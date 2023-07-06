20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Recommended
Red Carpet Pool Party
Pool party at Lion Island Huidong, bus provided.
Tickets include: transportation; welcome drink, yoga and meditation, Frisbee Challenges, Pool Party.
Tent and sleeping bags: RMB50/sleeping bag for one, RMB120/camping tent for two people.
July 8, 4PM - Late
Lion Island, Huidong
Foshan
Ground Zero: Slander
Lineup: Zabo, Crazy Donkey, Galame Allstars
July 9, 2023
Club Galame, Bld. 14, Creative Industry Park, Chancheng
Exhibition on Foshan Youth
Through the eyes of local Foshan artists, the thousand faces of modern Foshan youth are revealed. Who are they? What makes them so unique? It is time to rediscover!
Until July 31, 2023
Artists Backyard, Chan Gui Fang, 2/F Bld.5, NO.128 Wenhuabei Road, Chancheng
A Dream Dreamt in a Dreaming World
This exhibition is not only Horn's first large-scale solo exhibition in China but also its largest exhibition in Asia, curated by the artist and He Art Museum. Focusing on Horn's long-standing creative philosophy, the museum aims to create uncertain encounters with decentralized, delinear, and interpretive spaces, refusing to erode the infinite possibilities within the work by dominating narratives.
Until October 7, 2023
He Art Museum Address No. 6 Yixing Road, Shunde
Children's Theater: "Cat"
A specially adapted version of the famous musical production "Cat". This time, your favorite "Cat" gets even cuter! The show is presented in Chinese.
July 9, 15:30
Nanhai Theater, NO.11 Guicheng Tianyouliu Road, Nanhai
Zhongshan
Liusheng China Tour 2023
Genre: Pop, Rock, Retro-pop
July 8, 2023
Sun Live Space, G/F Bld.4, NO.8 Huoju Road, Huoju Development District
Dance Drama: The Gate
The large-scale dance drama The Gate is inspired from Xi'an, a time-honoured capital city in ancient China. The synopsis is unfolded through the opening of a gate. The dance drama begins with the lively scene of working women in Court Ladies Preparing Silk, which is a famous painting by ZHANG Xuan in the Tang Dynasty. It not only brings together contemporary first-class dancers presenting a total of nine chapters spanning over thousands of years, but reveals a society-wide picture for 108 blocks of ancient Chang’an and the living conditions of the people during the prosperous Kaiyuan Period of the Tang Dynasty.
July 12, 2023
Theater, Zhongshan Culture & Art Center, NO.73 Xingzhong Road, Zhongshan
Dongguan
Space Art Exhibition
Getting to know Space Art through a series of installations: "Explore the Clouds", "Dream After Dream", "Interstellar After Dream", "Race for MARS", "Boundless Parade", "Centennial Aerospace", "Starry Photography", "Aerospace Interaction" and more.
Until January 10, 2024
Space Art Exhibition, Dynacity Shopping Center, NO.299 Dongchengdong Road, Dongguan
Dongguan University of Technology Design Exhibition
Featuring more than 230 industrial design works done by the university's proud graduates!
Until July 20, 9:00 - 17:30
Dongguan Exhibition Center, NO.97 Hongfu Road, Dongguan
Hong Kong
Zodiac Heads from the Yuanmingyuan and Important Treasures
The exhibition plans to display the Poly Museum of Art's collection of the Qing Dynasty Old Summer Palace Haiyan Hall of the 12 zodiac four bronze beast heads of the ox head, tiger head, monkey head, and pig head. Four original bronze heads.
Until August 31, 2023
The Indra and Harry Banga Gallery, 18/F, Lau Ming Wai Academic Building, City University of Hong Kong Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong
Harbour Chill Carnival
The Harbour Chill Carnival is coming to Wan Chai's harborfront! For five weekends from July 8, 2023, the large-scale summer carnival will bring you a series of live music shows on a water stage, street performances from around the world, thrilling X-Games performances, and the Waterfront Pyrotechnic Edition of 'A Symphony of Lights'. Admission is free, and refreshing sips and bites will be served. So, round up your friends, date and family, grab your free tickets for the music shows, and join us for a chill and fun summer in Hong Kong!
Every Saturday and Sunday in July, and August 5 to 6, 6PM - 11PM
Wan Chai harborfront area
CHAT Summer Programme 2023 - With the Sun, She Quells the Night
With the Sun, She Quells the Night — A Tribute to Rebecca Pan is an exhibition that pays tribute to the Hong Kong cultural pioneer, whose career has spanned across entertainment, music and art. Today, she continues to inspire emerging talents. The exhibition explores the defining moments of her life and career through a collection of archival materials, such as images, costumes, music records and news clippings. The exhibition examines and reimagines the iconic star through the lens of contemporary art.
Until October 23, 2023
CHAT, The Mills, 45 Pak Tin Par Street, Tsuen Wan
Great Brass Concertos: Trumpet & Tuba: 2-in-1
The French sensational duo related by blood and connected in unparalleled talent, Romain and Thomas Leleu have amazed audiences around the world with their musical prowess. This time, Hong Kong Sinfonietta has invited the trumpet and tuba duo to give a concert in Hong Kong. Conducted by Music Director Christoph Poppen, they will perform Hummel's Trumpet Concerto and Vaughan William’s Tuba Concerto. The programme also features Haydn's Symphony No 6 and Mozart's Symphony No 35.
July 8, 20:00
Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall
WOW Burger Launch Party
Join us Sat July 8, 6PM to celebrate our first store opening at BaseHall!! We'll be dishing out complimentary WOW sliders and tasty sides so you can enjoy our lip-smacking 100% vegetarian food while grooving to the sounds of our live DJs.
July 8, 6PM - 9PM
WOW Burger, LG/F, BaseHall 1, Connaught Place, Central
Tropical Stimulation
Dance to groovy dance music on a rooftop, featuring 9 hours of DJ sets and a hot theme. We celebrate Beatsolow's debut in Hong Kong.
July 8, 17:00 - Late
Plume, R/F, 80 Queen's Rd Central, H Queen's Central
Disco Brunch
Sashay your way to VIVERE! It’s time to get that electrifying energy and sizzling beat to our Drag Brunch Disco Edition.
July 9, 12:00 - 15:00
VIVERE, 11/F, NO.31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay
Macao
FIBA 3x3 World Tour
THE LONG-AWAITED FIBA 3×3 MACAU MASTER IS FINALLY BACK! Want to experience the liveliest sporting event? This summer, from July 8 to 9, FIBA 3x3 will be held for the first time at Wynn Palace Macau, featuring 14 championship teams from around the world competing in the world's top professional slam and three-point marksman competition!
July 8 - 9, 2023
Wynn Palace, 50 meters west of Stadium Road, Macao
Tencent Music Entertainment Awards 2023
The highly acclaimed TENCENT MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS (TMEA) event will be held at Galaxy Arena on July 8 and 9, where top artists from different generations and places of the Mandarin music industry will gather to celebrate their incredible talent and achievements. Held across two days, it was also the first time for TMEA to host an outdoor music festival. With esteemed names on the line-up, fans are guaranteed a musical odyssey of epic proportions.
TMEA – Music Festivals, July 8, 14:00-22:00 │ July 9, 14:00-22:00
Avenida Dr. Sun Yat-Sen, Macao (Reclaimed land for new urban area near Macau Tower)
Taste Island: Summer Gourmet Marketplace
Enjoy a fun marketplace event with great food and impressive performances.
July 7 - 9, 4.30PM - 9.30PM
Largo Camoes da Taipa
Arraial na Ervanários 2023 & Every Weekend Markets
The "Arraial na Ervanários 2023" brings visitors to experience the captivating fusion of state-of-the-art visual technologies, including autostereoscopy, fog screen projection, and an LED memorial arch, as this extraordinary event takes center stage with its delightfully animated feline theme. Through a mobile app, visitors can accumulate points and participate in an exciting lucky draw, offering a chance to win fabulous prizes. What's more, local merchants in the area are extending consumption discounts to enhance the visitor's experience.
Saturdays & Sundays in July, 1PM to 7PM
Pátio de Chôn Sau, Rua da Tercena, Rua dos Ervanários
