lia's Wings is underway.

The charity is offering financial assistance, practical guidance, and medical support for Mia's safe air ambulance transfer back to the UK.

With their help, the family has raised £15,000, but an additional £25,000 is required to cover the remaining costs.

How to Donate



Now, the community is called upon to extend a helping hand to this devastated family.

If you would like to donate, Mia's campaign page can be found HERE.

To donate via WeChat from China, Victoria (Matthew's sister), can transfer the donations to Mia's campaign page. Victoria's WeChat ID: chopstickvic. The QR code:

By making a donation towards Mia's air transfer, community members can contribute to her chance of receiving the most appropriate specialist care surrounded by her family's love and support.

Let's come together and make a difference in the life of this precious baby girl. Your generosity and support can make Mia's journey home possible.

[All images are provided to That's]

