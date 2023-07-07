  1. home
  2. Articles

China Bans Food Imports from Japan Over Nuclear Water Release

By Ned Kelly, July 7, 2023

0 0

China has announced it will ban food imports from 10 Japanese prefectures over plans to release treated nuclear wastewater from the devastated Fukushima facility into the ocean.

Japan's long-planned discharge of accumulated water from the nuclear plant – damaged by a tsunami in 2011 – has finally been approved as meeting global standards by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and is expected to begin this summer.

However, it has sparked fears of unknown risks to human health. Yesterday, China's foreign ministry said that the IAEA report cannot be used as a "green light" for the water release plan.

China's customs authority followed up today, announcing it would ban imports of foodstuffs from 10 Japanese prefectures, "including Fukushima," over safety concerns, adding that it would conduct stringent radiation tests on food from the rest of Japan.

Some 1.33 million cubic meters of groundwater, rainwater and water used for cooling has accumulated at the Fukushima site, which is being decommissioned after several reactors went into meltdown following the 2011 tsunami.

The plan is to dilute it, before discharging it into the ocean over several decades.

Along with regional neighbors, such as China, voicing concern, many in Fukushima are also opposed to the plan, particularly fishing communities who fear customers will shun their catches.

[Cover image via foodnavigator-asia.com]

more news

Man in North China Kills Wife by Repeatedly Running Her Over

Man in North China Kills Wife by Repeatedly Running Her Over

A video showing the incident in Shandong Province started circulating on June 27.

WATCH: China COVID Expert Cheekily Kissed at Graduation Ceremony

WATCH: China COVID Expert Cheekily Kissed at Graduation Ceremony

Respiratory disease expert, Zhong Nanshan was attending a graduation ceremony at Guangzhou Medical University.

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

44 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Feed your head.

China Plans Crewed Mission to the Moon 'Before 2030'

The announcement was made at a press conference regarding the launch of China's Shenzhou-16 Spacecraft.

Why a '4-Day Week' Job Offer in China Went Viral

Four days at work and three days off wasn't quite what it seemed.

5 Dead After Car Veers off ‘Wanghong’ Bridge in Central China

The incident occurred in the popular tourist city of Enshi, Hubei Province.

WATCH: Lucky Couple in Car Escape Floods in South China

Severe floods have recently affected parts of South and Central China.

17th Edition of Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

The 17th edition of the Festival Croisements will take place from April to July 2023 in over 20 cities in China.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

Shaxi Old Town: One of Yunnan’s Best Kept Secrets

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Travel Gossip: Indonesia Halts Visa-Free Policy

21 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

This Day in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

Travel Gossip: China Compensates US 10-Year Visa Holders

Travel Gossip: China Compensates US 10-Year Visa Holders

Mr. Aref Sayegh is Appointed as General Manager of InterContinental Changsha

Mr. Aref Sayegh is Appointed as General Manager of InterContinental Changsha

China Bans Food Imports from Japan Over Nuclear Water Release

China Bans Food Imports from Japan Over Nuclear Water Release

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives