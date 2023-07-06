20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Recommended

Red Carpet Pool Party

Pool party at Lion Island Huidong, bus provided.



Tickets include: transportation; welcome drink, yoga and meditation, Frisbee Challenges, Pool Party.

Tent and sleeping bags: RMB50/sleeping bag for one, RMB120/camping tent for two people.

July 8, 4PM - Late

Lion Island, Huidong

Foshan



Ground Zero: Slander

Lineup: Zabo, Crazy Donkey, Galame Allstars



July 9, 2023

Club Galame, Bld. 14, Creative Industry Park, Chancheng

Exhibition on Foshan Youth



Through the eyes of local Foshan artists, the thousand faces of modern Foshan youth are revealed. Who are they? What makes them so unique? It is time to rediscover!



Until July 31, 2023



Artists Backyard, Chan Gui Fang, 2/F Bld.5, NO.128 Wenhuabei Road, Chancheng

A Dream Dreamt in a Dreaming World



This exhibition is not only Horn's first large-scale solo exhibition in China but also its largest exhibition in Asia, curated by the artist and He Art Museum. Focusing on Horn's long-standing creative philosophy, the museum aims to create uncertain encounters with decentralized, delinear, and interpretive spaces, refusing to erode the infinite possibilities within the work by dominating narratives.



Until October 7, 2023

He Art Museum Address No. 6 Yixing Road, Shunde

Children's Theater: "Cat"



A specially adapted version of the famous musical production "Cat". This time, your favorite "Cat" gets even cuter! The show is presented in Chinese.



July 9, 15:30

Nanhai Theater, NO.11 Guicheng Tianyouliu Road, Nanhai

Zhongshan



Liusheng China Tour 2023

Genre: Pop, Rock, Retro-pop



July 8, 2023

Sun Live Space, G/F Bld.4, NO.8 Huoju Road, Huoju Development District

Dance Drama: The Gate



The large-scale dance drama The Gate is inspired from Xi'an, a time-honoured capital city in ancient China. The synopsis is unfolded through the opening of a gate. The dance drama begins with the lively scene of working women in Court Ladies Preparing Silk, which is a famous painting by ZHANG Xuan in the Tang Dynasty. It not only brings together contemporary first-class dancers presenting a total of nine chapters spanning over thousands of years, but reveals a society-wide picture for 108 blocks of ancient Chang’an and the living conditions of the people during the prosperous Kaiyuan Period of the Tang Dynasty.



July 12, 2023

Theater, Zhongshan Culture & Art Center, NO.73 Xingzhong Road, Zhongshan

Dongguan



Space Art Exhibition

Getting to know Space Art through a series of installations: "Explore the Clouds", "Dream After Dream", "Interstellar After Dream", "Race for MARS", "Boundless Parade", "Centennial Aerospace", "Starry Photography", "Aerospace Interaction" and more.



Until January 10, 2024

Space Art Exhibition, Dynacity Shopping Center, NO.299 Dongchengdong Road, Dongguan

Dongguan University of Technology Design Exhibition



Featuring more than 230 industrial design works done by the university's proud graduates!



Until July 20, 9:00 - 17:30

Dongguan Exhibition Center, NO.97 Hongfu Road, Dongguan

Hong Kong



Zodiac Heads from the Yuanmingyuan and Important Treasures

The exhibition plans to display the Poly Museum of Art's collection of the Qing Dynasty Old Summer Palace Haiyan Hall of the 12 zodiac four bronze beast heads of the ox head, tiger head, monkey head, and pig head. Four original bronze heads.



Until August 31, 2023

The Indra and Harry Banga Gallery, 18/F, Lau Ming Wai Academic Building, City University of Hong Kong Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong

Harbour Chill Carnival



The Harbour Chill Carnival is coming to Wan Chai's harborfront! For five weekends from July 8, 2023, the large-scale summer carnival will bring you a series of live music shows on a water stage, street performances from around the world, thrilling X-Games performances, and the Waterfront Pyrotechnic Edition of 'A Symphony of Lights'. Admission is free, and refreshing sips and bites will be served. So, round up your friends, date and family, grab your free tickets for the music shows, and join us for a chill and fun summer in Hong Kong!



Every Saturday and Sunday in July, and August 5 to 6, 6PM - 11PM

Wan Chai harborfront area

CHAT Summer Programme 2023 - With the Sun, She Quells the Night



With the Sun, She Quells the Night — A Tribute to Rebecca Pan is an exhibition that pays tribute to the Hong Kong cultural pioneer, whose career has spanned across entertainment, music and art. Today, she continues to inspire emerging talents. The exhibition explores the defining moments of her life and career through a collection of archival materials, such as images, costumes, music records and news clippings. The exhibition examines and reimagines the iconic star through the lens of contemporary art.



Until October 23, 2023

CHAT, The Mills, 45 Pak Tin Par Street, Tsuen Wan

Great Brass Concertos: Trumpet & Tuba: 2-in-1



The French sensational duo related by blood and connected in unparalleled talent, Romain and Thomas Leleu have amazed audiences around the world with their musical prowess. This time, Hong Kong Sinfonietta has invited the trumpet and tuba duo to give a concert in Hong Kong. Conducted by Music Director Christoph Poppen, they will perform Hummel's Trumpet Concerto and Vaughan William’s Tuba Concerto. The programme also features Haydn's Symphony No 6 and Mozart's Symphony No 35.



July 8, 20:00

Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

WOW Burger Launch Party



Join us Sat July 8, 6PM to celebrate our first store opening at BaseHall!! We'll be dishing out complimentary WOW sliders and tasty sides so you can enjoy our lip-smacking 100% vegetarian food while grooving to the sounds of our live DJs.



July 8, 6PM - 9PM

WOW Burger, LG/F, BaseHall 1, Connaught Place, Central

Tropical Stimulation



Dance to groovy dance music on a rooftop, featuring 9 hours of DJ sets and a hot theme. We celebrate Beatsolow's debut in Hong Kong.



July 8, 17:00 - Late

Plume, R/F, 80 Queen's Rd Central, H Queen's Central

Disco Brunch



Sashay your way to VIVERE! It’s time to get that electrifying energy and sizzling beat to our Drag Brunch Disco Edition.



July 9, 12:00 - 15:00

VIVERE, 11/F, NO.31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay

Macao



FIBA 3x3 World Tour

THE LONG-AWAITED FIBA 3×3 MACAU MASTER IS FINALLY BACK! Want to experience the liveliest sporting event? This summer, from July 8 to 9, FIBA 3x3 will be held for the first time at Wynn Palace Macau, featuring 14 championship teams from around the world competing in the world's top professional slam and three-point marksman competition!



July 8 - 9, 2023

Wynn Palace, 50 meters west of Stadium Road, Macao

Tencent Music Entertainment Awards 2023

The highly acclaimed TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (TMEA) event will be held at Galaxy Arena on July 8 and 9, where top artists from different generations and places of the Mandarin music industry will gather to celebrate their incredible talent and achievements. Held across two days, it was also the first time for TMEA to host an outdoor music festival. With esteemed names on the line-up, fans are guaranteed a musical odyssey of epic proportions.



TMEA – Music Festivals, July 8, 14:00-22:00 │ July 9, 14:00-22:00

Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Macao (Reclaimed land for new urban area near Macau Tower)

Taste Island: Summer Gourmet Marketplace



Enjoy a fun marketplace event with great food and impressive performances.



July 7 - 9, 4.30PM - 9.30PM

Largo Camoes da Taipa

Arraial na Ervanários 2023 & Every Weekend Markets



The "Arraial na Ervanários 2023" brings visitors to experience the captivating fusion of state-of-the-art visual technologies, including autostereoscopy, fog screen projection, and an LED memorial arch, as this extraordinary event takes center stage with its delightfully animated feline theme. Through a mobile app, visitors can accumulate points and participate in an exciting lucky draw, offering a chance to win fabulous prizes. What's more, local merchants in the area are extending consumption discounts to enhance the visitor's experience.



Saturdays & Sundays in July, 1PM to 7PM

Pátio de Chôn Sau, Rua da Tercena, Rua dos Ervanários

READ MORE: 28 Awesome Upcoming Events in Guangzhou



READ MORE: 20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:







