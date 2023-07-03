Beijing Heatwave: More 40+ Temperatures To Come

There have been a few scorchers recently for Beijing and other parts of North China, with heat warnings, temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius and records broken here and there.

Last month, the Chinese capital recorded its hottest June day on record. Moreover, both Beijing and Tianjin saw three consecutive days of temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for the first time ever.

According to China Weather, temperatures will cool slightly on July 3 and July 4 with rain expected.

However, the heat will start to pick up again for many parts of North China by July 5, particularly in flatland areas. By July 6, there may once again be temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius and above.

Expect more records to be smashed. At around 1pm on July 1, Beijing’s Zhaitang weather station in Mentougou District – located around 90 kilometers from Beijing city center – recorded temperatures of 41.3 degrees Celsius, thought to be a record for that particular station, reports Beijing Daily.

Time to buy more watermelons?

[Cover image via Weibo/@ZYYYSJJJ]

